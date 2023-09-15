This isn’t how it was supposed to start for Manchester United.

After finishing third in the Premier League last season, the Red Devils were backed by plenty of people to take another step forward in Erik ten Hag’s second full campaign in charge, especially since there were a lot of questions about other top clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham.

But a middling start for the Red Devils has thrown cold water on the hype at Old Trafford.

Read our expert rankings of the best sports betting sites Read our expert rankings of the best sports betting mobile apps

Manchester United vs. Brighton prediction: Analysis

United was victorious in their first match of the season, but they were far from convincing in a 1-0 victory as a big home favorite over Wolverhampton Wanderers. Any player, coach or fan who was involved in that game would tell you that the Red Devils were lucky to get the three points and it was Wolves that dictated the tempo of the contest. The underlying metrics backed up that notion.

What’s even more concerning is that Manchester United’s only other win this season was also a bit of a mess. The Red Devils defeated another relegation-favorite, Nottingham Forest, 3-2, but had to erase a 2-0 deficit in that match.

» READ MORE: Three longshot bets worth making during the 2023-24 Champions League season after league draw

The club’s two losses to Arsenal and Tottenham also posed some questions about how good this United team is as its currently constructed.

United could have done with an easier match right out of the international break — especially considering they have a match with Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday — but that’s not how it shook out for the Red Devils, who will host Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday morning.

The Seagulls may not be a household name just yet, but make no doubt about it, this is one of the best teams in all of Europe. Brighton has developed into an offensive juggernaut under Robert Di Zerbi and currently ranks first in shots per 90 minutes, second in non-penalty expected goals created and second in big scoring chances generated in the Premier League this season.

Those numbers won’t sit well with a Manchester United team that has struggled to cope defensively through four matches. The Red Devils rank 15th in preventing shots, 14th in non-penalty expected goals conceded and 15th in big scoring chances allowed.

Brighton should have its way with this leaky defense and have plenty of value as an underdog on Saturday.

Manchester United vs. Brighton pick

Brighton +205 (DraftKings)

» READ MORE: College football futures: Texas Tech, Washington are live long shots to win their conferences

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.