Bet on Manchester United as slight underdog against Chelsea in Wednesday’s Premier League match

Betting is a funny, fickle thing. All season long, I was in the camp that Manchester United was overrated and a team that I looked to fade (with some success) at every turn. But eventually the market catches up to situations like this and bettors need to be quick to adjust. And it seems as though we’ve reached that moment with Manchester United.

Coming off a draw at Galatasaray and a loss to Newcastle, the Red Devils now find themselves as a +185 home underdog against a Chelsea team that has struggled to find consistency all season.

Manchester United vs. Chelsea prediction: Analysis

Manchester United’s hot run of form (at least in terms of their Premier League results) came to a halt in a 1-0 loss at Newcastle. The Red Devils struggled to get anything going in that match and were a bit fortunate to only lose by a one-goal margin.

But Wednesday’s match against Chelsea is a much different proposition compared to going up to Newcastle. Not only are the Magpies a better team than the Blues, but their biggest weakness alleviates some of the stress surrounding Manchester United’s biggest flaw.

Going back to last season, Chelsea has had trouble finishing chances. Part of the issue has been untimely injuries to strikers, but the roster construction is also playing a huge role here. The Blues have plenty of talent all over the park and can get the ball into good areas, but they still lack a consistent, clinical finisher.

That should provide a leaky United defense some breathing room as it tries to weather a storm of injuries and fatigue as it plays its third game in seven days after traveling back and forth from Istanbul last week.

Chelsea’s defense has been sturdy for most of the season, but it has allowed 2.2 or more expected goals in three of its last five Premier League matches. Additionally, the Blues will be without all-action central midfielder Conor Gallagher and fullback Reece James for this match. Those losses should sting at both ends of the pitch and make life a bit easier on a depleted Manchester United side.

The pendulum swings in both directions in sports betting and it seems like now is the time to stop fading Manchester United and consider buying low.

Manchester United vs. Chelsea prediction: Pick

The Bet: Manchester United +180 (DraftKings)

