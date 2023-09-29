There was a bit of relief for Manchester United this week. After losing three of their first five Premier League matches and then opening their Champions League campaign with a defeat to Bayern Munich, the Red Devils got back on track with a 1-0 win over Burnley last weekend and then a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace on Tuesday in the EFL Cup.

United will now make a quick turnaround and take on Palace again on Saturday, this time in the Premier League.

The Red Devils are a -175 favorite on the three-way moneyline.

Read our expert rankings of the best sports betting sites Read our expert rankings of the best sports betting mobile apps

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace Pick: Analysis

Manchester United is a disappointing 3-0-3 through six matches in the 2023-24 Premier League, and even their wins need some context. The Red Devils have yet to beat a top-half side this season and their victories, which came against Wolves, Nottingham Forest and Burnley, were uninspiring to say the least.

Wolverhampton were quite unfortunate not to beat United, let alone get a draw, in their season-opener at Old Trafford, while Forest blew a 2-0 lead and Burnley created just as many expected goals as the Red Devils in a 1-0 loss.

United’s +1.5 expected goal difference in those wins may seem fine, but they posted a +1.6 xGD against Forest (in a game they needed to chase after falling behind 2-0) and a -0.1 xGD against Wolves and Burnley.

If a couple of calls or bounces broke the other way, we could be talking about United sitting with one win from its first six matches of the campaign.

United will now take on Palace for the second time in less than a week. And while the Red Devils 3-0 performance in the EFL Cup should buoy them for this encounter, it doesn’t automatically mean that it will be more of the same. In fact, the Eagles profile as a team that should give Manchester United trouble.

Ten Hag wants United to thrive in transition and pounce on mistakes to turn their opponents around, but Palace doesn’t play into that ethos at all. The Eagles will sit back, allow United to have the ball and dare them to break down a low block.

And it’s not just the tactical side of things that makes Palace appealing here, it’s also the spot. This is United’s fifth match in two weeks and the Red Devils also have a must-win Champions League match against Galatasaray on Tuesday.

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace Pick

Crystal Palace (+500, DraftKings)

» READ MORE: Full sports betting coverage from The Philadelphia Inquirer

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.