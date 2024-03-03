Bet on a low scoring first half between Manchester United and Manchester City in Sunday’s match

The Manchester Derby is always a massive fixture on the Premier League schedule but this Sunday’s showdown between Manchester City and Manchester United goes beyond bragging rights.

City comes into the match as a heavy -380 favorite to win and they’ll be desperate to do just that as they come into the weekend trailing first-place Liverpool by one point.

Manchester United, on the other hand, needs a victory to hang around in the race for a spot in the top-4.

Manchester City vs. Manchester United prediction: Analysis

The first thing to note about this contest is that Manchester United is dealing with a handful of key injuries. The Red Devils have dealt with this issue all season, but right now it’s particularly bad. The Red Devils will be without Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw, while Harry Maguire is doubtful.

It’s hard enough to beat Manchester City with a full squad, but to do it with most of your starting XI on the sidelines is a steep mountain to climb.

Furthermore, you don’t want to be going up against Manchester City with a leaky defense, which has been Manchester United’s issue all season. Even when they were healthy the Red Devils were giving up way too many quality chances. Manchester United ranks 14th in non-penalty expected goals against, 17th in shots conceded and 14th in big scoring chances allowed.

With all their injuries and a leaky defense to boot, I’d expect Manchester United to do everything it can to shut down this contest. They were in a similar predicament against Liverpool a few weeks back and earned a very fortunate 0-0 draw and I’d expect them to go searching for a similar result here.

Thus, in a match without much betting value because of the injury situation for United, I will look to find value on a derivative correlated with the Red Devils looking to shut this game down and survive from the first whistle. You can find the first half to end 0-0 at DraftKings at better than +300 and I think that’s a good price for a match that will likely take a while to get going.

The Bet: First-Half Under 0.5 goals (+310, DraftKings)

