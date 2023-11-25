Bet on Newcastle to win as outright underdogs in match with Chelsea on Saturday

A few weeks ago it looked like Newcastle United were on their way to doing something special, while Chelsea seemed to be sinking towards another underwhelming season. But things change quickly in the Premier League and now it’s the Blues that look ascendant, while the Magpies are searching for some answers.

Newcastle is a lukewarm +150 home favorite on the three-way moneyline on Saturday morning (10 a.m. ET).

Chelsea vs. Newcastle prediction: Analysis

It’s been a pretty familiar pattern for Chelsea to start the season. The Blues had a sparkling statistical portfolio, but they were plagued by their inability to finish off chances. Chelsea was 3-2-3 (W-D-L) with a +4 goal difference through its first eight matches, but its expected goal data suggested that Mauricio Pochettino’s side deserved better.

A 1-2-1 stretch since then hasn’t exactly lit the world on fire, but considering one of those draws came against Manchester City and the win came against Spurs, you can see why folks are starting to grow more confident in the Blues.

The statistical data has suggested that Newcastle has been playing at an elite level for most of the season, but the Magpies have hit the skids with two concerning losses -- most notably against Bournemouth -- on the spin before the international break.

But there’s more to these results than just poor form. Newcastle is dealing with a rash of injuries at the moment and their attacking options have been severely limited with Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and Harvey Barnes all sidelined. It’s no wonder that the Magpies have seen their offensive output dip precipitously over the past few matches.

The good news is that Isak and Almiron have a chance of playing against Chelsea and the midfield ranks should be buoyed by the return of Bruno Guimares after he was suspended.

With Bruno, Isak and Almiron in the fold, Newcastle should have every chance of controlling this match and getting back on track. This is a strong buy-low opportunity on one of the best clubs in the Premier League.

Chelsea vs. Newcastle prediction: Pick

The Bet: Newcastle +150

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.