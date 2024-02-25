Bet on Sheffield United as massive underdog against the Wolves in Sunday’s EPL match

It’s been a really challenging season for Sheffield United. The Blades were always a favorite to get relegated right back down to the Championship, but their performance has been underwhelming even compared to those low expectations.

Sheffield United currently sit at the bottom of the table with 13 points from 25 matches and a -43 goal difference. The Blades have conceded a staggering 65 goals this season, which is 10 worse than anybody else.

That said, the Blades have shown some marginal improvements since Chris Wilder returned to the club as manager.

Is that enough to take a shot on Sheffield United as a +600 underdog against Wolverhampton on Sunday?

Sheffield United vs. Wolverhampton prediction: Analysis

While Sheffield United have been a disappointment in 2023-24, the opposite is true of Wolverhampton Wanderers. Wolves were a very trendy relegation pick all summer and the skepticism grew louder when manager Julen Lopetegui quit right before the season started. Gary O’Neil took over a day later and the club has not looked back.

Not only are Wolves safe from being dragged into the relegation battle, but they have a chance to qualify for European competition if they can continue trending up. Wolverhampton currently sits in 11th-place, but they’re just three points behind seventh-place Brighton.

A huge part of Wolverhampton’s success this season has been its ability to punch up against superior opposition. Wolves have wins over Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester City, and they’ve been unfortunate in a couple of close losses to Manchester United and a draw against Newcastle.

The flipside of Wolves’ success is that this is likely the high-water mark for Wolverhampton in the betting market. As impressive as this side has been of late, they aren’t the most talented squad and that makes it hard for them to get margin against inferior opponents. Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Brentford have all defeated Wolves this season.

At some point we expect Wolverhampton to come back down to earth and, if you squint, you can see some positives for Sheffield United. Notably, their -3.3 expected goal difference over their last seven matches is not nearly as bad as their -12 goal difference.

The Blades are a big price for a reason, but this seems like a good opportunity to fade a team that doesn’t fit the profile you look for in a big favorite.

The Bet: Sheffield United (+600, DraftKings)

