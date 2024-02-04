Bet on Wolverhampton as live underdogs against Chelsea in Sunday’s Premier League match

Wolverhampton Wanderers played in one of the most exciting matches of the Premier League season on Thursday. Wolves fell behind Manchester United, 3-1, and then battled back to make it 3-3 with a 94th-minute equalizer. It wouldn’t hold up, however, as United found the back of the net two minutes later to secure three points.

It was a heartbreaker for Wolves, but the silver lining is that it was another strong performance from Gary O’Neil’s side against a big club.

Wolves will have another sturdy test on Sunday against Chelsea.

Wolves vs. Chelsea prediction: Analysis

While Wolverhampton can feel proud of the way they’ve battled in a season in which they were a trendy pick to be relegated, Chelsea is dealing with another pedestrian performance in 2023-24. Once again the Blues boast a sparkling statistical profile, but their actual results paint a picture of inconsistency and a lack of identity.

Chelsea ranks fourth in the Premier League with a +9.6 expected goal difference, but their actual goal differential is just +1 (36 GF, 35 GA). This is not a new problem for the Blues, who dealt with similar issues last season when they finished 12th.

Chelsea’s lack of polish and cohesion has led to some real head-scratching performances including losses to Wolves, Everton, Brentford and Nottingham Forest, though they have shown the ability to punch up with wins against Brighton and Tottenham, as well as draws with Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City.

Perhaps this team does have an identity: Chelsea can win against anybody in the Premier League, but they can also lose to anybody, too.

Sometimes going the simple route is the best tactic when it comes to betting and this seems like one of those cases. Chelsea has proven it is capable of losing to anybody in the Premier League this season, while Wolves have some impressive performances -- and wins -- against some of the best teams in England.

Take a shot with Wolverhampton on the road on Sunday morning.

Wolves vs. Chelsea prediction: Pick

The Bet: Wolverhampton +425 (DraftKings)

