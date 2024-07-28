Bet on Aston Villa to finish near the top of the Premiere League standings in 2024-25

It’s been a busy summer in the soccer world, with major competitions taking place across the globe.

Germany hosted the European Championship, while Copa America was held in the United States. And then there’s the Paris Olympics, which might be missing top stars but are featuring some prominent players who ply their trade at some of the top football clubs in Europe.

Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez is one of those players, as he’s in the U-23 Argentinian squad in Paris after also competing at the Copa America tournament.

Argentina has the third-shortest Olympic odds at +800, and should the Argentines make a deep run, Alvarez won’t have much of a summer break with the English Premier League resuming on Aug. 16.

Manchester City is again the favorite team to win the league, with odds at +110.

However, another team in the West region of England offers even better odds in the futures market. With Man United and Fulham set to kick off the EPL season in less than three weeks, let’s find a best bet.

Premier League spending down in 2024

The summer transfers haven’t exactly been pouring in roughly two weeks after the conclusion of the Euros and Copa America.

Multiple clubs appear preoccupied with trying to avoid breaching the league’s Financial Fair Play and Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Punishments could range from fines to withholding of prize money, player transfer bans, disqualification from European competitions, expulsion from the league and even the loss of a title.

And given that teams haven’t always kept a close eye on their spending, there’s always the potential they get caught offside.

After spending $2.97 billion in summer transfers in 2023, the league might need a flurry of activity to get close to that number this year.

Aston Villa the exception to the rule

One team that isn’t waiting around to open up the checkbook is Aston Villa. The Villans set a new club transfer record by signing Amadou Onana away from Everton on a $64.6 million deal.

At 22, Onana is already a vital part of the Belgian national team setup, and his midfield defensive qualities will only help bolster Villa’s ranks.

Aston Villa was one of the biggest surprises of the 2023 campaign as they emerged as legitimate contenders for the Premier League title.

The team is starting to take shape under Unai Emery, who completed his first full season as the manager of Aston Villa. Emery took Villa from seventh in the table following his midseason arrival in 2022 to a top-four finish in the previous campaign.

The Onana signing fits nicely with the team’s blue-collar mentality in the West Midlands of Birmingham. While the Belgian is the Villans’ most prominent signing, he’s also their eighth recruit this summer.

A busy offseason for the Villans

There’s a straightforward strategy here with Villa and Emery at the helm, as the club is prioritizing its defense and speed on the wings.

It brought in left fullback Ian Maatsen from Chelsea for $48.9 million while also adding left-winger Samuel Iling-Junior from Juventus for $15.5 million.

Lewis Dobbin joins Onana from Everton for $11.6 million, and he’ll be another threat on the left side of the pitch. Argentina’s Enzo Barrenechea is another defensive-minded player who can play on the back line and in midfield. Barrenechea joins Villa from Juventus for $9 million.

But perhaps the most underrated signing might be Ross Barkley from Luton Town for $6.4 million. Barkley played well enough for Luton Town to warrant a place on the England roster for the European Championship. The 30-year-old can still play at a very high level and will add stability and composure to Villa’s midfield.

Aston Villa also made a solid effort to improve its attack by bringing in Cameron Archer from Sheffield United ($18 million) and Jaden Philogene ($16.7 million) from Hull City. Archer can play on the forward line, while Philogene mainly operates as a winger.

Emery has his fingerprints all over these new signings. In a year where most Premier League teams have remained relatively quiet, look for Aston Villa to continue to stake their claim to another top-four finish.

Best bet: Aston Villa to finish top-four (+300 at bet365)

