The 2022 Presidents Cup, which pits 12 players from the U.S. Team against 12 from the International Team (rest of the world outside of Europe), will take place this weekend at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.

The Americans have owned this event since its inception, posting an 11-1-1 record all-time, the last loss coming in 1998. The International Team has never won in the United States (0-7).

Add in the fact that Trevor Immelman’s International Team will be without the likes of Cam Smith, Joaquin Niemann, Abraham Ancer and Marc Leishman, all of whom were banned after teeing up in LIV Golf events, and it’s easy to see why USA is a massive favorite to win the event.

Per FanDuel, Team USA is -700 to come out victorious, while the Internationals are currently sitting at +750. The draw is +2000.

Odds that wide certainly do take some of the intrigue out of the event — at least from a betting standpoint — but that doesn’t mean there won’t be ample opportunities for punters to get down on the Presidents Cup.

The Presidents Cup consists of 30 matches played over four days. There are 18 team matches (nine foursomes and nine four-balls) Thursday through Saturday, and then 12 Singles matches Sunday. Each match is worth one point.

Sportsbooks will offer lines for every match, as well as props for top point-scorer for each team and then overall in the tournament.

Here are three players to target in the top scorer markets (via FanDuel):

Justin Thomas to be top point scorer (+1000): Team USA is a massive favorite for a number of reasons, but the most obvious one is that it is incredibly deep. Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Tony Finau are all elite competitors that can win any tournament in any field, but Justin Thomas is the American player that stands out in this market. Thomas has been money in both this event and the Ryder Cup over his career, going 12-4-3 combined across the two tournaments. That record includes a pair of 3-1-1 runs in the last two Presidents Cups. With so much talent on the American side, the odds are a little inflated across the board, so this is a good buying opportunity on JT.

Hideki Matsuyama to be top point scorer (+1800): It would be quite a stunner if the Internationals take home the trophy, but if they do, Hideki Matsuyama will likely play a massive role. There are some terrific players on this squad, like Sungjae Im, Corey Conners, Tom Kim and Adam Scott, but Matsuyama is the top dog and will be relied upon heavily by captain Trevor Immelman. And unlike some of the other elites in this field, Matsuyama was one of a few players that shook off some rust at last week’s Fortinet Championship, finishing T25 and posting a -7 on Sunday to go into the tournament feeling good about his game.

Max Homa to be top American point scorer (+1000): If you’re looking for a vibes play, look no further than Max Homa. Not only is the 31-year-old Californian coming off a victory at last week’s Fortinet Championship, in a wild finish, but he’s also a previous winner at Quail Hollow. In fact, Homa captured his first career title here back in 2019. While most of the top players on Team USA have taken off since the Tour Championship, Homa was busy adding to his trophy collection. He should be confident and inspired, since he’s admitted that he’s heard the skeptics noting that he wouldn’t be on this roster if the LIV defectors weren’t banned.

