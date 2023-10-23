Back 49ers to cover seven points on the road against the Vikings on Monday night football

The San Francisco 49ers are coming off their first loss of the season when they take on the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. The 49ers won five consecutive games before their first loss while the Vikings are just 2-4 after a successful 13-4 campaign in 2022.

Surprisingly, San Francisco are only favorited by seven points entering this game. I say surprisingly due to many reasons including Kirk Cousins’ struggles in primetime and a firm belief that the 49ers are the best team in the NFL.

The best odds for the 49ers’ seven point spread are -105 odds at BetMGM.

Read about the best NFL betting sites to wager on Monday Night Football with

49ers vs Vikings prediction: Analysis

(Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN/ABC)

I’ll start by acknowledging the 49ers will be without Deebo Samuel. Trent Williams is doubtful and we can only speculate on what Christian McCaffrey’s workload will be as he plays through an oblique injury.

But what makes the 49ers the NFL’s best team in my opinion is their depth. Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason are fine backup running backs and Brandon Aiyuk has eclipsed Samuel as the team’s best wide receiver.

The biggest point of intrigue is how Brock Purdy will respond after his first career loss. Purdy played the worst game of his career in Week 6 with a 44.4% completion percentage and 55.3 QBR. But I’m not worried about him given his stellar track record thus far.

San Francisco’s defense matching up against a Justin Jefferson-less Vikings offense is the biggest reason I have faith in the 49ers to cover. Fred Warner, Nick Bosa and company lead the league’s third ranked yardage and second ranked scoring defense.

The 49ers are one of the NFL’s most opportunistic defenses at forcing takeaways, which doesn’t bode well for Kirk Cousins who struggles under the bright lights and is without arguably the most talented player in football flanking him.

Cousins threw for just 181 yards against the lowly Chicago Bears defense in Week 6 without Jefferson. Minnesota leads the NFL in play action pass attempts but those efforts are hurt by the league’s third worst rushing offense not striking fear in opposing defenses.

There remains plenty of talent for Cousins to throw to in Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, and K.J. Osborn. Hockenson is the x-factor of those three as he’s only scored in just one of six games and has only been targeted double digit times once.

Expect plenty of blitzes from the Vikings defense which blitzes on a league leading 57.9% of plays. Minnesota averages three sacks a game with the onslaught of pressure they bring and rank middle of the pack in yardage and points allowed.

» READ MORE: Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. makes significant jump in Heisman odds after Week 8 performance

49ers vs Vikings prediction: Pick

49ers to cover -7 point spread at BetMGM (-105)

The Vikings have a nact for being in close games that come down to wild finishes. All of their games this season have ended within eight points. On the flip side, the 49ers have had just two games finish within one possession this year.

Cousins’ primetime struggles are both overblown and justified to me. Cousins isn’t always the reason for his team losing in these situations.

Some of his primetime statistics are even good, such as him having the 12th best passer rating amongst 64 qualifying quarterbacks in primetime games since the NFL merger. His completion percentage in primetime games is the fourth best in NFL history.

Yet, his criticism is warranted due to critical turnovers. The 49ers defense is as well coached and star-studded as they come. There aren’t many units you can expect to create key takeaways on a weekly basis quite like the 49ers.

I can see this game being within striking distance for Minnesota throughout. But one or two key turnovers could prove costly against a 49ers team that’ll look to bounce back and make a statement similarly to how the Philadelphia Eagles did Sunday following their first loss.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.