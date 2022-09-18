Inquirer readers can use the Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRER1000 during sign up to get a $1,000 risk-free bet on any sports market.

More on the Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code

What is the Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code

Barstool Sportsbook Promo INQUIRER1000 Welcome Offer Bet up to $1,000, Get Refunded in Free Bets if You Lose Sportsbook Promo T&C 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. T&C apply.

What is the Barstool Sportsbook offer?

Barstool Sportsbook allows new users to claim a huge $1,000 risk-free bet upon sign-up with the Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code INQUIRER1000

This is a generous amount when it comes to risk-free bet offers. Only a small number of competitors able to equal the $1,000 offered here, including BetMGM, FanDuel Sportsbook and SuperBook, while only the offer from Caesars Sportsbook, exceeds that bonus amount (terms for their offers may differ).

You’ll be able to use this offer on any of the sports markets at Barstool sportsbook, with you getting the stake on your initial bet back in the form of a free bet up to $1,000 should it end up losing.

How to Use your Barstool Sportsbook promo code?

Head to Barstool Sportsbook using the offer above Hit the ‘Sign Up’ button Enter and verify your personal information Be sure to read through the full terms and conditions of the offer Enter code INQUIRER1000 if it’s not added already. Finish setting up your new Barstool Sportsbook account Make your initial deposit and place your first bet risk-free If this bet loses, you’ll be give your stake back as free bets up to $1,000 Free bet cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after certain amount of time

September Sports Events at Barstool Sportsbook

The ninth month of the year has always been good to sports fans with College Football back in full swing and the NFL returning to our screens.

Bettors also have numerous other avenues down which to wager, including the world’s elite club soccer competition, the UEFA Champions League.

Barstool Promotions for Existing Customers

Barstool is not currently running any sportsbook promotions that existing players can take advantage of, however this isn’t always the case, as they usually have a number of promotions running through the year for current users to get involved with.

Given this, it’s always worth checking back every now and again to see which sportsbook offers for current users they have available for you to take advantage of.

Where is Barstool Sportsbook legal?

Barstool sportsbook is one of the most recognisable brands out there thanks to the popularity of the ‘Barstool’ brand, with their sports betting site currently live and active in a strong number of states.

Arizona - Barstool Sportsbook Arizona went live on September 9, 2021, just in time for the 2021 NFL season and playoffs.

Colorado - Barstool’s sports betting app when live in Colorado on August 9th 2021

Iowa - Launched their sportsbook app in the Hawkeye state on November 2nd 2021, just in time for the remainder of the 2021 NBA, NBA and NHL campaigns.

Illinois - Barstool officially launched in Illinois in March 2021 while partnering with a few brick-and-mortar retail locations

Indiana - On May 18, 2021, Barstool Sportsbook launched in Indiana, both retail as well as the popular Barstool Sportsbook mobile app.

Kansas - Sports betting in Kansas officially went live as of September 1st 2022, with Barstool being one of six sportsbooks to launch on this day.

Louisiana - Sportsbook app and online site went live January 18th, 2022 in time for Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and Bengals.

Michigan - The MGCB furnished licenses by late 2020 and on January 22, 2021, Michigan saw the first online casinos and sportsbooks go live, with one of these being Barstool.

New Jersey - Initially launched August 19th 2021, becoming the 19th online sportsbook to go live in the Garden State in the process.

Pennsylvania - Pennsylvania was the first state to launch a Barstool online sportsbook in September 2020.

Tennessee - Barstool Sportsbook went live in Tennessee on September 8th 2921, making it the state’s eighth online sports betting app, as it launched just in time for the start of NFL season.

Virginia - Barstool Sportsbook has been live in Virginia as of Aug. 10, 2021, with Barstool becoming the eighth operational sportsbook in VA in doing so.

West Virginia - first went live in WV on November 21, 2021.

States where Barstool Sportsbook could soon be legal

Massachusetts - Sports betting is officially legal in MS after Gov. Charlie Baker signed a sports betting bill into law, with the general consensus being that it will take 3-6 months to launch retail and online sports betting.

Ohio - Sports betting in OH will officially go live on January 1st 2023, with Barstool hoping to be one of the many sportsbooks that go live in the state once the time comes.

Barstool Sportsbook Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Excellent welcome offer Ongoing customer promotions could be better Strong range of markets for major sports No live streaming offered

Barstool Sportsbook Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

Barstool sportsbook allows users to deposit funds into their account via a number of different methods, with all of these listed down below.

Deposit Method Minimum Deposit Transaction Fee Processing Time Credit/Debit Card $10 Free Instant PayPal $10 Free Instant PayNearMe $10 Free Instant Play+ $10 Free Instant ACH Check $10 Free Instant Online Banking $10 Free Instant Checks $250 Free Instant

Barstool also let players withdraw funds from their account in a number of different ways, with these the options available:

Withdrawal Method Minimum Withdrawal Processing Time Transaction Fee Play+ $10 Instant Free ACH $10 3-5 Business Days Free Check $10 Up to 14 days Free Online Banking $10 3-5 Business Days Free PayPal $10 3-5 Business Days Free

Barstool Sportsbook Customer Service

Barstool Sportsbook Customer Service Phone Number 800-926-4006 Email support@barstoolsportsbook.com Live Chat Yes Live Chat Hours 8AM EST - 8PM EST

Barstool’s live chat is easily the best way to contact their online sportsbook regarding any questions or queries you may have regarding their sports betting product.

Their phone and email contact options are also strong, however given how good their live chat options it, this is always your best bet in terms of getting in contact with them.

Barstool Sportsbook Review

Barstool is a big, recognizable brand given in the online sports world, with its online sportsbook doing the brand name justice.

The welcome offer proves to be hugely generous, while the range of sports markets are also extremely strong.

The customer service options available with Barstool are perfect for those trying to ask any questions regarding its online sportsbook, with the same also being said for the deposit and withdrawal options.

With these factors in mind, Barstool is definitely worth signing up with when deciding which online sportsbook to place your sports wagers with.

Barstool Sportsbook App Review

The Barstool Sportsbook app is available on iOS and Android and proves to be a truly great sports betting app, with the layout and design of the app being designed with the user in-mind.

The loading times is very fast and you can navigate all sections of their sportsbook app easily and efficiently.

Download Size 150.2MB (iOS) Mobile Live Streaming No App-Only Offers No iOS Available iOS 14.0 or later App Store Rating 4.8 from 22.1k ratings (September 2022) Android Available 6.0 or later Google Play Rating 3.2 from 1.59K ratings (September 2022)

Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code FAQs

How long does it take to get verified with Barstool Sportsbook?

This e-verification process typically takes less than ten minutes, and you won’t need to upload and documentation.

This means it’ll be very easy to sign up with Barstool sportsbook when creating your account, with you being able to place your bets within minutes of registering.

What is the Barstool Sportsbook welcome offer?

Barstool’s welcome offer allows new customers to place their first bet risk-free up to $1,000, with this meaning that if your first bet loses, you’ll be given your stake back as a free bet up to $1,000.

This is a very strong offer when it comes to promotions of this ilk, with only a few competitors able to offer more than the $1,000 that’s on offer here.

What is the Barstool Sportsbook promo code?

The Barstool Sportsbook promo code is INQUIRER1000. Use it to claim a $1,000 risk-free first bet on sign up. If your first bet loses you get your stake back in free bets.

The code makes it very easy to land this big bonus, with you just needing to sign-up, make your initial deposit and place your first wager to claim your offer.

Can I withdrawn my bonus funds with Barstool Sportsbook?

No, you will not be able to withdraw any bonus funds you acquire with Barstool sportsbook, with you needing to wager these bonus funds beforehand and withdraw the winnings from there.

Does Barstool Sportsbook have an app?

Yes. Barstool’s sportsbook app proves to be very good overall, with all of the same markets and promotions that offered via their site being available on their app.

The design and loading times are very user friendly, allowing you to scroll their the various sections of their app with ease.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.