Best Belmont Stakes Betting Sites & Apps For 2023 Test of the Champion

The final leg of the Triple Crown races is here, and you need look no further for what the best Belmont Stakes betting sites are if you’re a new customer looking to place your first horse racing wager for the Test of the Champion.

Best Belmont Stakes betting sites & apps for 2023 race

1. TwinSpires

Leading off our list of the best Belmont Stakes betting sites is TwinSpires, who are the tried and true horse race betting platform in the U.S. It won’t matter if you’re looking to bet with them on their website or app, as TwinSpires’ services excel at both of these mediums.

On the Apple App Store and Google Play Store alike, they’ve received 4.8/5 stars. Their app is loaded with information, but they do an excellent job of laying it out neatly.

New customers who sign-up with TwinSpires can earn a maximum of $200 in bonus cash. For every $400 you bet on the platform, you’ll earn $100 in bonus bets. This means you can earn $200 in bonus bets by wagering $800 total.

While this welcome offer isn’t necessarily the greatest when compared to the likes of FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires’ platform makes up for it as a whole.

If you’re someone looking to bet on horse racing beyond the 2023 Belmont, TwinSpires’ regularly updated promotions will be a major bonus for you going forward as well.

2. FanDuel Racing

CO, MA, IL, IN, LA, MD, MI, NY, OH, PA, VA, WV, and WY

AR, CA, DE, FL, KY, NH, NM, ND, OR, RI, SD, and VT

FanDuel Racing comes in second in our rankings behind TwinSpires, with their welcome offer being the best one in the horse race betting scene for those looking to place a small wager on the 2023 Belmont.

Similarly to their no sweat first bet they offer new FanDuel Sportsbook customers, FanDuel Racing offers new customers a $20 no sweat first bet. This means if your first bet loses up to $20, you’ll get that amount paid back to you in bonus bets.

The reason there are two offer modules for different states above is because the top offer module is for those in states where online sports betting is legal and operational. States listed where the bottom offer module is don’t have legalized sports betting on traditional leagues like the NFL, but do allow horse race betting.

FanDuel Racing is another site that has solid promotions for returning customers, and their mobile app is also well-received on the Apple App Store (4.6/5 stars).

Considering FanDuel is one of the most reputable sports betting sites in the game, you can have full assurance that they’ve put their all into making a sound betting platform for horse racing as well.

3. DRF

DRF is another site like TwinSpires that’s primarily dedicated to horse racing. Although they also have a sportsbook you can register with, horse racing is their speciality.

Sign-up for an DRF account and earn a $10 bonus bet upon registration that you can use on the 2023 Belmont Stakes. Additionally, DRF will match your first deposit on the platform up to $250.

Their mobile has 4.6 stars on the Apple App Store, which is on par with FanDuel Racing. Their Google Play Store ratings are a little bit lower at 4.3 stars, but there’s a much smaller sample size of reviews there.

DRF’s rewards program comes with a lot of perks that are great for horse race enthusiasts like exclusive wagering tools, a personal concierge, and more.

Although their layout isn’t quite as organized as TwinSpires or FanDuel’s, the amount of tracks and races you can bet on go far beyond the Belmont Stakes, making it one of our top three destinations.

4. TVG

TVG is a well-known horse race betting site that’s now owned by FanDuel, who have put their own touch and flavor in TVG’s website and mobile app.

New customers to TVG will also earn a welcome offer that’s similar to FanDuel’s, as your first single-horse win wager up to $200 will be paid back to your account in bonus bets if you don’t win.

Other FanDuel touches include FanDuel TV integration, ramping up the promotions for returning customers, and installing a similar user layout to FanDuel that’s easy to grasp for new customers.

TVG’s Apple App Store rating is 4.8 stars with a sample size that trails only TwinSpires. If you’re looking to sign-up with a tried and true betting site that’s only going to continue improving, TVG is for you.

5. AmWager

Brining up the rear but still being a horse racing betting site worthy of signing up for is AmWager. AmWager has a little bit of everything for everyone, including a generous $150 deposit match welcome bonus.

AmWager doesn’t have a mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, which is the biggest reason they rank behind the other four betting platforms on this list.

But their website is a good one nonetheless, with a massive selection of races being able to be wagered on 364 days a year.

AmWager also runs a promotion or two for some of the bigger horse races of the year, which includes the Belmont, that will be worth checking out.

Previewing the 2023 Belmont Stakes

Where and when

The 2023 Belmont Stakes will take place in Elmont, New York on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

The Belmont Stakes will have a later post time than the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, with post time being 7:02 p.m. ET.

Latest odds

Just nine horses will race for the 2023 Belmont Stakes crown. The Kentucky Derby winner Mage will not race, but the Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure will as one of the odds-on favorites.

In addition to National Treasure, Forte and Angel of Empire will be horses to watch, as Angel of Empire finished third in the Kentucky Derby and Forte was a favorite to win the Derby before being scratched at the last minute.

Below is a table of the odds for the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

Horse Odds Horse Tapit Shoes Odds 20-1 Horse Tapit Trice Odds 3-1 Horse Arcangelo Odds 8-1 Horse National Treasure Odds 5-1 Horse Il Miracolo Odds 30-1 Horse Forte Odds 5-2 Horse Hit Show Odds 10-1 Horse Angel of Empire Odds 7-2 Horse Red Route One Odds 15-1

