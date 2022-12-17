With Saturday being an action packed day of college football bowls, the Inquirer has all the best college football bowls promo codes for you to redeem in this comprehensive article.

Best college football bowls promo codes

1. Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL - First bet on Caesars up to $1,250

Caesars Sportsbook is giving new players a welcome bonus they won’t be able to find anywhere else. Caesars is rewarding every new customer with a first bet up to $1,250 plus 1,000 tier credits and reward credits to use on Caesars Casino.

All you have to do to redeem this is click the welcome offer above and use promo code INQUIRERFULL. If your first wager up to $1,250 loses, you’ll see your stake credited back as a free bet. You’ll see your casino rewards credited regardless if your wager wins or loses.

Read our betting expert’s guide to Caesars Sportsbook

2. BetMGM Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERMGM - $1,000 risk-free bet

BetMGM Sportsbook has the next best welcome offer on the market for new customers. With this renowned betting platform, you can earn a $1,000 risk-free bet just by signing up and using promo code INQUIRERMGM.

Although this welcome offer doesn’t come with casino rewards, it’s still a very generous offer for college football fans to take advantage of. You have $1,000 to wager on whichever bowl market you desire and can rest easy knowing your wager is risk-free.

Read our betting expert’s guide to BetMGM Sportsbook

3. FanDuel Sportsbook promo - Bet $5 get $125 in free bets

FanDuel Sportsbook is the largest and most popular sportsbook in the betting industry currently. Their welcome offers sometimes rotate, but they’re always incredibly generous and easy to redeem. This Inquirer exclusive offer is no different.

By clicking the offer code above, new players can enroll in this exclusive offer to get $125 in free bets by wagering just $5 on any college football bowl market. Click the offer code above to get started, as this offer won’t be found anywhere else.

Read our betting expert’s guide to FanDuel Sportsbook

4. BetRivers Sportsbook promo code SPORTS - Second chance bet up to $500

BetRivers Sportsbook has another welcome offer the Inquirer recommends new players. By redeeming promo code SPORTS following your initial deposit, you’ll receive a second chance bet up to $500. If your first bet up to that amount loses, you’ll have a second chance with your bet.

Their sportsbook has as deep a selection of prop bets for this college football bowl season as you’ll find anywhere. The odds on these props are always competitive, and their scope of betting markets goes even further beyond college football.

Read our betting expert’s guide to BetRivers Sportsbook

5. BetParx Sportsbook promo - First bet risk-free up to $750

If you live in Pennsylvania or New Jersey, BetParx Sportsbook is abetting platform with a generous welcome bonus that’ll offer you great service as well. Their welcome offer is a risk-free bet for $750 that’s redeemable without the need for a promo code.

Like BetRivers, BetParx has odds that are as competitive as any sportsbook on the market. Their odds boosts and prop bets are highly impressive. BetParx’ limited availability is the only thing holding them back on this list currently.

Read our betting expert’s guide to BetParx Sportsbook

What are Saturday’s college football bowls?

Bowl Teams Time FenWay Bowl Cincinatti vs Louisville 11:00 a.m. EST Celebration Bowl Jackson State vs N.C. Central Noon EST Las Vegas Bowl Oregon State vs Florida 2:30 p.m. EST LA Bowl Washington State vs Fresno State 3:30 p.m. EST LendingTree Bowl Rice vs Southern Mississippi 5:45 p.m. EST New Mexico Bowl SMU vs BYU 7:30 p.m. EST Frisco Bowl Boise State vs North Texas 9:15 p.m. EST

What are the best college football bowls promo codes?

Rank App Welcome Offer T&C’s iOS? Android? 1 Caesars $1,250 First Bet on Caesars + 1,000 Tier Credits & 1,000 Reward Credits with INQUIRERFULL New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, IA, IN, MD, MI, PA, TN, VA, WV, AZ, LA Only. Yes Yes 2 BetMGM $1,000 Risk-Free Bet with INQUIRERMGM New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, DC, IA, IN, MD, MI, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Yes Yes 3 FanDuel Bet $5 Get $125 in Free Bets New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Not available in MD or OH. Full T&C apply. Yes Yes 4 BetRivers $500 2nd Chance Bet with SPORTS New players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only Yes Yes 5 BetParx $750 Risk-Free Bet 21+, NJ, PA Players Only, Full Terms and Conditions Apply Yes Yes

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.