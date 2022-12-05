Few times on the sports betting calendar offer as much excitement and unpredictability as college football’s bowl season. After a grueling regular season grind, teams have the chance to play on national TV against the best competition in the country.

This year’s slate of bowl games has the potential to be among the most thrilling of all time. Talented teams like Alabama and Clemson missed the college football playoffs and will play in other New Year’s Six bowls. That is a testament to how talented teams are this year.

If you’re looking to place your first sportsbook wager on one of these bowls, you’ve come to the right place. The Inquirer has all the best college football betting promo codes you can choose from below.

More on the best college football bowls sportsbook promo codes

Best college football bowls sportsbook promo codes

1. Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars is home to the number one promo code new players can use to bet on the college football bowls. Caesars is giving away a $1,250 first bet on them plus 1,000 tier credits and 1,000 reward credits for your casino account.

In order to redeem this welcome offer, click the offer code above. That will be the quickest way for you to begin the registration process. During that process, use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL when prompted.

You’re then free to place your initial wager on Caesars Sportsbook up to $1,250. If your bet loses, your stake will be refunded in the form of free bets. Your casino rewards will be deposited following the settlement of your first bet.

Caesars’ reputation for being a leading sportsbook goes beyond their welcome offer. Their interphase is fabulous, with competitive odds accompanying their many prop bets. You’ll also get live odds boosts to wager on for every bowl game, making it an immersive experience.

2. BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM Sportsbook hasn’t been around the block as long as Caesars, but they’ve built a marvelous reputation for themselves as a trusted betting platform. That reputation is equally built by their welcome offer and services offered.

Their welcome offer is just a bit lower than the amount Caesars offers, as BetMGM is offering $1,000 in risk-free bets as their welcome bonus.

This promotion is easy to redeem and enroll in, as you just need to ensure you use BetMGM’s bonus code INQUIRERMGM when prompted during the sign-up process.

BetMGM is one of the few sportsbooks that offer live streaming, which they complement with lots of live bets to choose from. They also offer odds boosts and a deep selection of game props, which all combine to help make BetMGM a complete experience.

3. FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook is a betting platform you may not need an introduction to. After all, they’re arguably the biggest and most successful name on this list, as partnerships with the NBA and NFL have helped their marketability.

But their success is warranted, and a big reason for that is the welcome offer they grant new users. New players can redeem a ‘No sweat first bet’ with the renowned platform up to $1,000 simply by making an account.

Unlike Caesars and BetMGM, FanDuel doesn’t require you to use a promo code to be enrolled in this promotion.

FanDuel offers one of the neatest and easy to navigate interphases in the industry. Additionally, they specialize in parlays, whether that means building your own parlay or wagering on a pre-built parlay by FanDuel themselves.

4. BetRivers Sportsbook

Another sportsbook college football fans will want to check out is BetRivers Sportsbook. BetRivers has the best of both worlds for new and experienced players alike, with a kind welcome offer as well.

Their welcome offer is for a second chance bet up to $500. This offer doesn’t need a promo code to be redeemed. Although it’s not as big a sum as the sportsbooks above, it’s still a very nice amount.

Their offer works similarly to the ones above, where you’ll get a second chance to win a bet with your initial stake up to $500 should your first wager be unsuccessful.

On BetRivers’ site, you’ll find live streaming capabilities, just like BetMGM. You’ll also find the largest scope of sports to choose from, including darts and billiards. For college football fans, BetRivers gives you a very friendly layout with hundreds of game props.

5. BetParx

Last but not least, the Inquirer recommends BetParx as a reliable sports betting platform for college football bettors to wager on. BetParx is newer to the scene and not as available across the country as others, but they offer a very strong platform nonetheless.

Their welcome offer is a generous one for new users, as a $750 risk-free bet is a sizable amount. It helps that BetParx makes it a simple process to redeem their promotion, as no promo code is required during sign-up.

As mentioned with other welcome offers, you’ll receive the stake of your first bet back in free bets if your first bet loses up to $750.

BetParx is a prime destination for fans looking to wager on game props, as they have a large selection. Their odds are also highly competitive, with their parlay builder also proving to be a sound feature.

Other college football bowls sportsbook promo codes

SI Sportsbook

SI Sportsbook may not have as large a welcome offer as the likes of their competitors mentioned above. But this is a sportsbook that makes up for it in lots of other ways.

Their welcome offer doesn’t require the use of a promo code. All you need to do to earn a $200 free bet is to place your initial bet of $20 on any market of your choice.

SI Sportsbook is home to a lot of timely promotions for existing customers. So although their welcome bonus may leave something to be desired, you’ll have many promotions at your disposal to use as the college football season ends with bowl season.

DRF Sportsbook

DRF Sportsbook is one sportsbook that has one of the absolute best welcome offers on the sports betting market. They’re willing to match your deposit up to $1,000 when you use promo code BC1000 at sign-up.

One of the only problems with DRF is they’re incredibly limited in availability, as they’re currently only operational in Iowa.

But if you’re able to utilize this sportsbook, you’ll find a great site for beginners, as well as lots of odds boosts accompanying their live streaming services.

SuperBook Sports

Rounding out the Inquirer’s list of recommended sportsbooks are SuperBook Sports. Their welcome offer will also refund your first bet up to $1,000 if you lose your initial wager.

SuperBook doesn’t require a promo code for this welcome offer, and are available in more states than DRF and SI Sportsbook.

Other than their welcome offer, SuperBook offers strong promotions for existing users and a healthy number of odds boosts, similarly to SI Sportsbook.

How to use your college football bowls sportsbook promo code

Click on the offer code of your choosing to begin registering your new account. Click the ‘Sign-Up’ button. Enter and verify your personal details. Type in your promo code when prompted if your offer requires one. Read the terms and conditions of your offer in full. Finish setting up your account. Make your initial deposit. Different sportsbooks will have different minimum deposit requirements. Place your first bet on any college football bowl of your choice. You’ll receive your free bets following the settlement of your first bet. Free bets and bonus funds will expire after a certain time threshold. The time limit for your free bet can be found in your specific offer’s Terms and Conditions.

What is the 2022-23 college football bowl schedule?

Bowl Teams Date & Time Bahamas Bowl Miami (Ohio) vs UAB Dec. 16. 11:30 a.m ET Cure Bowl Troy vs UTSA Dec. 16. 3:00 p.m ET Fenway Bowl Louisville vs Cincinnati Dec. 17. 11 a.m. ET Celebration Bowl Jackson State vs North Carolina Central Dec. 17. 12 p.m. ET New Mexico Bowl BYU vs. SMU Dec. 17. 2:15 p.m. ET LA Bowl Washington State vs. Fresno State Dec. 17. 3:30 p.m ET LendingTree Bowl Southern Miss vs. Rice Dec. 17. 5:45 p.m. ET Las Vegas Bowl Florida vs. Oregon State Dec. 17. 7:30 p.m. ET Frisco Bowl North Texas vs. Boise State Dec. 17. 9:15 p.m. ET Myrtle Beach Bowl Marshall vs. UConn Dec. 19. 2:30 p.m. ET Famous Idaho Potato Bowl San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan Dec. 20. 3:30 p.m. ET Boca Raton Bowl Toledo vs. Liberty Dec. 20. 7:30 p.m. ET New Orleans Bowl Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama Dec. 21. 9:00 p.m. ET Armed Forces Bowl Baylor vs. Air Force Dec. 22. 7:30 p.m. ET Gasparilla Bowl Missouri vs. Wake Forest Dec. 23 6:30 p.m. ET Independence Bowl Houston vs. Louisiana Dec. 23 3:00 p.m. ET Hawai’i Bowl Middle Tennessee State vs San Diego State Dec. 24. 8 p.m. ET Quick Lane Bowl Bowling Green vs. New Mexico State Dec. 26. 2:30 p.m. ET First Responder Bowl Memphis vs. Utah State Dec. 27. 3:15 p.m. ET Birmingham Bowl Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina Dec. 27. 6:45 p.m. ET Camellia Bowl Buffalo vs. Georgia Southern Dec. 27. 12 p.m. ET Guaranteed Rate Bowl Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State Dec. 27. 10:15 p.m. ET Military Bowl Duke vs. UCF Dec. 28. 2:00 p.m. ET Liberty Bowl Arkansas vs. Kansas Dec. 28. 5:30 p.m. ET Holiday Bowl Oregon vs. North Carolina Dec. 28. 8:00 p.m. ET Texas Bowl Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech Dec. 28. 9:00 p.m. ET Pinstripe Bowl Minnesota vs. Syracuse Dec. 29. 2 p.m. ET Cheese-It Bowl Oklahoma vs. Florida State Dec. 29. 5:30 p.m. ET Alamo Bowl Texas vs. Washington Dec. 29. 9 p.m. ET Orange Bowl Tennessee vs. Clemson Dec. 30. 7:30 p.m. ET Duke’s Mayo Bowl Maryland vs. NC State Dec. 30. 12 p.m. ET Sun Bowl UCLA vs. Pitt Dec. 30. 2:00 p.m. ET Gator Bowl Notre Dame vs. South Carolina Dec. 30. 3:30 p.m. ET Arizona Bowl Ohio vs. Wyoming Dec. 30. 4:30 p.m. ET Peach Bowl Georgia vs. Ohio State Dec. 31. 4:00 p.m. ET Fiesta Bowl Michigan vs. TCU Dec. 31. 8:00 p.m. ET Music City Bowl Iowa vs. Kentucky Dec. 31. 12 p.m. ET Sugar Bowl Alabama vs. Kansas State Dec. 31. 12 p.m. ET ReliaQuest Bowl Mississippi State vs. Illinois Jan. 2. 12 p.m. ET Citrus Bowl LSU vs. Purdue Jan. 2. 1:00 p.m. ET Cotton Bowl Classic USC vs. Tulane Jan. 2. 1:00 p.m. ET Rose Bowl Utah vs. Penn State Jan. 2. 5:00 p.m. ET National Championship Game TBA Jan. 9. 7:30 p.m. ET

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.