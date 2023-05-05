Best 2023 Kentucky Derby Promos & Betting Sites For New Customers

The Inquirer is home to all the best Kentucky Derby promos and welcome offers new players can sign up with when looking to wager on the most exciting two minutes in sports Saturday.

The biggest offer is from TwinSpires, which is available in 39 states (including Pennsylvania) and is offering up to $400 as a sign-up bonus with TwinSpires promo code PIRACING.

All of the horse racing betting sites below specialize in horse racing, ensuring you’ll receive a well-rounded and smooth betting experience for the 2023 Kentucky Derby. If you’re not interested in betting horses, check out the Inquirer’s list of the best sports betting sites

The 5 best Kentucky Derby 2023 promos for new players

1. TwinSpires

TwinSpires leads off our list as being the best Kentucky Derby promo for new players. There’s no better horse racing betting site than TwinSpires, and their welcome offer comes with high rewards.

You can claim up to $400 worth of bonus bets when you wager on TwinSpires after registering with promo code PIRACING. In order to receive bonus bets, your first 30 days of wagers will be tallied up.

For every $400 you wager, $100 in bonus bets will be credited to your account. This means to get the maximum $400 in bonus bets, you must wager $1,600.

TwinSpires is your go-to destination for all your horse race betting needs. You’ll find lots of information neatly presented with all you’ll need to know about the race, such as track length, racing surface, and more.

2. FanDuel Racing

FanDuel’s brand likely needs no introduction to sports bettors, as they’ve become an advertising giant in major sporting leagues like the NBA and NFL. But you can now wager on horse racing through FanDuel in the form of FanDuel Racing.

FanDuel has always been famous for their no sweat first bets, which is the welcome offer they’ve rolled out to new players looking to wager on the Kentucky Derby with. Your first bet up to $20 will be paid back in bonus bets if you lose.

If you live in a state where online sports betting is allowed such as Pennsylvania or Massachusetts, you’ll click the top offer module above to begin registering. If you live in a state where online sports betting isn’t allowed like California or Oregon, click on the bottom module.

In some states, you can use the FanDuel Sportsbook app to bet horses, but Pennsylvania is not one of them.

Their neat layout and user interphase is on par with TwinSpires, and FanDuel TV allows players to live stream a majority of races on the platform.

3. TVG

TVG was recently acquired by by FanDuel, but you can still wager on TVG as a separate entity if you so desire. And in some states, you have to bet on TVG -- in New Jersey for example, TVG powers the 4NJBets horse racing app. TwinSpires and FanDuel Racing do not operate in NJ.

TVG has been in the game for quite some time and offer a solid welcome bonus to their new customers.

Since TVG is owned by FanDuel, you can also live stream races on TVG through FanDuel TV and enjoy their clean user interphase.

4. AmWager

AmWager is a name that you may not be as familiar with as others on this list, but they’re another excellent choice for horse racing fans.

The welcome bonus you can redeem with AmWager is for a $150 deposit match, meaning whatever you deposit up to $150 will be matched in the form of bonus bets.

AmWager is the only betting site on this list without a mobile app for players to download, with you needing to go to their website to play.

5. DraftKings Horse

Finally, DraftKings is one of the most popular sports betting sites in the country, and they have their own horse racing platform similarly to FanDuel.

DraftKings’ welcome offer is one of the best out there for the Kentucky Derby, as you can claim a 100 percent deposit bonus worth up to $250. The minimum deposit you must make is $25 and there’s a 2x wagering requirement that you’ll have to meet.

Whether you’re using DraftKings’ excellent mobile app or desktop site, DraftKings will prove themselves to be a sound choice for your Kentucky Derby betting desires.

Taking a look at the latest Kentucky Derby odds

Odds are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.

Forte has been the odds-on favorite to win the Kentucky Derby throughout the week leading into the race with 3-1 odds.

He’s not a runaway favorite however, as the likes of Tapit Trice and Angel of Empire are 5-1 and 8-1, respectively.

Rounding out the top five are Derma Sotogake and Practical Move with 10-1 odds each.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.