Best Kentucky sports betting promo codes to sign-up with on launch day

It’s an exciting time to be a Kentucky resident with online Kentucky sports betting finally bring live and operational. The best Kentucky sports betting promo codes new players can sign-up with are all outlined below for you with links to use to sign-up with.

Best Kentucky sports betting promo codes

1. Fanatics Sportsbook Kentucky promo code

The first offer leading off our list is the Fanatics Sportsbook Kentucky promo code. Fanatics is one of the newest sportsbooks on the scene and have a unique welcome offer to draw new customers in that aligns with their apparel brand.

Click this link or the offer module above, bet $50 on a market with -500 or longer odds, and receive an official jersey of your choice from Fanatics! There’s no promo code needing to be typed in when redeeming this generous offer.

You can also redeem the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code in other states outside Kentucky for a bet $10, get $200 in bonus bets offer through this link or the bottom offer module above.

2. BetMGM Sportsbook Kentucky bonus code

The first sportsbook on our list to give you two welcome bonuses to choose from is BetMGM. This is one of the most successful and popular sports betting destinations in the country, and both BetMGM Kentucky bonus codes offer great bonuses.

You can use bonus code INQUIRERNEWS to get a first bet offer up to $1,500 that pays your stake back in bonus bets if you don’t win by clicking here in Kentucky and this link in other states. Or you can click here and use code PINEWSGET to earn a bet $10, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets offer.

These same welcome offers can be redeemed by clicking on the offer modules or links above if you’re in another state where BetMGM is in.

3. FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky promo code

Another sportsbook you can sign-up with that comes as no surprise is FanDuel, who are the most popular option in North America. The FanDuel Kentucky promo code is another one that offers a bet and get themed welcome offer.

You can claim a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets offer through this link. FanDuel bonus bets can be divided up however you wish across the site. This means your $200 can be used as 200 $1 bets, 100 $2 bets, or one $200 bet.

Those who aren’t in Kentucky can also use the bottom most offer module and this link to start registering for their FanDuel account and this same bonus.

4. bet365 Sportsbook Kentucky bonus code

After Fanatics, bet365 is the latest sportsbook to enter the sports betting scene. In a short time, bet365 has earned a lot of respect from players for a number of reasons including their generous promotions, futures and prop bet selections, and more.

When you use the bet365 Kentucky bonus code PINEWS at sign-up by using this link, you’ll receive a bet $1, get $365 in bonus bets offer. Similarly to Fanatics’ offer, you just need to make sure your first bet is on a market with -500 or longer odds.

That same welcome bonus is available to new players in the other bet365 states and by using this link.

5. Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky promo code

Last but certainly not least, the Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky promo code PINEWSKY is up for grabs to new players in the state. This code unlocks a bet $50, get $250 in guaranteed bonus bets offer no matter if your first bet wins or loses.

Caesars Sportsbook may be known for their casino brand, but make no mistake in underestimating their sportsbook. It’s as reliable as any out there and one that’s been successful for a long time. You can use this link to start signing up.

If you’re not in Kentucky, the bottom offer module will give you up to $1,000 back in bonus bets if your first wager on the site results in a loss with promo code PINEWS1000 and this link.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.