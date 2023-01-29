With the massive number of sportsbooks available today, it’s hard to know what the best NBA promo codes are to redeem. That’s where the Inquirer steps in, as we have all the best promo codes that new players can take advantage of in this piece ahead of Sunday’s NBA slate.

If you’re in Ohio and looking to take advantage of your state recently launching sports betting, we have you covered as well with what the best NBA promo codes are.

Best NBA promo codes for Sunday’s slate

1. BetMGM Sportsbook bonus code INQUIRERMGM50

Leading off the list of the Inquirer’s best NBA promo codes is none other than BetMGM Sportsbook. The Inquirer has an exclusive welcome offer through them in the form of bonus code INQUIRERMGM50.

The BetMGM bonus code allows players to place their first wager up to $1,000 after registering. This bet can be on any market, and you’ll receive your stake back in the form of bonus bets if your bet loses. You’ll also get a $50 bonus bet after your first bet settles.

A first bet offer for $1,000 in bonus bets if your first bet doesn’t win is up for grabs in Ohio, with Buckeye State residents just needing to use the bonus code INQUIRERMGM when signing up.

2. FanDuel promo code

FanDuel Sportsbook is a household name across the sports scene regardless of if you’ve placed a wager with them or not.

New players can redeem $150 in bonus bets by wagering $5 after redeeming the FanDuel welcome offer. No promo code needs to be typed in at all when signing up.

If you live in Ohio, a generous welcome offer amount of $200 in bonus bets can be yours following the placement of a $5 qualifying wager.

3. Caesars Sporsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL

Next up on the list is Caesars Sportsbook, another well known name that offer one of the best NBA promo codes out there for new customers.

INQUIRERFULL is the promo code you can redeem to unlock a $1,250 first bet bonus. If your first wager up to $1,250 loses, your stake will be refunded in bet credits. You’ll also get tie credits and reward credits deposited into your casino account after your first bet’s settled.

INQUIRER1BET is the promo code Ohio sports bettors can use to receive a $1,500 first bet bonus that works in a similar way.

4. BetFred Sportsbook promo code INQUIRER

Although BetFred Sportsbook isn’t as nationally publicized as their competitors above, they offer a competitive welcome offer in their own right.

The promo code you need to redeem at sign-up is INQUIRER. By doing so, you can receive $111 in Fred Bets after you place your first wager of $50.

Over the next five weeks, your account will be credited with $200 in Fred Bets. This means when your welcome offer is all said and done, you’ll have earned $1,111 in Fred Bets.

5. PointsBet Sportsbook promo code

PointsBet Sportsbook is available in a majority of states where sports betting is legal, making this an accessible welcome offer to utilize.

Their $500 in bet credits welcome offer can be redeemed simply by signing up, as there’s no need to type in a promo code.

Similarly to the first three offers we discussed, your first bet up to $500 will be refunded in bet credits if your first wager is unsuccessful.

Previewing Sunday’s lineup of NBA games

Four NBA games will go down Sunday, with some of the NBA’s elite teams and talent in action.

The Heat will take on the Hornets at 1:00 p.m. EST in the day’s opening game. Miami has rebounded well from an abysmal start to the season, having clawed their way back into the top six in the conference.

Following them are the Pacers vs Grizzlies and Clippers vs Cavaliers. Memphis sits second in the West while Indiana has fallen off from their hot start earlier in the season and is in the back half of the East.

The Clippers and Cavaliers should be an exciting matchup, as Donovan Mitchell as been electric for Cleveland and Los Angeles finally has Kawhi Leonard and Paul George healthy at the same time.

Rounding out the games is Pelicans vs Bucks. When healthy, these teams feature Giannis Antetokoumpo and Zion Williamson, two of the best athletes we’ve ever seen in the league. Williamson’s absence will loom large over this game as New Orleans has been struggling mightily without him.

These are the best NBA promo codes to redeem on Sunday for NBA action

