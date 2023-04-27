The 5 Best NFL Draft Betting Sites & Promos for 2023

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is upon us with 31 players set to hear their names called Thursday. The Inquirer has gathered the best NFL Draft betting sites for those interested in wagering on the festivities. We’ve also included links to their welcome bonuses so new customers can sign-up and receive generous sportsbook promo codes.

While they’re not NFL Draft-specific, any sign-up offer can be used on the NFL Draft, as long as it’s legal in your state.

5 NFL Draft betting sites for Thursday’s first round

1. FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel likely needs no introduction, as they’re one of the most popular and overall best sports betting sites in the industry. This is in large part due to the very generous FanDuel promo code, which is redeemable by clicking on the offer module above.

When you’ve finished creating your account, all you’ll need to do is wait for your first $5 wager to settle as a win or loss. After your wager settles, you’ll receive $150 worth of bonus bets. Bonus bets can be divided up into any way you wish, whether it’s placing three $50 bets or one $150 bet.

FanDuel has the best selection of NFL Draft betting markets of any sportsbook. They have markets for the top ten overall picks, popular draft combinations, position of team’s first draft pick, and loads more. With a brilliant mobile app being offered as well, FanDuel truly is the cream of the crop.

2. BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM’s user interphase won’t win many points for being easy to navigate on desktop or mobile. But the two BetMGM bonus codes you can choose to redeem push BetMGM near the top of our list, as both are incredible offers.

If you use the BetMGM exclusive bonus code PIMATCH during sign-up, your first deposit up to $5,500 in cash will be matched at a 20 percent rate. This means up to $1,100 in. bonus bets can be earned.

Should you use bonus code INQUIRERMGM instead, you can wager as much as you want up to $1,000 on your first betting market. Should you lose, however much you wagered will be paid back to you as bonus bets.

3. Caesars Sportsbook

No welcome offer on this list allows new customers to wager more on their first bet knowing they’ll get their stake back in bonus bets than the Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Type INQUIRERFULL into the promo code box during sign-up and get your first bet’s stake up to $1,250 back in bonus bets if you lose.

As a result of redeeming this welcome offer, you’ll also receive 1,000 tier credits and 1,000 reward credits for your Caesars Casino account following the settlement of your first bet.

Caesars’ selection of betting markets isn’t as extensive as FanDuel or BetMGM, but they do offer some very unique props that their competitors don’t offer. These include whether the Lions take a wide receiver first, if the Packers take a quarterback first, and more.

4. bet365 Sportsbook

bet365 Sportsbook isn’t available in as many states as the three names above, which hold it back from being atop this list. But the bet365 bonus code is worth signing up for if you’re in Ohio, Virginia, Colorado, or New Jersey.

This welcome offer’s buy-in is even lower than FanDuel’s, with just $1 needing to be wagered on any eligible market of -500 or longer odds. Whence this qualifying wager settles, $200 worth of bonus bets will be credited to you regardless of result.

bet365 has odds boosts on many of their NFL Draft markets, such as the Bengals taking a tight end in round one and CJ Stroud being the third overall pick. The only easier to navigate NFL Draft betting site than bet365 on this list is FanDuel.

5. DraftKings Sportsbook

The last name on this list needs no introduction either, as DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the biggest and most successful names in the sports betting industry.

DraftKings offers a bet and get welcome bonus identically to FanDuel, as $150 in bonus bets can be yours when you settle a $5 minimum qualifying wager.

DraftKings’ user interphase is incredibly clean to navigate on desktop and mobile alike. The betting markets at your disposal on DraftKings are only bettered by FanDuel. Some of their markets include the number of players in major conferences being drafted and a plethora of draft pick parlays with very strong odds.

What oddsmakers think will happen in the 2023 NFL Draft

Despite the recent rise of Will Levis up mock drafts, FanDuel still has Bryce Young as the strong favorite to go number one overall at -5000, with Levis at +1200. Interestingly enough, Levis isn’t favorited to be drafted until fourth overall, as Will Anderson (-175) and Stroud (+250) are the respective favorites to go second and third overall.

This draft is as unpredictable as any in recent memory. Young to the Carolina Panthers feels like the safest pick in the draft when looking at the odds, but crazier things have happened.

An interesting market to consider on FanDuel is Zay Flowers (+350) jumping Jaxon Smith-Njigba (-350) as the first wide receiver off the board. On top of that, it wouldn’t shock me if a team selected tight end Dalton Kincaid (+150) before Michael Mayer (-230).

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.