Best NFL Preseason Promo Codes & Betting Sites For Week Two

The long wait for NFL football is somewhat over, as the NFL preseason is here to give fans and bettors something to naw at while they wait for the regular season to arrive.

With this weekend being the first exhibition game for most of the NFL, the Inquirer has all the best NFL preseason promo codes and betting sites you can sign-up with as a new player if you’re looking to bet on the action.

Best NFL preseason promo codes & betting sites

Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

Leading off the Inquirer’s rankings is the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. Their welcome bonus is $200 in guaranteed bonus bets that get credited to your account after you settle a $5 qualifying bet.

Their welcome offer is redeemable without typing in a promo code. Just make sure you’re in OH, MA, MD, or TN since those are the four states Fanatics operates in. You can click the offer module above or this link to get started.

Your bonus bets will be divided up into ten wagers of $20 you can use on any betting market from Fanatics’ deep selection.

BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM

Just behind Fanatics is a more established name in the sports betting scene in BetMGM Sportsbook. The BetMGM bonus code that new players can use is INQUIRERMGM. This unlocks a first bet offer up to $1,000 that pays your first bet’s stake back in bonus bets if you don’t win.

Depending on how much you wager determines how your bonus bets get paid out. A wager of $20 or less will result in you being credited one bonus bet equal to your stake. Anything above $20 will be divided into five bonus bets equal to 20% of your first bet’s stake.

BetMGM’s welcome offer is available in most legal U.S. betting states with the exception of NY, KS, or Washington D.C.

bet365 bonus code PINEWS

Another sportsbook that’s only available in a handful of states and offers a bet and get based welcome bonus is the quickly ascending bet365 Sportsbook.

The bet365 bonus code PINEWS for all new players in CO, NJ, IA, OH, and VA unlocks a bet $1, get $200 in bonus bets. Just make sure your first bet has minimum odds of -500 or longer to qualify.

Bet365 Sportsbook gives you the freedom to divide your bonus bets up into as many individual wagers as you please.

FanDuel promo codes

FanDuel Sportsbook doesn’t get the reputation for being America’s leading sportsbook for no reason, as their product is one of the most well-rounded and easy to use you’ll find.

Additionally, the FanDuel promo code is always one of the most generous in the industry. If you sign-up now, you’ll be subject to a welcome offer that varies depending where you’re located.

If you’re in AZ, CO, IL, or TN, you’ll receive a bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets welcome offer. If you’re located outside of those states, FanDuel will give you a no sweat first bet up to $1,000 that works similarly to BetMGM but with you being able to use your bonus bets however you want similarly to bet365/

Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL

Last but not least, the Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL is able to be redeemed across nearly all legal sports betting states.

Like BetMGM and FanDuel’s first bet offers, Caesars offers a first bet on the house worth up to $1,250. If your first bet doesn’t win, your stake will be paid back in bonus bets.

Additionally, Caesars gives all their new players 1,000 tier credits and 1,000 reward credits as well that you’ll earn after your first wager of at least $10 settles.

Previewing Week Two of the NFL preseason

With the Texans vs Patriots and Vikings vs Seahawks games having been played Thursday, 14 NFL games make up the rest of the NFL Week Two preseason slate.

Friday’s action sees six games go down including the Steelers vs Buccaneers, where we’ll get a closer look at Tampa Bay’s quarterback battle as the franchise looks to move on from Tom Brady.

We’ll also see the likes of the Giants and Lions face off, as well as see the Packers in their first game in the post-Aaron Rodgers era.

Saturday’s games include the Eagles vs Ravens, Jaguars vs Cowboys, and Colts vs Bills in what will be the first game for the fourth overall pick Anthony Richardson. Baltimore will also look to continue their NFL record preseason win streak in-tact (23 straight wins entering Saturday’s matchup)

Sunday will see just two games to conclude the weekend’s slate, with the reigning Super Bowl Champion Chiefs taking on the Saints and the 49ers facing the Raiders.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.