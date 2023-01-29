With the AFC and NFC Championship games set to be among the most entertaining and watched games of the NFL season, the Inquirer has all the best NFL promo codes available for new bettors to redeem should they wish to join the betting action.

The Inquirer will also include the bet NFL promo codes for Ohio sports bettors looking to capitalize on the Buckeye State launching online betting as of Jan. 1.

The best NFL promo codes for the AFC and NFC Championship games

1. BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM50

BetMGM Sportsbook has an exclusive bonus code that players can take advantage of that not many competitors can compete with.

Type in bonus code INQUIRERMGM50 during sign-up, and you’ll receive a $50 bonus bet that’s earned following the settlement of your first bet.

Additionally, you can wager up to $1,000 on your first bet and receive your stake back in bonus bets if your first bet is unsuccessful. Ohio sports bettors can redeem a similar promo code below.

Read our betting expert’s guide to BetMGM Sportsbook

2. FanDuel promo code

Even new sports bettors won’t need an introduction to FanDuel Sportsbook, who’ve quickly become one of the most successful operations in the game.

The welcome offer above is one of the easiest and best NFL promo codes to redeem. Just click the offer, sign-up, and place a $5 bet on whatever market you wish. No promo code is needed during sign-up.

As a result of you placing your first bet, $150 in bonus bets can be claimed. Ohio sports bettors’ offer is almost the same, with the difference being $200 in bonus bets are up for grabs.

Read our betting expert’s guide to FanDuel Sportsbook

3. Caesars Sporsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL

Another one of the best NFL promo codes belongs to Caesars Sportsbook. Their promo code INQUIRERFULL grants you up to $1,250 that can be used to wager on any market knowing you’ll get your stake back as bonus bets if you lose.

With this promo code, you’ll also receive 1,000 tier credits and 1,000 reward credits that can be used on your Caesars Casino account.

If you’re a Buckeye State resident, the promo code INQUIRER1BET is a generous offer that grants you a $1,500 welcome offer.

Read our betting expert’s guide to Caesars Sportsbook

4. BetFred Sportsbook promo code INQUIRER

BetFred Sportsbook might not be as familiar a name as the three industry leaders mentioned above. But the BetFred promo code INQUIRER is a generous one that new players shouldn’t shy away from redeeming.

Their bonus is highlighted by you being able to bet $50 and receive an $111 bonus in addition to $200 in Fred Bets that are deposited over a five week span.

This means the total amount of FredBets you can get is $1,111, and the length of this bonus being as long as it is makes for a generous long-term welcome offer. Ohio residents can redeem this same offer by clicking the offer below

Read our betting expert’s guide to BetFred Sportsbook

5. SuperBook Sportsbook promo code

SuperBook Sportsbook is the final name on our list of best NFL promo codes to use for conference championship weekend. They’re another under the radar name with a welcome bonus that’ll make you want to give them a try.

Without needing a promo code during sign-up, new players can redeem a $1,000 first bet match, meaning your first bet up to $1,000 will be seen again in bonus funds if you lose your initial wager.

This offer is the exact same in Ohio, with new players being able to register by clicking on the offer code below.

Read our betting expert’s guide to SuperBook Sportsbook

Previewing the NFL Conference Championship weekend

The NFL’s Conference Championship weekend features two games that could go down as the best games of the entire season when it’s all said and done.

In the AFC, Joe Burrow and the Bengals will travel to Kansas City and duel Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs in a rematch of last year’s AFC title game. Burrow is 3-0 against Mahomes in Kansas City, who possess one of the best home-field advantages in sports.

The oddsmakers are favoring the Bengals by less than a field goal, likely in part due to Mahomes dealing with a high ankle sprain which is a big cause for concern.

On the other hand, the Eagles had the NFL’s best record this year, and will host the 49ers and rookie quarterback Brock Purdy in a game where the Eagles are slight favorites.

Health has been the biggest storyline looking over the Eagles, but they’ve got no major injuries to speak of. Purdy has been sensational and has a marvelous supporting cast around him, but this will be his toughest game yet by a long shot.

Laying out the best NFL promo codes

Rank Sportsbook Welcome Offer Terms and Conditions iOS? Android? 1 BetMGM Exclusive: Get a $50 Bonus Bet + up to $1K Back in Bonus Bets with INQUIRERMGM50 New users only, 21 or older. Offer available in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, TN, PA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply. Offer not available in NY or OH. Yes Yes 2 FanDuel Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply. Yes Yes 3 Caesars Up To $1,250 on Caesars + 1000 Tier Credits + 1000 Reward Credits® with code INQUIRERFULL New players only, 21+. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply. Yes Yes 4 BetFred Bet $50 Get Up To $1,111 in Fred Bets with code INQUIRER 21+, AZ, CO, IA Only, Full Terms and Conditions Apply Yes Yes 5 SuperBook 1,000 First Bet Match New users only, 21+. Offer available in AZ, CO, NJ, TN only. Full T&C apply. Yes Yes

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.