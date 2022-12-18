Inquirer readers can choose which of the best NFL Week 15 promo codes to redeem of the options below to use on Sunday’s slate.

Best NFL Week 15 promo codes for new players

1. Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL: Claim first bet on Caesars up to $1,250 plus 1,000 tier credits and reward credits

The largest welcome offer in the betting industry belongs to Caesars Sportsbook. Their sportsbook is a renowned name in the betting scene for being reliable and having among the largest selection of markets and prop bets out there.

Their welcome bonus is a $1,250 first bet on the house plus a load of casino rewards that are deposited after your first bet settles. To redeem your free bet, just use promo code INQUIRERFULL during sign-up and bet up to $1,250 on an NFL market knowing your stake will be refunded as a free bet should you lose.

Read up on the Caesars Sportsbook promo code

2. BetMGM Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERMGM: Get a $1,000 risk-free bet

The next best sportsbook welcome offer the Inquirer recommends for new players is from BetMGM. BetMGM is another name that’s risen in prominence lately, and is as reliable and trustworthy as Caesars or any other site.

With their welcome offer, you can redeem a $1,000 risk-free bet. Just make sure you use promo code INQUIRERMGM when prompted. Like Caesars’ offer, your stake is refunded in the form of a free bet if your first bet loses.

Read up on the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code

3. FanDuel Sportsbook promo: Bet $5 Get $125 in free bets

When discussing who is the most successful and popular sportsbook in the betting industry currently, FanDuel Sportsbook has to be atop that list. Reasons for that are multiple, but this exclusive welcome offer only Inquirer readers can redeem is one reason why.

Inquirer readers can receive $125 in free bets to use on the platform just by betting $5. This promotion doesn’t take a promo code to be activated. Just place your first bet and you can expect to see your free bets shortly. Click the offer code above to get started with the process.

Read up on the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code

4. BetRivers Sportsbook promo code SPORTS: Receive a second chance bet up to $500

BetRivers Sportsbook is a name that might not be at the top of people’s familiarity list. This sportsbook offer just as competitive odds as any of their competitors, and offer among the deepest selections of sports and markets to bet on.

By using promo code SPORTS when signing up with them, you’ll get a second chance bet with your first stake up to $500 should you lose your initial wager.

Read up on the BetRivers Sportsbook promo code

5. BetParx Sportsbook promo - Get first bet risk-free up to $750

Last but not least, BetParx is the final name on our list of best NFL Week 15 promo codes for new players. They’re only currently available in Pennsylvania and Ohio, but they’re a competitive site for any NFL bettor looking for a great welcome offer.

Without the need of a promo code, new players can redeem their welcome offer for a $750 risk-free bet upon sign-up. Just place your first bet up to $750 on any NFL market and don’t worry if you wind up unsuccessful since your stake will then become a free bet.

Read up on the BetParx Sportsbook promo code

NFL Week 15 schedule at a glance

Game Time Eagles @ Bears 1:00 p.m. EST Lions @ Jets 1:00 p.m. EST Steelers @ Panthers 1:00 p.m. EST Chiefs @ Texans 1:00 p.m. EST Falcons @ Saints 1:00 p.m. EST Cowboys @ Jaguars 1:00 p.m. EST Cardinals @ Broncos 4:05 p.m. EST Patriots @ Raiders 4:05 p.m. EST Titans @ Chargers 4:25 p.m. EST Bengals @ Buccaneers 4:25 p.m. EST Giants @ Commanders 8:20 p.m. EST

Best NFL Week 15 promo codes

Rank App Welcome Offer T&C’s iOS? Android? 1 Caesars First Bet on Caesars up to $1,250 with INQUIRERFULL New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, IA, IN, MI, PA, TN, VA, WV, AZ, LA Only. Yes Yes 2 BetMGM $1,000 Risk-Free Bet with INQUIRERMGM New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Yes Yes 3 FanDuel Bet $5 Get $125 in Free Bets New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Not available in MD or OH. Full T&C apply. Yes Yes 4 BetRivers $500 2nd Chance Bet New players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only Yes Yes 5 BetParx First bet Risk-Free up to $750 21+, NJ, PA Players Only, Full Terms and Conditions Apply Yes Yes

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.