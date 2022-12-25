The Inquirer is home to all the best NFL Week 16 promo codes you can redeem as a new player this holiday season in hopes of finding the most generous welcome offers on the market.

Best NFL Week 16 promo codes

1. Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL: First Bet on Caesars Up To $1,250 + 1000 Tier Credits + 1000 Reward Credits®

Caesars Sportsbook’s promo code INQUIRERFULL can be redeemed to receive one of the most generous welcome offers in the industry. By using this promo code during sign-up, you’ll receive a $1,250 first bet on the house plus a plethora of rewards for Caesars’ renowned casino.

Should your first bet up to $1,250 be unsuccessful, you’ll see your stake returned to your account as a free bet. The casino rewards from your welcome offer will be deposited into your casino account after your first bet has settled.

Go in-depth on your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

2. BetMGM Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERDM: Get a Deposit Match up to $1,000

This BetMGM welcome offer is the first of two new players can redeem. This offer is an Inquirer exclusive offer, which means you won’t be able to redeem it anywhere outside of this article. To receive a 20% deposit match up to $1,000, type promo code INQUIRERDM during sign-up.

BetMGM will match your initial deposit up to $1,000 with a 20% rate. Your deposit match funds will be subject to a 10X minimum wagering requirement, which means you can’t withdraw those funds until your requirement is met.

Go in-depth on your BetMGM Bonus Code

3. BetMGM Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERMGM: Get a $1,000 risk-free bet

The other BetMGM welcome offer new players can redeem is for a $1,000 risk-free bet. To redeem this welcome offer, click the offer code above and insert promo code INQUIRERMGM into the promo code box when prompted.

This risk-free bet will work similarly to how Caesars’ welcome offer worked. If your first wager up to $1,000 results in a loss, you’ll have a second chance to use your $1,000 in another market. These funds expire in seven days, so make sure you use them.

4. FanDuel Sportsbook promo code: Get a No Sweat First Bet up to $2,500

FanDuel Sportsbook needs no introduction to sports fans, as they’re a household name regardless of how experienced a bettor you are. Their welcome offer grants the largest amount of any sportsbook on the market currently in the form of their $2,500 no sweat first bet.

This offer is even easier to redeem than the welcome bonuses above because FanDuel doesn’t require you to use a promo code. You can just sign-up, place your first bet up to $2,500, and not have to sweat should you be unsuccessful.

Go in-depth on your FanDuel Promo Code

5. BetRivers Sportsbook promo code SPORTS: 2nd chance bet up to $500

BetRivers Sportsbook has the final sportsbook promo code we encourage you to try out if you’re a new sports bettor looking to bet on Week 16 NFL action. With this up and coming platform, you can redeem a second chance bet up to $500.

In order to claim this offer, click the offer code above, make your initial $10+ deposit, and use promo code SPORTS. If your first bet up to $500 results in a defeat, you’ll get a second chance to make right with your stake up to $500.

Go in-depth on your BetRivers Promo Code

What is the NFL Week 16 schedule?

Game Date & Time Packers @ Dolphins Dec. 25. 1:00 p.m. EST Broncos @ Rams Dec. 25. 4:25 p.m. EST Buccaneers @ Cardinals Dec. 25. 8:20 p.m. EST

What are the best NFL Week 16 promo codes?

Rank App T&C’s iOS? Android? 1 Caesars $1,250 First Bet on Caesars + 1,000 Tier Credits & 1,000 Reward Credits with INQUIRERFULL New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, IA, IN, MI, PA, TN, VA, WV, AZ, LA Only. Yes Yes 2 BetMGM Get a Deposit Match up to $1,000 with INQUIRERDM New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Yes Yes 3 BetMGM $1,000 Risk-Free Bet with INQUIRERMGM New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Yes Yes 4 FanDuel $2,500 No Sweat First Bet New customers only. 21+. AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. T&C’s apply. Yes Yes 5 BetRivers $500 2nd Chance Bet New players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only Yes Yes

