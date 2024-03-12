Best North Carolina sports betting promo codes for new users signing up Tuesday and beyond

There are eight North Carolina sports betting sites now live in the Tar Heel State. If you’re unsure of where to begin, you can read this list of the best sports betting promo codes to redeem in North Carolina and start claiming promos.

What are the best North Carolina sports betting promo codes?

1. Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina promo code

Leading off this list is Fanatics Sportsbook. You can click this link to get your first bet up to $100 matched as a bonus bet each day for ten days. Your second option is clicking here for $200 in FanCash that’s earned after settling a $20 bet.

If you redeem Fanatics’ daily bonus bet match, make sure you opt-in to your bonus each day. If you forget to opt-in, you won’t get your first bet of the day matched.

2. BetMGM North Carolina bonus code PHILLYNC

PHILLYNC is the BetMGM North Carolina bonus code you can type into BetMGM’s bonus code box when prompted during registration. The sign-up promotion that comes with this code is $150 in bonus bets following the submission of your first $5+ bet.

You’ll see your reward credited as three $50 bonus bets. As is the case with every name on this list except Caesars Sportsbook, you have seven days to use them before expiring.

3. FanDuel North Carolina promo code

A brand that needs no introduction as America’s most popular sportsbook is FanDuel. The bar has been raised with the FanDuel North Carolina promo code, as this link allows you to claim a ‘bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets’ promotion.

Unlike BetMGM where your bets are rewarded after your first bet is placed, you’ll need to wait for it to settle. But no matter how it settles, you’ll have $250 in bonus bets after the fact.

4. bet365 North Carolina bonus code PINEWS

PINEWS is the bet365 North Carolina bonus code for new users to type in when registering. While the offer module above shows a ‘bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets’ offer, you can choose from that or a $1,000 maximum first bet safety net.

The choice between guaranteed bonus bets or a form of first bet insurance is yours. Regardless of which you redeem, bonus bets are free to be split up however you want (Which is also the case on FanDuel).

5. ESPN BET North Carolina promo code PINEWSNC

Another sportsbook requiring a promo code to be typed in when registering is ESPN BET. Use promo code PINEWSNC when prompted and you’ll begin the process of getting $225 in bonus bets.

Unlocking those bonus bets is as easy as submitting your first betslip consisting of any amount on any market you desire. Your reward will be split into nine bonus bets of $25.

6. Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina promo code PINEWSNC

The final sportsbook on this list requiring a promo code is Caesars Sportsbook, with PINEWSNC also being the promo code you need to use. This sign-up bonus is another bet and get type offer of ‘bet $10, get $250 in bonus bets.’

Two things to note are you have 14 days to use your bonus bets. Caesars is the only sportsbook here where that’s the case. You’ll also have your funds divided into five $50 bonus bets.

7. DraftKings North Carolina promo code

There aren’t many sportsbooks as popular in the U.S. as DraftKings, and you can click this link to begin signing up for them and their sign-up bonus of ‘bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets.’

Your bonus bets are instantly credited after the submission of your first betslip like in BetMGM and ESPN BET’s cases. The split for your reward with this promotion is ten $25 bonus bets.

8. Underdog Sports North Carolina promo code

Rounding out our list for the best North Carolina promo codes is that of Underdog Sports. After being a widely successful Daily Fantasy Sports platform, they’ve now launched a sportsbook with North Carolina being their first state.

You can download their mobile app and register for a $1,000 first-bet mulligan, which is a form of bet insurance similar to what I mentioned earlier with bet365′s first bet safety net.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.