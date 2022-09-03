Our betting expert takes you through the best Pennsylvania sports betting sites to use when betting on sports in 2022.

The Best Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites - September 2022

BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM has become one of the most well-known and popular betting brands in the U.S. over time, and seeing them be chosen for our sportsbook of the month shouldn’t be surprising.

BetMGM’s sportsbook is easily one of the best around, with the range of regular sports markets, futures markets and in-play markets being top-notch.

BetMGM’s new customer offer is one of the most generous around, with offers for current customers also proving to be very strong.

The odds offered by BetMGM are just as strong as the ones offered by competitors, while the sign-up process couldn’t be simpler, all factors that contribute to them being one of the leading Pennsylvania sports betting sites.

Best Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites

There are currently a number of great PA online sports betting sites to choose from when wagering online in Pennsylvania, but which ones are the absolute best? The following are the absolute cream of the crop.

4. SugarHouse

Operator Live Betting Same-Game Parlays Promo Quality Mobile App SugarHouse 3/5 4/5 4/5 4/5

With an excellent range of markets on a variety of sports, as well as strong odds for a large number of these markets, SugarHouse is easily one of the best options when it comes to PA sportsbooks.

The live streaming section on offer is brilliant, with the futures markets also proving to be very good.

With a good sign-up offer on top of this, they prove to be a truly strong choice to side with when choosing a Pennsylvania sports betting site.

Pros Cons Excellent range of futures markets Sportsbook design could be more user-friendly Strong current user promotions Live betting markets could be more diverse

3. BetRivers

Operator Live Betting Same-Game Parlays Mobile App Promo Quality BetRivers 4/5 4/5 5/5 4/5

With a wide selection of sporting markets that cover a range of sports, BetRivers proves to be one of the best sportsbooks available in PA.

From football and basketball to hockey and handball, bettors are given a wide variety of options to wager on, with a great number of promotions for new and existing customers to use as well.

Their futures markets and bet boosts could be more diverse, however despite this, they still boast one of the top sportsbooks in the whole of Pennsylvania.

Pros Cons Strong current customer offers Specials markets could be better Excellent live streaming section Site layout could be clearer

2. FanDuel

Operator Live Betting Same-Game Parlays Promo Quality Mobile App FanDuel 4/5 5/5 5/5 4/5

Initially operating on fantasy sports, Fanduel has established itself as one of the best operators in the U.S.

With superb odds boosts and an excellent range of player and game props for all the major sports, FanDuel proves to easily be one of the best sportsbooks currently available in Pennsylvania.

Their new and current user offers are also excellent, all factors that contribute to FanDuel’s online sportsbook being as good as it is.

Pros Cons Strong range of odds boosts Live betting stats could do with improvement Some of the best player/game props around Futures markets could be more diverse

Pros Cons Very generous new customer offer Current customer offers could be better Generous market selection for major sports Loading times could be slightly faster

1. BetMGM

Operator Live Betting Same-Game Parlays Promo Quality Mobile App BetMGM 4/5 5/5 5/5 5/5

On our top spot, there are no better choices out there than BetMGM, which ticks all the boxes when it comes to Pennsylvania sports betting.

The pre-game and live betting markets on offer are hugely impressive, with the live streaming section also coming in as one of the best around.

BetMGM’s same-game parlay offerings also prove to be excellent, factors that contribute to them proving to be the top Pennsylvania sports betting site around.

Pros Cons Brilliant range of pre-game/in-play markets Time to update markets could be quicker Excellent live streaming selection Stats on offer could be more diverse

More Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites

DraftKings

DraftKings’ proves to be a great option, even if you’re looking for a Daily Fantasy Sports site to play with.

Their new customer offer and range of markets are superb, while their DFS section allows for you to bet on sports in a completely different and unique way.

betParx

As one of the best casino destinations in PA, big things were expected from Parx in regards to Pennsylvania sports betting.

With their app up and running, it has proven to be a solid choice for bettors in pennsylvania.

With a shared wallet for both the sportsbook and casino, this makes Parx Sportsbook a safe choice for new bettors.

Barstool

With Pennsylvania being the first state in which Barstool launched, the social media company has quickly found its feet in the sports betting world.

With a fantastic number of promos and boosts available, Barstool targets the younger audience of bettors, with its humor and off-beat edge making it stand out from the rest.

PointsBet

PointsBet is one of the most well-known sportsbooks in the US, with their Points Betting system proving to be one of the unique ways to bet on sports in PA.

Their futures markets standout as being particularly impressive, while their new customer offer is one of the most generous you’re going to come across.

Unibet

Unibet first made its name in Europe and have since moved across the pond to the U.S., with Pennsylvania being one of the few states it’s live in.

Their live streaming section is hugely beneficial, allowing you to tune in to a range of games spanning a number of sports, with the range of markets offered for the more popular sports being very impressive.

Betway

Betway is another sportsbook that started out in Europe before moving to the US, with those in Pennsylvania being one of the few groups to enjoy their online sports betting site.

Their range of current customer offers and same-game parlay offerings are some of the best you’re going to come across, while their welcome offer also proves to be great.

FOXBet

FOXBet’s range of odds boosts are very good, allowing you to get improved odds on certain markets across a range of both major and minor sports.

Their same-game parlay offerings are also extremely strong, while the same can also be said for the markets they offer for the likes of football, basketball and baseball.

PA Horse Racing Betting Sites

TwinSpires

Launched by Kentucky Derby organiser Churchill Downs, Twinspires has established itself as a leading facebook and has branched out to an online sportsbook.

With a nice variety of betting markets, quality of odds and enjoyable bonus offers, TwinSpires is a good option for bettors in Pennsylvania.

Operator In-Play betting Live Streaming Parlay Betting Same Game Parlay App Available BetMGM Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes FanDuel Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes BetRivers Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes SugarHouse Yes No Yes Yes Yes

How to Sign Up with a Pennsylvania Online Sports betting site?

It’s never been easier to create your sports betting account with a PA online sportsbook, with you just needing to following these simple steps in order to do so:

Head to your chosen sportsbooks via the links in this piece Hit the Sign Up button Enter and verify your personal information Input a bonus/promo code if required Read the terms and conditions of your sportsbook and their sign-up offer Finish creating your new sportsbook account Make your initial deposit Start betting on the range of sports markets available to you

It’s important to remember that, when making your initial deposit, you may sometimes need to deposit a certain amount in order to claim your sportsbook’s new customer offer in full.

Taking this into account, you should always remember to read the terms and conditions of your sportsbook’s offer to ensure you know exactly how to get involved.

Benefits of Pennsylvania Online Sports Betting

Convenience

Perhaps the primary reason for sports betting online is the sheer easy-to-use nature of it.

You are able to place sports wagers within a matter of minutes, when previously one would have to go to their chosen retail sportsbook to bet on their favorite sports.

This takes less time out of your day, and with the brilliant sites and apps available, makes sport easier to wager on than ever before.

Choice of markets

Pennsylvania hosts the biggest and best online sportsbooks in the USA. Bettors in PA will have the best variety of choices to bet on, from the NFL to NBA, as well as College Football and the NHL.

Online sports betting gives a larger choice of markets than retail. With the main wagering lines available, moneyline, spread and totals betting are all available online.

Alternatively, online bettors are able to bet on Parlay’s and prop betting. Online bettors are able to wager on whether or not Jalen Hurts is going to throw over or under 2.5 touchdowns in the Eagles game.

Parlay betting is another fantastic feature of online Pennsylvania sports betting. Bettors are able to combine games to get increased odds on multiple sports matches.

PA bettors are able to combine their favorite sports teams in the same bet, so if you think the Steelers, Eagles and Penguins are all going to win, then you can parlay these games into one bet.

Promotions and Offers

As online sports betting is relatively new to the state of Pennsylvania, there are a great number of sportsbooks and operators with fantastic new customer offers.

Bettors are able to take advantage of all of these brilliant bonuses and offers. Alternatively, many operators offer existing customer bonuses and offers, available all year round.

This doesn’t prove to be the case when betting with retail sportsbooks, as with these types of offers never proving to be available when betting in-person.

Additionally, you are able to sign-up with a range of sportsbooks, allowing you to claim all of their new customer offers and get thousands in bonus funds to use when betting on sports in PA.

Safety

Online sports betting has never been safer, with all of the top sports betting sites available in PA being incredibly secure.

Not at any point will your winnings or funds be kept from you when betting with a top PA sportsbook, as these sports betting sites have to pay-out these winnings by law.

They also have to confirm to their governing body that oversees sports betting in PA just how much they take in, as well as what they owe to the government in terms of tax.

Given this, you can be assured your funds will always be safe and secure when depositing with a PA sports betting site.

Additionally, we’re not saying retail sports betting is unsafe, however online sports betting has proven to be the safest way to bet in the past few years, and for good reason.

Pennsylvania Online Sports Betting Regulations to be aware of

As with Online Sports Betting across the USA, there are a number of regulations to be aware of in PA.

The legal age of requirement is 21, and bettors in PA have to be inside state lines. However, there is no requirement to be a permanent resident of Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania Latest Sports Betting News

April saw another healthy month for Pennsylvania sports betting, with just over $570M being wagered through all of the available sportsbooks.

FanDuel and DraftKings took in the majority of this, with BetMGM trailing behind in third place, well ahead of the likes of Barstool, BetRivers and SugarHouse.

So far, just under $15B has been wagered on sports in Pennsylvania, with the state being able to bring in over $250M in tax during this time.

Much like in April, FanDuel and DraftKings are responsible for just over half of this $15B total, with just over $8B being brought in via these two sportsbooks and their respective retail casinos.

Given this, sports betting seems to be going just fine in the Keystone state, with PA set to continue to bring in more and more revenue each year with the growing presence of sports betting.

Pennsylvania Sports Betting History

Pennsylvania had been pushing to legalize sports betting for many years before it actually happened in 2018, with the state’s legislators pushing for this as early as 2004.

Act 71 was passed in this year, making it legal for casinos and racetracks to open up within the state, however not much would happen until 2017, when Pennsylvania passed a sports betting bill that allows mobile and in-state betting. This bill came into effect in 2018.

2019 saw the biggest breakthrough however, as in May, the state finally legalized online sports betting, allowing sportsbooks to open their online betting sites and apps to the residents of PA.

June 2019 saw as many as five sports betting apps launch in Pennsylvania, as those in the Keystone state finally found themselves able to legally bet on sports.

Since then, a number of sportsbooks have opened in Pennsylvania, with those in PA almost spoilt for choice at this point when it comes to deciding which sports betting site to sign up with.

As of mid 2021, there are thirteen online sportsbooks and mobile sports betting available in Pennsylvania, with online sports betting proving to be the preferred way to water, with about 90% of bets being placed online.

Retail Sportsbooks in PA

As well as the online and mobile options available, Pennsylvania presents a variety of retail sportsbooks options.

With retail availability across the state, many of the sportsbooks are located in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

Sportsbook Location BetRivers Philadelphia Rivers Casino, Philadelphia BetRivers Pittsburgh BetRivers Casino, Pittsburgh FanDuel Valley Forge Casino, King of Prussia FanDuel Live! Casino, Philadelphia FanDuel Live! Casino, Pittsburgh Caesars Harrah’s, Philadelphia Caesars Hollywood Casino, Grantville Parx Parx Casino, Bensalem BetFred Wind Creek Casino, Bethlehem TwinSpires Presque Isle Downs & Casino, Erie FOX Bet Mount Airy Casino, Mt Pocono DraftKings The Meadows Sportsbook, Washington Unibet Mohegan Sun Pocono, Wilkes-Barre Unibet The Downs at Lehigh Valley, Allentown Parx South Philadelphia Race & Sportsbook, Philadelphia

Pennsylvania online sports betting FAQ’s

Is it legal to bet on sports online in Pennsylvania?

Yes. Sports betting has been legal in Pennsylvania for a number of years now, with retail sports betting being the first form of wagering to be made legal in PA.

Online and mobile wagering became legal soon after this, with those in the Keystone state able to bet on sports via all of these mediums as of now.

Can you bet on live sports in Pennsylvania?

Yes. Live sports betting has been legal in PA for a while now, with you able to wager on a huge range of live sports since then.

All of the best online sportsbooks in Pennsylvania offer live sports betting, with a number of markets available via each sportsbook.

Is it safe to bet on sports in Pennsylvania?

Absolutely. All of the sports betting sites listed in this piece are 100% legal and licensed, with their security also proving to be excellent as well.

All of your funds will be safe with the top PA sports betting sites when withdrawing and depositing, thus you’ll never have to worry about any of your money going missing at any point.

Who governs Pennsylvania online sports betting?

Sports betting in Pennsylvania is currently regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

The PGCB is responsible for licensing, as well as the tests that online sportsbooks must endure before they’re able to go live in the state, ensuring they meet the requirements to legally launch in PA before doing so.

How old do you have to be to bet on sports in Pennsylvania?

In order to legally bet on sports in Pennsylvania, you must be at least 21 years old, with this being the case for all of online, retail and mobile sports betting methods.

Additionally, you must also be within Pennsylvania’s official state lines in order to

What sports can I bet on in Pennsylvania?

You’ll be able to bet on a huge range of sports with all Pennsylvania sports betting sites, including all of the major sports such as basketball, baseball, hockey and basketball.

Additionally, you’ll also get the chance to wager on the less popular sports, such as golf, snooker, darts and soccer, with the markets available for these sports depending on which sportsbook you’ve signed up with.

What are the best Pennsylvania sports betting sites?

There are a number of top sports betting sites to choose from when deciding on your PA sportsbook of choice.

The likes of FanDuel, Caesars and BetMGM are some of the sportsbooks that stand out from the rest, with betting sites such as PointsBet and Unibet not far behind.

Considering the amount of excellent sports betting sites available in PA, it’s always worth signing up with multiple sites to make sure you’re not missing out.

Pennsylvania Sports Teams to Bet On

With the major cities of Pittsburgh and Philadelphia hosting a great number of professional sports teams, there are plenty of teams in PA to wager on.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers are one of the most successful teams in NFL history, with an amazing eight Super Bowl Appearances, winning six of these.

The Glory days for Steelers fans came between 1964 and 1979, a period where they dominated the league producing plenty of hall of fame talent.

You’re able to wager on the Steelers to both win and make the Super Bowl, win their division (AFC North), make the playoffs, obtain a certain number of wins, as well as all of their regular season games.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have won just one Super Bowl during their history, with that coming in 2017 against the Patriots, with two losses in 2004 and 1980.

They’re one of the oldest teams in football history, being founded in 1933, with this also helping them become one of the most recognizable franchises as well.

You can bet on the Eagles to win the Super Bowl and make the playoffs, to win the NFC East and whether or not you think they’ll win over or under a certain amount of games, as well as all their regular season outings

Philadelphia 76ers

PA’s solo NBA franchise, the 76ers have seen the likes of Wilt Chamberlain, Allen Iverson, Dikembe Mutumbo and Julius Irving. In their history, they’ve won three NBA titles, making the finals seven times.

They currently have one of the best players in the league in the form of Joel Embiid, as well as a strong supporting cast that contains the likes of James Harden, Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey.

You can bet on the 76ers to win the NBA Championship, win the Eastern Conference, reach the NBA Finals and achieve a certain number of wins, with all of their regular season games also there to be bet on with all sportsbooks as well.

Penn State Football

The Nittany Lions are one of the best in college football. With two national championship wins in 1982 and 1986, Penn State has produced, and continues to produce NFL talent.

You can bet on Penn State to win the College National championship, to win the Big 10 and whether or not you think they’ll win over or under a certain amount of games, as well as all of their regular season matchups.

Villanova Wildcats

The Wildcats have been representing Villanova University for 100 years exactly, winning the 19th most Division 1 matches in college basketball history.

Villanova has won the national championship three times, with their 1985 win being the lowest seeded team (8th) to ever win the title.

Bettors in PA are able to bet on the Wildcat’s regular season matches, as well as whether or not you’ll think they’ll win the Big East, or win the NCAA championship in March Madness.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins are Pennsylvania’s resident hockey team. An excellent record in the Stanley Cup, winning five of the six finals they’ve made in their history, with two of these coming back-to-back in 2016 and 2017.

All of the Penguins’ regular season games can be bet on, as well as Pittsburgh to win the Stanley Cup, win their division, make the playoffs and achieve a certain number of wins.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.