Best Philadelphia Eagles promo codes and betting offers for the Super Bowl

The competition from sportsbooks looking to have among the best Philadelphia Eagles promo codes in the industry is tough, which is why we’ve created this list to help guide new players in the right direction on what the best offers are to take advantage of.

Best Philadelphia Eagles promo codes for Super Bowl Sunday

1. BetMGM Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERMGM

BetMGM is leading off our list of the best Eagles promo codes for new players. Thanks to the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM, your first bet’s stake up to $1,000 will be returned in bonus bets if you’re unsuccessful.

Additionally, BetMGM has a second welcome offer up for grabs in the form of $100 bonus bets. These bonus bets are easily redeemable, as you just need to use bonus code INQUIRER100 during sign-up and bet $10 on the big game.

BetMGM is one of the leading sportsbooks in the world for many reasons, and a big reason why is their massive library of prop bets you can choose to wager on for each and every sporting game.

2. FanDuel Sportsbook promo code

FanDuel is next up in our list of best Philadelphia Eagles promo codes, as their welcome offer is incredibly generous and couldn’t be easier to redeem.

Their welcome offer is for a $3,000 no sweat first bet. This means you can wager up to $3,000 on any Super Bowl market you desire and receive your stake back in the form of bonus bets should you lose.

FanDuel won’t prompt you for a promo code during sign-up, as you just need to complete the registration of your account to be enrolled.

3. Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL

The odds are you’ve heard of Caesars before, and their online casino could be why. But their sportsbook is also one of the best in the industry, with a great selection of same game parlays to bet on for the big game.

You can redeem promo code INQUIRERFULL to receive a $1,250 first bet on Caesars. If you lose your first bet on Caesars up to $1,250, your stake will be refunded as bet credits. You’ll also earn a plethora of casino rewards following the settlement of your first bet.

If you’re a new Ohio sports bettor looking to get in on the action, you can redeem promo code INQUIRER1BET for a $1,500 first bet that’ll also give you your stake back in bet credits should it be unsuccessful.

4. BetFred Sportsbook promo code INQUIRER

BetFred Sportsbook offers another one of the best Philadelphia Eagles promo codes, as $1,111 in Fred Bets are up for grabs if you redeem promo code INQUIRER.

You’ll also have to place your first bet of $50 in order to receive your Fred Bets.

BetFred is another sportsbook taking advantage of Ohio sports betting by offering a welcome offer to the state below that’s similar and redeemable with using promo code INQUIRER.

5. PointsBet Sportsbook promo code

The final sportsbook with one of the best promo codes we encourage new players check out is PointsBet Sportsbook.

Their welcome offer is able to be redeemed without typing in a promo code. After you’ve signed up, place a cash bet every day for the first five days after creating your account up to $100.

If your bet loses that day, you’ll earn your stake back in the form of bet credits. It’s a great welcome offer that extends beyond Super Bowl Sunday while still allowing you to get into the action and bet on the big game.

What are the best Philadelphia Eagles promo codes to use on the big game?

Rank App T&C’s iOS? Android? Rank 1 App BetMGM First Bet Offer: Get up to $1,000 Paid Back in Bonus Bets if You Don’t Win with INQUIRERMGM T&C’s New players only, 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, TN, VA, PA, OH, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply iOS? Yes Android? Yes Rank 2 App FanDuel Get a No Sweat First Bet up to $3,000! T&C’s New players only, 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply iOS? Yes Android? Yes Rank 3 App Caesars Up To $1,250 on Caesars + 1000 Tier Credits + 1000 Reward Credits® with code INQUIRERFULL T&C’s New players only, 21+. Available in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply iOS? Yes Android? Yes Rank 4 App BetFred Bet $50 Get Up To $1,111 in Fred Bets with code INQUIRER T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IA, VA Only, Full Terms and Conditions Apply iOS? Yes Android? Yes Rank 5 App PointsBet Get up to $500 in Bet Credits T&C’s New players only, 21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Available in CO, IA, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, OH only. Full T&C apply iOS? Yes Android? Yes

Chiefs vs Eagles Super Bowl preview

It’s not always a guarantee that the best NFL regular season teams are the ones who’ll play in the Super Bowl, but that’s the case this go around as the Chiefs and Eagles were the most dominant teams this year.

Both teams finished 14-3, had the two MVP frontrunner quarterbacks, tied for the league lead in scoring and amount of Pro Bowlers, and even finished first and second in sacks.

Patrick Mahomes’ high-ankle sprain brings an air of uncertainty surrounding the game, and is likely a reason why the Chiefs are underdogs in the eyes of the sportsbooks above.

This game has all the makings of a classic, with similar roster construction on both teams, as well as star players for both teams on both sides of the ball.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.