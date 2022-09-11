Inquirer readers can get their hands on a selection of excellent new customer offers to use on this weekend’s NFL Week 1 action. Scroll down to learn exactly how to claim each of them ahead of this weekend’s football slate.

Top NFL Week 1 Promo Codes

1. BetMGM - INQUIRERMGM for $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

BetMGM is offering new users who use code INQUIRERMGM a $1,000 risk-free bet, one that can be used on any NFL Week 1 market the sportsbook offers.

You won’t be short of options when it comes to using this risk-free bet, with BetMGM being one of the best sportsbooks out there when it comes to NFL markets.

The range of game and player props are top-tier, with these allowing you to get adventurous with your betting and put together some varied wagers for NFL Week 1.

BetMGM’s sportsbook overall is exceptional. You’ll struggle to find many better options when it comes to betting on this weekend’s NFL action.

Get your BetMGM Bonus Code

2. Caesars Sportsbook - INQUIRERFULL for your First $1,250 Bet on Caesars

You’re able to get your first bet on Caesars up to a huge total of $1,250 thanks to a generous new customer offer, with you just needing to enter code INQUIRERFULL to do so.

Simply place your first NFL Week 1 wager and get up to $1,250 back as a free bet, a hugely generous offer that isn’t bettered by many competitors.

Caesars is one of the top sportsbooks in the U.S. when it comes to football betting, with a range of markets, live streaming options and odds boosts.

Once you’ve finished taking advantage of the welcome offer, there’s also a generous selection of ongoing customer offers you’ll be able to take advantage of as well.

Get your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

3. FanDuel Sportsbook - $150 in Free Bets

You only need to place a $5 qualifying wager in order to claim FanDuel’s new customer bonus, with $150 in free bets being issued to your account once this bet has settled.

You’ll be able to use all of these free bets on a wide range of NFL Week 1 markets that FanDuel has to offer, including spread, totals and props markets.

What makes this offer even easier to claim is the fact that you don’t even need to enter a promo code to do so. Just sign up, make a deposit and place your $5 wager to get your $150 in free bets.

Get your FanDuel Promo Code

4. BetRivers - $500 Second Chance Bet

BetRivers’ welcome bonus allows players who have have just signed up to get a second chance bet up to a huge total of $500.

This means that, should your first NFL Week 1 wager lose, you’ll be given a free bet equal to your stake up to $500, with you able to use this on any market you please.

You won’t find too many sportsbooks better for NFL betting than BetRivers, as it has everything that a top NFL betting site should have, including a great range of markets, current customer offers and live streaming.

No promo code is required to claim the offer either, making it very easy to get involved and get your $500 second chance bet.

Get your BetRivers Promo Code

5. DRF Sportsbook - $400 No Fret Bet with BC400NFB

BC400NFB is the code you need to enter to claim DRF’s welcome offer for sportsbook, with this being a $400 No Fret Bet that can be used on any NFL Week 1 market of your choosing.

Just enter the code during sign-up and place your first bet on any NFL week 1 market, with you being given a $400 free bet if this wager loses.

DRF is relatively new to the football betting scene. However don’t let this take away from the fact that its sportsbook is one of the best around.

A strong range of spread and totals markets, as well as props, are offered via the sportsbook, making DRF a great candidate to go with for your NFL betting needs.

How to Claim a NFL Week 1 Promo Code

Head to your chosen NFL betting site via the offer in this piece Create your new account, entering and verifying your personal details Enter your promo code should you have on Read the offer’s T&C’s Finish setting up your account Make your initial deposit Place your first NFL Week 1 wager Risk-free bet offers will see you given a free bet if your wager loses Free bets will be accredited to your account after your bet has settled Bonus funds cannot be withdrawn for real cash and will expire after certain period of time

Top NFL Week 1 Betting Apps

Rank App Welcome Offer T&C’s iOS? Android? 1 BetMGM $1,000 Risk-Free Bet New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Yes Yes 2 Caesars First Bet on Caesars up to $1,250 New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, IA, IN, MI, PA, TN, VA, WV, AZ, LA Only. Yes Yes 3 FanDuel Bet $5 Get $150 in Free Bets New customers only. 21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C’s apply. Yes Yes 4 BetRivers $500 2nd Chance Bet New players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only Yes Yes 5 DRF Sportsbook $400 No Fret Bet New players only, 21+. IA Only Yes Yes

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.