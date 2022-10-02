Sunday promises to be an action packed Week 4 slate of NFL football games. If you’re new to sports betting, you’ve come to the right place, as sportsbooks across North America have you covered with incredible offer codes.

What are the Best Promo Codes for Week 4 of the NFL season?

1. BetMGM Sportsbook - INQUIRERMGM for $1,000 Risk Free Bet

New users to BetMGM can use promo code INQUIRERMGM at sign-up ahead of Week 4′s NFL action Sunday. By entering this promo code, new users are eligible for up to $1,000 of your first bet to be returned in bonus funds if your bet loses.

BetMGM has player props for yardage totals, touchdown totals, and more. There’s an incredibly diverse amount of options for betters to choose from in one of the cleanest and most user-friendly interphases on the market.

If you’re tempted to get your first experience with sports betting, you can’t go wrong with BetMGM.

Get your BetMGM Promo Code

2. Caesars Sportsbook - INQUIREFULL $1,250 first bet

Another of the most reputable and respected sports betting sites is Caesars Sportsbook. Caesars is running a welcome promotion of their own to new betters in the form of promo code INQUIRERFULL.

When signing up for your Caesars account, simply use that promo code to reap your rewards.

If you end up losing your first bet on the platform, you’ll receive $1,250 in free bets to your account. In addition, you’ll also receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Rewards Tokens to use on their casino side.

Get your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

3. FanDuel Sportsbook - $1,000 No Sweat First Bet

Even if you’ve never bet on sports, the odds are you’ve heard of FanDuel. FanDuel is opening their arms to new players with their $1,000 No Sweat First Bet promotion.

Unlike other platforms, FanDuel doesn’t require a promo code to be entered upon registration. Simply sign up and place your first wager of up to $1,000. If you don’t win, you’ll be eligible for up to $1,000 in free bets courtesy of FanDuel.

Whether you like to bet on the basics or craft a masterful parlay, FanDuel has anything and everything you could need.

Get your FanDuel Promo Code

4. BetRivers Sportsbook - $500 Second Chance Bet

BetRivers is a platform on the rise that has as educational and informative an interphase as anyone. If you’re new to betting, BetRivers should be near the top of your list of places to try.

Not only are they running a promo for new users where you receive a second chance bet of up to $500 if you lose your first bet. But BetRivers has team statistics on-site, making it easier for you to make the most well-informed wager possible.

Get your BetRivers Promo Code

5. Fubo Sportsbook $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

If none of those suited your fancy, perhaps Fubo Sportsbook will. Fubo is running a promotion for new users with a $1,000 risk-free bet, courtesy of Fubo.

There’s no promo code needed at registration. If your first bet loses, you’re eligible for up to $1,000 in funds being put into your account for another wager.

Fubo also offers a TV subscription service, allowing players the ability to more easily keep up with their bets throughout the course of a game.

Get your Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code

Previewing Week 4 in the NFL Sunday

The NFL has as much parody as ever before, and quarterback play is at an all-time high excitement level. Those elements will be on full display Sunday in multiple games featuring some of the NFL’s elite.

Jalen Hurts’s Eagles and Trevor Lawrence’s Jaguars will do battle in a game between two of the most promising young stars in the making the NFL has. MVP candidates Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen will also play one another, as the Ravens and Bills each look to go to 3-1.

In the nightcap, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will compete against one another in a game destined to be highly-entertaining. Week 4 also includes an interesting wrinkle in having the first game of the NFL’s international series kicking off between the Vikings and Saints in London at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.