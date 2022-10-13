New users to sports betting have no shortage of sportsbooks offering incredibly generous welcome offers ahead of TNF’s clash between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders.

Read up on the latest Super Bowl odds here

Read up on the best sports betting apps here

Read up on the best sports betting websites here

Best promo codes for TNF’s Bears vs Commanders game

1. Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL: $1,250 first bet on Caesars + additional rewards

Caesars Sportsbook’s welcome offer is the best one on the market, as it combines its sportsbook reward with its casino reward of 1,000 Tier Credits and Rewards Tokens.

New users looking to utilize Caesars’ welcome offer don’t need to follow many steps at all. Simply enter promo code INQUIRERFULL during registration, and make your initial deposit.

You’ll then be free to place your first TNF wager up to $1,250. If this loses, Caesars will refund your stake up to $1,250 to use in free bets.

Read more about Caesars Sportsbook’s promo code here

2. BetMGM Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERMGM: $1,000 risk-free bet

BetMGM is one of the most reputable sportsbooks out there, and are offering a $1,000 risk-free bet with promo code INQUIRERMGM.

Similarly as Caesars, you just need to enter the respective promo code during registration to be enrolled in this promotion.

BetMGM has a multitude of markers and wagers for new users looking to bet on TNF, which is one of the reasons they’re as renowned as they are.

Read more about BetMGM Sportsbook’s promo code here

3. FanDuel Sportsbook promo No Sweat First Bet: $1,000 in free bets

Another one of the leading sportsbooks is FanDuel, who have a welcome offer of their own that rivals the best in the industry.

Their welcome offer is a $1,000 promo called “No Sweat First Bet.” This allows new users up to $1,000 in refundable free bets if their first wager up to that amount loses.

The difference with FanDuel is no promo code is needed to qualify for this.

Read more about FanDuel Sportsbook’s promo code here

4. BetRivers Sportsbook

New users are likely to find BetRivers to be as reliable and enjoyable a sportsbook as the marquee names listed above.

BetRivers’ welcome offer second chance bet up to $500 doesn’t require a promo code.

One of the advantages to BetRivers is they have a designed Q&A section where new users can get answers to all questions they may have regarding placing wagers.

Read more about BetRivers Sportsbook’s promo code here

5. Fubo Sportsbook

Fubo Sportsbook is newer to the scene than other sportsbooks listed above. But they’ve built a solid reputation for themselves in a short time.

Their welcome offer doesn’t require a promo code, and is for a $1,00 risk-free bets that helps new users get off to a good start with the platform.

If you have Fubo TV, you can live stream the games while placing live bets, a feature few other sportsbooks offer.

Read more about Fubo Sportsbook’s promo code here

Bears vs Commanders Thursday Night Football preview

The Bears and Commanders have been two of the NFL’s most underperforming teams this season. The Bears are 2-3 and the Commanders are 1-4. A high point total isn’t likely on paper, with Washington averaging just 18 points per game to the Bears’ 17.2.

Both quarterbacks have been inconsistent in their first five games. Justin Fields just has three passing touchdowns for Chicago. Carson Wentz has six interceptions and has been sacked 20 times already for the Commanders. But with both teams’ backs being against the wall, we could see some sparks out of desperation to keep their seasons alive.

In their all-time series history going against one another, Washington leads 26-24-1.

Best promo codes for TNF

Rank App Welcome Offer T&C’s iOS? Android? 1 Caesars First Bet on Caesars up to $1,250 with INQUIRERFULL New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, IA, IN, MI, PA, TN, VA, WV, AZ, LA Only. Yes Yes 2 BetMGM $1,000 Risk-Free Bet with INQUIRERMGM New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Yes Yes 3 FanDuel $1,000 No Sweat First Bet New customers only. 21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C’s apply. Yes Yes 4 BetRivers $500 2nd Chance Bet New players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only Yes Yes 5 Fubo $1,000 Risk-Free Bet New players only, 21+. AZ, IA Only Yes Yes

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.