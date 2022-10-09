The NFL has a loaded slate of Week 5 games, and sportsbooks across the country have new users covered with some of the best welcome offer promo codes around.

Best NFL Week 5 promo codes

1. Caesars Sportsbook - INQUIRERFULL for first bet on Caesars up to $1,250

If you’re looking for your first sportsbook as a new better, look no further than Caesars sportsbook, one of the most distinguished and reputable ones on the market.

With their promo code, INQUIRERFULL, you can receive up to $1,250 in free bets courtesy of Caesars if your first bet loses up to that amount.

To be even more generous, Caesars will reward you 1,000 Tier Credits and Reward Credits for you to use in their casino section.

Claim your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

2. BetMGM Sportsbook - INQUIRERMGM for $1,000 risk free bet

BetMGM is also offering a generous welcome offer for new users ahead of NFL action kicking off in Week 5.

When prompted during the registration process, simply use promo code INQUIRERMGM. This promo code will give you $1,000 to use in risk-free bets if your first bet up to that stake is unsuccessful.

BetMGM is one of the biggest sportsbooks in the U.S. If you’re itching to place your first wager on the NFL this Sunday, you can’t go wrong trusting BetMGM.

Claim your BetMGM Promo Code

3. FanDuel Sportsbook - $1,000 No Sweat First Bet

Another sportsbook offering a free bet up to $1,000 if you lose your first bet is FanDuel Sportsbook. FanDuel is one of the most recognized sportsbooks in the world, and have established a reliable reputation.

Whereas other sites require promo codes, FanDuel doesn’t require any additional steps for you to utilize their “No Sweat First Bet” promo.

Whether you want to bet on parlays, futures bets, or odds boosted props, FanDuel will have something for you.

Claim your FanDuel Promo Code

4. BetRivers Sportsbook - $500 second chance bet

BetRivers is a sportsbook that is a tremendous choice for new users looking to place their first wager.

They’re offering new users a free second chance bet up to $500 if their first bet loses that doesn’t require you to enter a promo code.

With an incredibly clean interphase to help new users feel comfortable and educated placing bets, be sure to check out BetRivers if you haven’t already.

Claim your BetRivers Promo Code

5. Fubo Sportsbook - $1,000 risk free bet

The first thing you may think of with Fubo is their own TV streaming service, Fubo TV.

But don’t sleep on their sportsbook app and website, both of which offer a great variety of props to bet on. If you’re a new user, Fubo is offering a $1,000 risk-free bet for you at sign-up.

If you’re looking to try a sportsbook outside the box from the norm, Fubo Sportsbook will be right up your alley.

Claim your Fubo Sportsbook Promo Code

NFL Week 5 Sunday preview

Week 5 of the NFL schedule promises to deliver entertaining games throughout Sunday’s slate. After ten games in Week 4 finished within one possession, this season is off to an entertaining start keeping fans on their toes.

Prime games include the Bengals vs Ravens, Steelers vs Bills, and Cowboys vs Rams.

Week 5 also features a second consecutive game being played in London, this time between the Giants and Packers. Make sure you place bets for that game before 9:30 a.m. EST.

Best NFL Week 5 betting promos

Rank App Welcome Offer T&C’s iOS? Android? 1 Caesars First Bet on Caesars up to $1,250 with INQUIRERFULL New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, IA, IN, MI, PA, TN, VA, WV, AZ, LA Only. Yes Yes 2 BetMGM $1,000 Risk-Free Bet with INQUIRERMGM New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Yes Yes 3 FanDuel $1,000 No Sweat First Bet New customers only. 21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C’s apply. Yes Yes 4 BetRivers $500 2nd Chance Bet New players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only Yes Yes 5 Fubo $1,000 Risk-Free bet New players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only Yes Yes

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.