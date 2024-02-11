Ten best Super Bowl betting promos and sign-up bonuses for new players

The time for waiting has come and gone, as Super Bowl 58 between the Chiefs and 49ers is now here. If you’re a new sports bettor or an experienced bettor looking for another sportsbook to bet on, look no further than this collection of the best NFL betting sites.

All of these betting sites have fantastic sportsbook promo codes for new players, but some of these offers are admittedly better than others. You can click on any of the links in this piece to begin registering.

Make sure you read each section carefully, as some Super Bowl betting promos will require promo codes while others don’t.

10 best Super Bowl betting promos to redeem Sunday

1. BetMGM bonus codes PINEWS1500 or INQUIRERNEWS

There are two BetMGM bonus codes you can choose from in PINEWS1500 and INQUIRERNEWS. The former unlocks a 20% deposit match worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets, while the latter is a bet $5, get $158 in guaranteed bonus bets offer.

BetMGM’s deposit match comes with a 10x wagering requirement you have 30 days to meet, so keep that in mind. BetMGM’s $158 in guaranteed bonus bets will be split into two bets of $50, and one $58 bonus bet after your first bet settles.

Available States: AZ, CO, IN, IA, IL, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY Note: Kentucky and Washington D.C. can only choose bonus code INQUIRERNEWS for a bet $5, get $158 in guaranteed bonus bets offer.

2. bet365 bonus code PINEWS

Another sportsbook with two welcome bonuses to choose from is bet365. Both their $2,000 first bet safety net and bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets offers are under the same bet365 bonus code: PINEWS.

bet365′s first bet safety net will pay your first bet back in bonus bets if you lose. bet365′s $150 in bonus bets are guaranteed no matter how your first bet settles.

One last point to note for bet365 is your first bet must have odds of -500 or longer in order to qualify you for your bonus bets.

Available States: AZ, CO, KY, IA, IN, LA, NJ, OH, VA

3. FanDuel promo code

The most recognizable sportsbook in the U.S. is none other than FanDuel. The FanDuel promo code is also for $200 in bonus bets after you settle a $5 wager, but you need to win your first bet in order to receive bonus bets.

Unfortunately, this does mean no bonus bets will be awarded if your first wager loses. Nonetheless, FanDuel is as good a betting site as there is. No promo code needs typed in when signing up, but you can click here to begin the process.

Available States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, KS, KY, LA, IN, IA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY

4. ESPN BET promo code PINEWS

Of all the sportsbooks on this list, ESPN BET is the newest one to enter the fray as this is their first Super Bowl. PINEWS is the ESPN BET promo code to sign-up with during registration in order to unlock a bet anything, get $150 in bonus bets offer.

Unlike the three offers above where you must wait for your first bet to settle to get bonus bets, you’ll receive your bonus bets as soon as your first betslip is submitted on ESPN BET.v

Available States: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, KY, MA, MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV

5. Caesars Sportsbook promo code PINEWS1000

Another widely recognizable name in sports betting is Caesars Sportsbook, and the Caesars Sportsbook promo code to use when signing up is PINEWS1000. This sign-up bonus is a first bet offer worth up to $1,000.

If your first bet loses, the money you lost will get paid back as one bonus bet. For example, a $100 first bet resulting in a loss means you now have one $100 bonus bet. Unlike the four sportsbooks above, Caesars gives you 14 days to use your bonus bet.

Available States: AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY

6. Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

ESPN BET is the newest sportsbook to enter the sports betting scene, but Fanatics Sportsbook didn’t arrive much earlier than them. This marks Fanatics Sportsbook’s first Super Bowl as well.

You can simply click the top offer module above or click here in all states except MD and VT, in which you can click here or the bottom offer module to sign-up for Power House Rewards!

Available States: CO, CT, IA, MA, MD, OH, KY, PA, TN, VT WV

7. DraftKings Sportsbook promo code

No sportsbook is available in more states than DraftKings, who have one of the best sports betting apps in the entire industry based on iOS and Android ratings.

The DraftKings Sportsbook promo code is for a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets offer that credits your eight $25 bonus bets as soon as your first bet of $5 or more settles.

Available States: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MA, ME, MD, MI, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV

8. BetRivers Sportsbook promo code

You’ll notice three BetRivers Sportsbook promo code offer modules above, and that’s because they offer different amounts of second chance bets depending where you’re located.

If you’re in IL, IN, LA, MI, PA, and VA, you’ll get your first bet paid up to $500 back in a bonus bet if it loses. In CO and NJ, that amount is $250, while in AZ it’s $100. Click the offer module corresponding to your state to register, as no promo code needs typed in.

Available States: AZ CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, PA, VA

9. Betr Sportsbook promo code

Arguably the most unique sportsbook on this list is Jake Paul’s creation, Betr. Micro Betting is the name of the game on this platform, which means you can bet on specific outcomes on a play-by-play basis.

The Betr Sportsbook promo code can be redeemed by clicking this link. Your sign-up bonus is your first bet being covered up to $250 if it loses.

Available States: OH, VA

10. betParx Sportsbook promo code

Rounding out our list for the best Super Bowl betting promos to redeem is the betParx Sportsbook promo code. This sign-up bonus is only available in two states, but is worth considering if you’ve signed-up with the books mentioned above.

Your welcome bonus is potentially earning $125 in bonus bets, but the key is your first bet of at least $10 needs to result in a win for this to happen.

Available States: NJ, PA

Where to find the best Super Bowl betting odds

Odds are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.

Market Odds Market Spread Odds 49ers: -2 (-105 on DraftKings)

Chiefs: +2.5 (-115 on FanDuel) Market Moneyline Odds 49ers: (-122 on DraftKings)

Chiefs: (+110 on FanDuel) Market Totals Odds O47.5 (-110 on FanDuel)

U46.5 (-108 on DraftKings)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.