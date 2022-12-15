If you’re wondering what the best TNF Week 15 promo codes are to use as a new player, you’ve come to the right spot, as the Inquirer has them all for you here.

Best TNF Week 15 promo codes for 49ers vs Seahawks

1. Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL: First bet on Caesars up to $1,250

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is the most generous one in the betting industry that will give you the biggest award. By redeeming promo code INQUIRERFULL during sign-up, you’ll get a $1,250 first bet on the house plus a slew of Caesars Casino rewards.

After you use your promo code and make your initial deposit, wager up to $1,250 on any TNF market you wish. If your wager is unsuccessful, you’ll receive your stake back as a free bet. Your tier and reward credits will be deposited after your first bet settles regardless of result.

2. BetMGM Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERMGM: $1,000 risk-free bet

Behind Caesars Sportsbook is BetMGM Sportsbook, whose promo code offers the second best welcome offer in the industry. By using promo code INQUIRERMGM during registration, you’ll get a $1,000 risk-free bet to use on any TNF market.

This offer works similarly to Caesars in terms of how you redeem it after sign-up. If your first wager up to $1,000 results in a loss, your bet will be considered risk-free, and you’ll get a second chance with your $1,000 to use throughout the next seven days.

3. FanDuel Sportsbook promo: Bet $5 get $125 in free bets

FanDuel Sportsbook has an exclusive welcome offer for Inquirer readers that can only be redeemed by clicking on the welcome offer above. You won’t need a promo code after clicking the offer. After your initial deposit, you’re free to place your first bet.

So long as you place a wager of $5 with the platform after sign-up, you’ll receive $125 in free bets. This will be earned regardless of your initial wager’s result.

4. BetRivers Sportsbook promo code SPORTS: Second chance bet up to $500

Another premium welcome offer the Inquirer recommends all new bettors comes from BetRivers Sportsbook. BetRivers’ welcome bonus is redeemable by using promo code SPORTS, and is for a second chance bet up to $500.

If your first wager up to $500 comes out unsuccessful, your stake will be given a second chance at redemption. BetRivers’ name is one on the rise and that offers among the deepest range of prop bets for NFL games on the market.

5. BetParx promo: First bet risk-free up to $750

BetParx is another sportsbook whose name may not be on the same national recognition level as Caesars or FanDuel. But don’t let that fool you into not giving this sportsbook a shot if you live in a state where BetParx is operational.

When you sign-up, you’ll receive your first bet risk-free up to $750. This is an easy to redeem welcome offer that doesn’t require you to use a promo code during the registration process.

Previewing 49ers vs Seahawks TNF Week 15 matchup

The 49ers and Seahawks are two bitter NFC West rivals who will be meeting for the second time this season. In the first meeting between these teams this season, the 49ers won.

But Seattle has had more success in recent years, winning four straight games before their last meeting.

The Seahawks are underdogs entering this game according to all the major sportsbooks despite being the home team.

Seattle is in desperate need of a rebound following a shocking 30-24 home loss to the struggling Panthers in Week 14.

Meanwhile, Brock Purdy outplayed Tom Brady in Week 14, giving the 49ers the win and advancing their record to 9-4.

San Fransisco got a fantastic game from Christian McCaffrey, who will look to take advantage of a struggling Seahawks run defense.

Rank App Welcome Offer T&C’s iOS? Android? 1 Caesars $1,250 First Bet on Caesars + 1,000 Tier Credits & 1,000 Reward Credits with INQUIRERFULL New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, IA, IN, MD, MI, PA, TN, VA, WV, AZ, LA Only. Yes Yes 2 BetMGM $1,000 Risk-Free Bet with INQUIRERMGM New Customers only. 21+. NY, NJ, CO, DC, IA, IN, MD, MI, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, WY only. Yes Yes 3 FanDuel Bet $5 Get $125 in Free Bets New users only, 21 or older. Available in AZ, CT, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Not available in MD or OH. Full T&C apply. Yes Yes 4 BetRivers $500 2nd Chance Bet New players only, 21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV only Yes Yes 5 BetParx $750 Risk-Free Bet 21+, PA Players Only, Full Terms and Conditions Apply Yes Yes

