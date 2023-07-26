Best USWNT Promos & Sign-Up Offers For Group Stage vs the Netherlands

With the U.S. women’s national team suiting up for Group Stage action against the Netherlands Wednesday, you may be wondering what the best USWNT promos from the best sportsbooks are for new players.

The Inquirer has the five best USWNT promos and sign-up offers that you can opt-into in this piece in addition to a preview of the U.S. vs Netherlands at the bottom of this piece.

Best USWNT promos for Wednesday’s group stage game

1. BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM

The first welcome offer to consider signing up for is the BetMGM bonus code INQUIRERMGM, which grants all new players a first bet offer worth up to $1,000.

This means if you bet $20 and lose your wager, BetMGM will credit your account with a $20 bonus bet that can be used on any market.

For any amount bet over $50, you’ll receive five bonus bets in equal denominations of 20% of your first bet’s stake. For example, a $200 bet would equal five bonus bets of $40 apiece.

2. bet365 bonus code PINEWS

Right behind BetMGM as a fabulous welcome offer is the bet365 bonus code PINEWS. The only reason bet365 doesn’t rank higher is due to them being available in just NJ, CO, VA, OH, and IA.

Bet365′s welcome offer is a bet and get one which gives you $200 in guaranteed bonus bets following the settlement of a $1 or more qualifying bet.

You just need to make sure your first bet is placed on a market that has -500 or longer odds, such as an underdog or a lesser priced favorite.

3. FanDuel promo code

The FanDuel promo code is the first one in this list that doesn’t require you to type in a promo code at any point during registration.

FanDuel offers a bet and get offer similarly to bet365 but with different amounts. Rather than needing to wager just $1, FanDuel requires a $5 be settled on any market before giving you $100 in bonus bets.

You’ll also receive a $10 bonus bet if team USA wins against the Netherlands. FanDuel’s bonus bets are generous in the sense that they can be divided up into as many wagers as you want.

4. Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

The most unique sports betting site on this list is Fanatics Sportsbook. Fanatics is available in just MD, MA, OH, and TN. They also offer a bet and get offer like the three names above them.

Fanatics is giving away $200 in bonus bets when you wager $5 on any betting market. No promo code needs to be typed in when redeeming this offer.

But Fanatics differs the most in the sense that they’re operating out of beta testing. This means you may have to fill out a short survey and check your email for a beta code depending on how you’re signing up.

5. Caesars Sportsbook promo code INQUIRERFULL

The last entry on our list is Caesars Sportsbook, who are a tried and true name in the sports betting industry. The Caesars Sportsbook promo code to use when prompted during sign-up is INQUIRERFULL.

This code will give you a similar first bet offer like BetMGM offers. But instead of your first bet not being able to exceed $1,000, Caesars allows you to bet up to $1,250.

You’ll also receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits guaranteed following the settlement of your first bet.

Previewing the U.S. vs Netherlands Group Stage game Wednesday

After both the U.S. and Netherlands won their first Group Stage games, Wednesday’s 9:00 p.m. ET matchup will be of high importance.

Every sportsbook mentioned in this piece has the U.S. as the odds-on favorites to win not just this match, but the World Cup as a whole.

But this is a closer projected match than you might expect, with the U.S. at -140 or -150 depending on which sportsbook you use.

Unsurprisingly, the U.S. looked sharp against Vietnam in their first match with a dominant 3-0 win. In that game they dominated every statistic, as Vietnam didn’t even get a shot on target.

But the Netherlands were impressive in their own right against Portugal in their 1-0 win. Although they scored just once, they also dominated the match statistics.

Between the Netherlands and Portugal, the former have the best shot at giving the U.S. a group stage loss. But I won’t bet against the U.S. in a game I can see being lower scoring.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.