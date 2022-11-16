The Inquirer has all the best betting sites from which new users can choose to bet on the globe’s biggest soccer tournament, the 2022 World Cup.

This year’s tournament has no shortage of star power as well as up and coming teams with incredibly talented youth movements leading them. This special combination is just one reason you won’t want to miss out on the chance to redeem one of these welcome offers if you’re a new player.

Read more about the best sports betting sites

Read more about the best sports betting apps

More on the best World Cup betting sites

Best World Cup betting sites ranked

1. Caesars Sportsbook: Claim a $1,250 on the house first bet plus casino rewards

Caesars Sportsbook has one of the best run and well-established sportsbooks on the market for new sports bettors. Their interphase on mobile and desktop alike are incredibly easy to use and friendly to new players.

Caesars’ welcome offer is a big reason for being one of the leading online sportsbooks. Their welcome offer graciously grants new users $1,250 in free bets by using promo code INQUIRERFULL.

Not only that, but Caesars’ welcome offer grants users additional casino bonuses, something that’s unique to their welcome offer.

Caesars offers incredibly strong markets all around for soccer bets. They have a deep futures market, live odds that are as competitive as any sportsbook has to offer, and a large number of team and player props as well.

If you’ve never placed a sports wager before, you can’t go wrong with Caesars. Although their promotions for existing users could use a bit of a boost, you’ll find all your sports betting wants fulfilled on this trusted platform.

Click here to read more about Caesars Sportsbook’s promo code for new users

2. BetMGM Sportsbook: Claim a $1,000 risk-free bet

BetMGM is another sportsbook that’s been around for a long time, meaning they’ve had ample time and opportunities to work out the kinks and ensure a smooth sports betting experience.

They have one of the most enticing betting offers for new players in the form of a $1,000 risk-free bet that can easily be redeemed with promo code INQUIRERMGM during registration.

Although they don’t include any casino welcome bonus in their offer like Caesars, this offer remains one of the best ones you’ll find nonetheless.

They may not have as many World Cup futures bets as other sportsbooks. However, they make up for it with a strong number of promotions for existing users that routinely change with the latest happenings in sports, the World Cup included.

One final advantage to choosing BetMGM as your sports betting site is their ability to livestream games.

With live betting becoming a more popular option amongst users, the ability to watch your game of choice and bet on it in real time is a convenient service.

Click here to read more about BetMGM Sportsbook’s promo code for new users

3. FanDuel Sportsbook: Claim a $1,000 “No Sweat First Bet”

FanDuel is a sports betting company that’s become a household name in not just the betting industry, but the sports industry as a whole.

They’ve partnered with many major sports leagues like the NFL and NBA, and they’ll offer soccer fans a reliable and superb experience also.

New players can get themselves off to a great start with FanDuel in the form of the company’s $1,000 “No Sweat First Bet.” This promotion is easy to be enrolled in, as it doesn’t require any promo code for you to receive your free bets.

One of FanDuel’s biggest claims to fame is their fabulous parlay building system. They make it incredibly easy for you to create a parlay in an attempt to maximise your potential earnings. This goes for multi-game parlays and same game parlays alike.

If you’re a fan of live betting, you’ll enjoy FanDuel’s live odds boosts props that have fantastic odds.

FanDuel caps it off by having an easy to use interphase on its mobile app and desktop, both of which have received positive reviews from users.

Click here to read more about FanDuel Sportsbook’s promo code for new users

4. BetRivers Sportsbook: Claim a $500 second chance bet

If you haven’t heard of BetRivers Sportsbook, you’re missing out on one of the most user-friendly sportsbooks out there for new players. Not only that, but they offer live streaming capabilities, similarly to BetMGM.

BetRivers has a user interface that couldn’t be easier for new players to pick up and learn. If you’re new to betting, there’s a fabulous Q&A page where they go into great detail about the basics of sports betting.

They also offer an abundance of statistics about the teams or players in the game you’re looking to wager on for you to reference.

BetRivers’ welcome offer might not be quite as high as some of their competitors. However, it’s still a generous one in the form of a $500 second chance bet that can be redeemed at sign-up.

With fantastic odds on team and player props, you’ll find little reason not to make BetRivers one of your destinations of choice for betting on the big tournament.

Click here to read more about BetRivers Sportsbook’s promo code for new users

5. BetParx: Claim a risk-free first bet up to $750

BetParx is a fabulous online sportsbook for fans to place their wagers on. Its availability may be limited compared to other options, but it’s a sportsbook you’ll want to try if you live in a state where it’s up and running.

One of the things BetParx prides themselves on is having a large number of live odds boosts props. You’ll also find a large scope of props for soccer teams in every league and tournament that goes beyond the FIFA world cup trophy being hoisted.

Promotions for existing users are plentiful with BetParx, as they ensure to give out bonuses beyond their welcome offer of a $750 risk-free bet.

Even if you aren’t able to bet on BetParx this go around, they’re a name to keep an eye on in future tournaments as they may be more available in the future.

Additional sites you can use to bet on the World Cup

SI Sportsbook: Bet $20 win $200 in free bets

SI Sportsbook is an online sportsbook that’s rising the ranks quickly, despite only having one year experience under its belt.

New users can claim their welcome offer for $200 in free bets following the placement of a $20 bet and using promo code SI200 at sign-up.

Soccer fans will find more than enough prop bets to choose from in SI Sportsbook. They also make building parlays fun and easy, an important factor that comes with being a good sportsbook.

Like BetParx, this is another sportsbook that has a bright future ahead of them as they continue to increase their availability across the U.S.

Click here to read more about SI Sportsbook’s promo code for new users

Borgata Sportsbook: Bet $20 win $100 in free bets

Borgata Sportsbook is another sportsbook that has all your soccer betting needs taken care of in one neat sports betting site.

Their welcome offer is similar to SI Sportsbook. You bet $20 to receive $100 in free bets, but you need to use promo code PIBONUS when you sign-up.

Their odds are competitive, with very nice potential payouts on longshot bets. Their types of bets are extensive and range from futures bets to hundreds upon hundreds of team and player prop bets.

The main thing Borgata could stand to do better at is offer more promotions for existing users, as that feature is lacking in comparison to the competition.

Click here to read more about Borgata Sportsbook’s promo code for new users

Play Gun Lake: Bet $5 get $250 in free bets

If you’re not familiar with Play Gun Lake, it’s likely you’re not alone. Play Gun Lake is one of the newest sportsbooks in the U.S. But don’t let that trick you into thinking this sportsbook isn’t legitimate.

Their legitimacy is evident in their welcome offer, which gives you $250 in free bets following the placement of your first $5 wager.

Their selection of daily boosts are commendable, and their odds for game props are also respectable.

On top of that, Play Gun Lake offers numerous promotions for existing users including parlay insurances and profit boosts. This is another sportsbook to keep an eye on for future tournaments.

Superbook Sports: Claim a 100% first wager bonus up to $1,000

Superbook Sports has one of the best sign up bonuses of any sportsbook in the U.S. Users new to the platform can claim up to $1,000 in bonus funds should their first wager on any World Cup prop of odds -200 or longer lose.

This sportsbook is easy to navigate and get the hang of. They also have a respectable list of promotions for returning customers.

Their odds are among the most competitive soccer fans will find. This isholdstrue for traditional bets, but especially live bets.

The only factor holding them back is their limited availability at the time of this year’s tournament.

Click here to read more about Superbook Sports’ promo code for new users

Golden Nugget: Make a $250 Risk-Free Bet

Golden Nugget is another one of the World Cup betting options new players can choose when deciding where they want to place their World Cup bets at.

Their sign-up bonus is for a $250 risk free bet. Although that may be less than most of their competitors, it’s still a kind gesture. You’ll find good odds on Golden Nugget, with a healthy selection of live odds boosts as well.

Although their promotions for existing customers could be slightly better, Golden Nugget puts a lot of work into offering a good selection of team and player props for every soccer game.

With great 24/7 customer service to ensure you’ll always have help if needed, Golden Nugget is a solid option for bettors in their own right.

States where you can legally bet on the World Cup

State Legalized Online Betting? Arizona Yes Arkansas Yes Colorado Yes Connecticut Yes Illinois Yes Indiana Yes Iowa Yes Kansas Yes Louisiana Yes Michigan Yes Nevada Yes New Hampshire Yes New Jersey Yes New York Yes Oregon Yes Pennsylvania Yes Rhode Island Yes Tennessee Yes Virginia Yes Washington D.C. Yes West Virginia Yes Wyoming Yes

FAQs surrounding the best World Cup betting sites

How do I go about betting on the World Cup?

The process of going about placing your wager is more straightforward than you may think. To begin, choose the sportsbook you wish to wager on by clicking one of the offer codes in the piece above. That’ll take you to a page where you’ll register for your account.

You’ll have to read and accept the terms and conditions before you’re able to proceed to the step of making your initial deposit. Following your initial deposit, you’re free to place your first wager on any prop of your choice.

What does a three-way moneyline bet mean?

If you’re new to betting on soccer, the odds are you may not know what a three way moneyline is. In the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL, a moneyline bet is a simple choice of which team you think will win the game.

With the rare exception of an NFL game resulting in a tie following Overtime, none of the other major North American sports allow their games to end in a tie.

In soccer, ties are much more of a common occurrence. Thus, you have the option to bet on a particular game concluding in a draw rather than it resulting in a winner and loser.

You’ll typically find higher odds betting on a draw than betting on a winner or loser. But betting on a draw is more difficult and risky than choosing a winner in a World Cup game.

Are any of these betting sites better than the other?

The answer to this question is not necessarily. Different people will prefer different things when it comes to their sports betting site.

All of the sites above are reliable sites that you can trust with your information and betting wishes. There are more details below of what you can look out for to help you make a decision between one betting site and another.

Top five things to look for in a World Cup betting site

User-friendly interface

First and foremost, any sports bettor should desire a smooth interface on their sports betting site of choice. No two individuals will fully agree on how they define a user-friendly or clean interface. Therefore, it’s up to each user to find what suits their tastes best.

Some users will prefer a certain color scheme over another. For others, accessibility and maneuverability across a site via computer or mobile device is more important.

Regardless, if you’re spending any amount of time on a betting site, you’ll want something that suits your tastes and is an enjoyable experience to be on.

Live streaming functionality

Nowadays, live streaming has become more and more popular as the cost of cable TV continues to increase. That’s why for a lot of users, being able to live stream World Cup games on their sports betting app of choice is a big deal.

The best betting sites that offer live streaming will make it simple to check out live World Cup bets simultaneously. Obviously, making sure the quality of the stream is up to par and is without lag is another important factor.

Maybe live streaming isn’t something that matters to you. But if it does, it doesn’t take long to search which sportsbooks currently offer this service versus which don’t.

Promotions for existing users

Typically, all the major and popular sportsbooks will offer you a welcome offer that helps establish you at the start. But not every sportsbook will do as good a job at offering promotions for its returning customers to take advantage of.

For some users, it may not be imperative to have a large selection of promotions to choose from. After all, every sportsbook is a business trying to make money at the end of the day.

That said, it’s good business to do so, as it entices users to return to their site more often and during marquee sporting events.

Examples of promotions for existing users can range from parlay insurance, free bets, or odds boost tokens. Good promotions will typically be in line with the latest trends in sports, especially when it comes to the FIFA World Cup final and tournament as a whole.

Competitive odds

As mentioned above, sportsbooks are businesses needing to make profit when it’s all said and done. But one of the reasons people partake in sports betting is the chance to make some extra money.

Certain sportsbooks will offer more competitive odds and betting markets than others. Of course, odds are always subject to change on a minute-by-minute basis.

In this case, it doesn’t hurt to have multiple sportsbook accounts. If you’ve found a certain game you desire to bet on, it won’t hurt to check multiple sportsbooks and see what betting markets can grant you the best payout.

Reliable customer service

Nobody wants to have to use customer service in an ideal world, but there are times when the need for help arises. Those are the times when having a reputable customer service client is important.

Every sportsbook will go about things a bit differently. Some will have a phone number for you to call, as this is the most ideal way to resolve issues traditionally. But for some users, a live chat client or email address is a more preferred method of communication.

Hence, it doesn’t hurt to look up what options are available for your sportsbook of choice when you register for an account to ensure you’re able to get the necessary help in a timely manner.

2022 FIFA World Cup schedule

Tournament Stage Date Group Matches Nov. 20-Dec. 2 Round of 16 Dec. 3-Dec. 6 Quarter Finals Dec. 9-Dec. 10 Semi-Finals Dec. 13-Dec. 14 3rd Place Game Dec. 17 Finals Dec. 18

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.