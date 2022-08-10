Commercial Content, 21+

BetRivers Bonus Code August 2022

BetRivers Casino Bonus Code

More on the BetRivers promo code

What is the BetRivers bonus code?

BetRivers Sportsbook Promo 100% first deposit match bonus up to $250 Sportsbook Promo T&C’s 21+, AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA & WV Only, Full T&C’s Apply BetRivers Casino Promo 100% first deposit match bonus up to $250 Casino Promo T&C’s 21+, MI, PA, WV Only, Full T&C’s Apply

What is the BetRivers Sportsbook bonus offer?

BetRivers hands new players a 100% first deposit match bonus of $250 just for registering for an account at their online sportsbook.

The minimum deposit is $10, whilst the offer’s wagering requirements, which are x1, prove to be very generous, with you just needing to play through your bonus amount once in order to withdraw winnings.

That is very good compared to most other sites, as other sportsbooks often have wagering requirements between x5 to x10, with some even having requirements as high as x20.

Your bonus funds will be added to your account within 24 hours of signing up, with you then being free to use the funds on whichever markets you please.

How to use your BetRivers bonus code

Head to BetRivers Sportsbook via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Join Now’ button Enter and verify your personal information Be sure to read through the full terms and conditions of the deal. No promo code is needed for this offer Finish setting up your new BetRivers sportsbook account Make an initial deposit of at least $10 up to a maximum of $250 and place your first real-money wager. Once you have deposited funds into your account your deposit match bonus will be available within 48 hours. You must use your bonus within 30 days otherwise it will expire, but this shouldn’t be a big ask given the wagering requirements are only x1.

August sports events at BetRivers

We’re edging closer and closer to the NFL season returning now, with August bringing us a whole host of pre-season games ahead of the new campaign starting in September.

MLB fans still have the current baseball season to look forward to, with the New York Yankees, New York Mets and LA Dodgers all going strong currently.

Soccer fans will be rejoicing given the fact all of Europe’s major leagues are back this month, including the Premier League and La Liga.

The golf season is sadly coming to an end, with August seeing the last few events of this year’s PGA Tour take place, with the last of these being the Tour Championship.

Tennis fans have the US Open starting at the end of this month, while those interested in MMA have UFC 278, as well as number of other exciting main event cards, to get stuck in to.

BetRivers Promos for Existing Customers

20% MLB Profit Boost Every Tuesday

21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA & WV Only, T&Cs apply.

Log in to BetRivers every Tuesday to be rewarded with a 20% profit boost to use on any MLB wager during the promotional period, but remember profit boosts expire within 24 hours of issuance.

Again, the promotion is only available to players in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia, which excludes the original bet amount.

Profit boosts can be used on any MLB wager with odds of -200 or longer while parlays require each leg odds of -200 or longer. The maximum bet is $25 and maximum additional winnings is $250 and this promotion cannot be combined with any other.

MLB Same-Game Parlay Offer

21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA & WV Only, T&Cs apply.

Place a $25+ Same Game Parlay on any MLB game this regular season and receive a $10 Free Bet to use on any sports market you please.

Create Your Ideal Combo

21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA & WV Only, T&Cs apply.

Try out BetRivers’ new Same Game Parlay feature, where you can combine multiple bets for the same event. Just select a game to wager on, pick the ‘Same Game Parlay’ feature and choose how many legs you want (up to a maximum of 12) and enter the amount you want to wager.

Daily Odds Boost Special

21+. AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA & WV Only, T&Cs apply.

Only players in New York are eligible for this offer, which can be placed on moneylines, spreads, props and parlay bets.

Players have access to a custom side-menu and widget bar item in their BetRivers sportsbook containing house specials and a boosted bet offer depending on the date.

You may receive increased odds based on current market pricing, for example a +200 bet may be boosted to +230.

BetRivers Referral Bonuses

BetRivers runs a unique refer a friend bonus, which instead of players receiving a standard flat rate bonus for referring a friend to their sportsbook, sees the referring bettor spin the wheel to determine what their bonus is.

The friend you refer needs to deposit and wager $50 within a month of signing up to grant you access to a virtual wheel, on which you can win up to $500 worth of free bets.

The referral scheme has a limit of three friends, which is lower than other sportsbooks but not really a concern given this method offers players the chance of earning a much higher bonus.

Where is BetRivers legal?

BetRivers launched its online sports betting offering in the US back in 2019 and has since established legality in many states.

BetRivers allows players to sign up from anywhere in the US, but you need to physically be located in Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Arizona, Indiana, New York, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Colorado and West Virginia.

Arizona - launched in October 2021 with no prop betting on college sports.

Colorado - went live on 1 May 2020 also with no prop betting on college sports, having inked a deal to launch on the master license of JP McGills Hotel and Casino in Creek.

Illinois - launched on 18 June 2020 with no wagering on in-state college teams or events, despite the timeline for mobile sports betting in the state expecting to be initially delayed. Players also had to register at a land-based casino for online play at first, but that was scrapped as of 5 March 2022 so you can now sign up and play from anywhere in the Prairie State.

Indiana - launched in October 2019 as the first sports betting site in the state following approval from the Indiana Gaming Commission.

Iowa - launched in January 2021 after BetRivers teamed up with Iowan casino owner Wild Rose Entertainment. No deposits or withdrawals are permitted by credit card.

Louisiana - launched in January 2022 but not for players in the parishes of Caldwell, Franklin, West Carroll, Catahoula, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union and Winn.

Michigan - launched in January 2021.

New York - went live as of 8 January 2022 at 9am when sports betting in the Big Apple became officially legal.

Pennsylvania - launched in December 2019 with only an app for Android users but iOS players can play at the mobile-optimized site through their web browser.

Virginia - among the first four sports betting sites to launch after sports betting was given the green light in January 2021.

States where BetRivers could soon be legal

Alabama : “The people of Alabama want to be able to decide on gaming. Governor Ivey has said she wants to let voters decide, and the legislature needs to act so the voters can have a say, and put together a solid proposal that makes sense for Alabama,” said Tipico US Head of Business Development and Strategy Steve Krombolz.

California : With as many as four ballot initiatives possible for the November 2022 election, there’s a good chance sports betting in California will be legalized soon.

Connecticut : BetRivers announced as the third skin offered by the state in their new online sports betting rollout.

Georgia : “Georgia appears to be moving toward the Virginia/Tennessee model, with the lottery awarding online operator licenses, and we’ve seen some decent progress on a bill in 2021. There is optimism that 2022 could be the year,” said Krombolz.

Massachusetts : “Massachusetts has a robust gaming industry and is home to one of the larger sports betting brands - there is no reason why any bill has not passed. It’s time to get this moving in Massachusetts,” said Brendan Bussmann, a partner in the consulting firm Global Market Advisors.

North Carolina : “There is a bit of optimism that North Carolina will be able to pass a bill in ‘22,” Krombolz said. “A lottery-controlled market, similar to what we would have seen in Tennessee and Virginia could be in the cards, but early talks indicate the bill might limit the market to 10 to 12 mobile-only licenses, which would spark a competitive race to gain access.”

Kansas: The Sunflower state recently became the most recent state to sign a sports betting bill into law, with SB84 being passed by Gov. Laura Kelly on May 12th. This now means that Kansas will likely be the next state to legalize sports betting, with late August being touted as the first potential starting date. It will be mobile and retail betting only, however BetRivers should definitely be in the hat to get a sports betting licence when the opportunity presents itself.

BetRivers Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Strong navigation on desktop site Could offer more payment methods Enticing deposit match welcome bonus of up to $250 Mobile app known to suffer from glitches Quick and reliable payouts Customer service not available 24/7 Great selection of in-play betting markets

BetRivers Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

BetRivers currently has a number of ways for users to deposit funds into their sports betting account, with these the methods available at this point in time:

Deposit Method Minimum Deposit Processing Time Transaction Fee Debit/Credit Card $10 Instant Free Online Banking $10 Instant Free Cash $10 Instant Free Play+ Card $10 Instant Free PayPal $10 Instant Free Cash @ Casino Cage $10 Instant Free

In addition, BetRivers also allows users to withdraw funds from their account in a number of ways, with these the options that ones that are currently available:

Withdrawal Method Minimum Withdrawal Processing Time Transaction Fee Check $10 3-5 Business Days Free Bank Transfer $10 24 Hours Free Cash $10 24 Hours Free Play+ Card $10 24 Hours Free

BetRivers Customer Service

BetRivers Customer Service Phone Number 1-800-LUV-RIVERS Email support@betrivers.com Live Chat Yes Live Chat Hours 9.30AM to 2AM

Email, phone and live chat are all viable customer service options available to those with BetRivers.

These customer contact services aren’t all open 24/7. They’re open between 9.30AM and 2AM.

They also have a huge FAQ section available, with this covering a huge range of queries that past users may have had regarding a wide range of topics relating to BetRivers Sportsbook.

BetRivers Review

BetRivers scores points for its enticing welcome offer and the large number of betting markets it possesses across football, basketball, ice hockey, baseball and soccer including European competitions.

BetRivers’ odds are also highly competitive, it doesn’t charge fees to maintain your account and its sportsbook mobile app is one of the better ones on the market.

The sign-up offer isn’t the strongest in terms of the amount on offer, however the x1 wagering requirements from BetRivers is easily one of the kindest you’re going to come across when comparing with competitors.

However, they only provide an average amount of payment options for deposits and withdrawals and do greatly lack any live streaming.

Customer service is quite disappointing, falling short of 24/7 coverage and without telephone support.

BetRivers App Review

BetRivers’ app, much like its desktop site, is classy and of a high standard. The best app around for sporting variety, its wide range of markets and props is unmatched.

The mobile app really encompasses everything that its website provides, and is simple to navigate with a fast interface.

The loading times are extremely quick, with you able to get around the app and navigate markets without any hassle or fuss.

Download Size 48.1MB (iOS) / 12M (Android) Mobile Live Streaming No App-Only Offers No iOS Available Requires iOS 13.0 or later Android Available Requires 4.4 and up

App Store Rating – 2.4 from 120 ratings (August 2022)

Google Play Rating – 3.6 from 526 ratings (August 2022)

BetRivers Promo Code FAQs

How long do withdrawals take at BetRivers?

Depending on the withdrawal method you choose, BetRivers generally processes each withdrawal request within 24 hours and then you can receive an instant payout via a Play+ card.

Bank transfers can take 2-5 working days to complete, while a check by mail can take 10-14 business days.

Is BetRivers legit?

BetRivers is a totally safe and legitimate sportsbook that is licensed by the regulatory bodies in Louisiana, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado, Illinois, Virginia, Iowa, Michigan, New York, and West Virginia.

Does BetRivers offer a mobile app?

Yes, it has an app that can be downloaded for any iOS or Android device. However, the BetRivers sportsbook app has received a number of complaints from players for being glitchy with freezing pages.

Hopefully developers will be able to fix those bugs in upgrades as when it works properly this betting app is stylish and user-friendly.

Does the BetRivers sportsbook offer live betting?

BetRivers offers a high-quality live betting sportsbook that features thousands of sporting events every week. It is neatly laid out and provides a wide array of betting options for the player.

Can you win money on BetRivers?

Totally! Players can win real money betting at BetRivers as long as you are wagering from the states where it is legal.

What is the BetRivers promo code?

The promo code you need to enter when signing-up with BetRivers in order to claim their welcome offer is CODE HERE.

You’ll be eligible to claim your $250 deposit bonus after using this code during sign-up, with being unable to do so should you forget to enter it when creating your new sportsbook account.

How do I claim my BetRivers Sign-Up bonus?

In order to claim your welcome bonus with BetRivers, simply sign-up for an account with its sportsbook. You don’t need to enter a bonus code during sign-up.

Once done, simply make a $10+ deposit and place your first real-money wager. You get your bonus funds within 48 hours of doing so.

You’ll need to play through a x1 wagering requirement to claim these bonus funds. You then have 30 days to use these before they expire.

What does BetRivers’ x1 playthrough requirement mean?

A playthrough, otherwise referred to as a wagering requirement, is the amount of times you need to play through your bonus amount before you’re able to withdraw any winnings.

For example, the maximum bonus amount for BetRivers’ offer is $250, and the wagering requirement is x1, meaning you just need to wager your $250 deposit once before you’re able to withdraw any winnings won from these bonus funds.

BetRivers Casino Promo Code

100% Deposit Match up to $250

BetRivers Casino allows new players to claim $250 in bonus funds via its deposit-match welcome offer.

The amount available is a strong, however there are competitors that offer a lot more than this when it comes to deposit-match offers.

However, the wagering requirements for this offer are some of the best you’re going to come across. You just need to wager x1 your bonus amount in order to withdraw winnings won from using your bonus.

You will struggle to find wagering requirements better than this for a deposit-match offer, with other online casinos having wagering requirements of between x10 to x20 for offers of this ilk.

Once you’ve completed this offer, you’ll be able to use your bonus funds on the wide range of games, including slots, table games and live dealer games.

How to Claim your BetRivers Welcome Offer

Head to BetRivers Casino via the offer in this piece Hit the ‘Join Now’ button Enter and verify your personal information No promo code is required to claim this offer Read the welcome offer’s terms and conditions Finish setting up your new account Make an initial deposit of at least $10 You will be given bonus funds equal to your initial deposit up to $250 A x1 wagering requirement will need to be complete in order to withdraw winnings won from bonus funds Bonus funds will expire after 30 days and cannot be withdrawn for real cash

BetRivers Casino promotions for existing customers

BetRivers runs a number of different promotions for existing casino players.

Daily Slot Tournaments

21+, MI, WV and PA Only, Full T&C’s Apply

Receive a random invitation into BetRivers new and exclusive daily RushRace Slot Tournaments, with you being given this invitation by wagering on their online slot games.

You’re able to claim a number of prizes from these tournaments, with the best of these being $50 in bonus funds with just a x1 wagering requirement.

2X Happy Hour

21+, MI, WV and PA Only, Full T&C’s Apply

On the day of a Happy Hour, you will receive an email notifying you of which slot game you will need to play on in oder to receive double loyalty points.

For every spin you play on this specific slot game between 5PM and 9PM EST, you will receive x2 loyalty points.

BetRivers Casino App

BetRivers’ Casino app proves to be very strong across the board, with a clean user interface and very fast loading times allowing you to browse through their games with ease.

All of the games available via the desktop site are also available via the casino app, with the graphics for each proving to be clean and impressive.

BetRivers Casino Review

BetRivers Casino offers everything that a top online casino should, with a wide range of games, including live dealer tables and slots, allowing for great variety when playing with its online casino.

All of their games are very easy to access from the BetRivers home page, with the welcome offer also proving to be strong with generous wagering requirements.

The site itself proves to be very quick and clearly laid out, allowing you to access any game you please in seconds.

BetRivers Casino FAQs

How does BetRivers’ Welcome Offer Work?

In order to claim BetRivers’ welcome offer, simply head to the online casino and create your new account.

Once done, you just need to make your initial deposit, with this being matched in the form of bonus funds up to $250.

Is BetRivers Casino Legit?

BetRivers is a well established, reliable, and trusted US online casino, with its site already live in a number of states already.

BetRivers is licensed in each state its currently operating in.

How long is BetRivers Withdrawal process?

This all depends on the withdrawal method you’ve opted to use, with most methods taking up to 48 hours before your funds are placed into your account.

However, certain methods will take up to five days, although this is only the case for a small handful of withdrawal methods.

Is BetRivers Legal in Pennsylvania?

Yes, BetRivers Casino is legal in the Keystone State. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board supervises online casino betting, with BetRivers having been live in PA for a number of years now.

Is BetRivers Casino App Worth Using?

Yes. BetRivers’ casino app is very good and proves to be a worthy counterpart to its online desktop equivalent.

All of the games are very easy to find, with extremely fast loading times allowing you to get to any section of their online casino in mere seconds.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.