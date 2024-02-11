bet365 Arizona & Indiana bonus code PINEWS: Claim Super Bowl welcome offer

The launch of bet365 in Arizona and Indiana came just in time for the Super Bowl so new users can sign-up for the bet365 Arizona & Indiana bonus code PINEWS. Of course, you can also use bonus code PINEWS if you’re a new player located in the other seven legal bet365 states of AZ, CO, IN, IA, KY, LA, NJ, OH, and VA.

After using this bonus code, you’ll be prompted to choose from $150 in guaranteed bonus bets or a $2,000 first bet safety net. You need to settle a $5 bet to claim your $150 in guaranteed bonus bets, or lose your first bet in order to get your stake paid back in bonus bets with bet365′s first bet safety net.

Guide to all you need to know about the bet365 Arizona & Indiana bonus code

Note: The offer module directly above is only meant for those looking to register with bet365 outside North America with bonus code PI365.

Bet on odds of -500 or longer after signing up

There’s no more important place for me to start than here, as not betting on odds of -500 or longer cancels out your welcome offer.

Odds of -500 are longer include any underdog or price like -200, while a price like -800 will cancel out your sign-up bonus.

How do I sign-up for my bet365 bonus code?

You can rest assured that bet365 has one of the simplest sign-up processes of all the best sports betting apps you can download to wager on the Super Bowl with.

Start by clicking one of the links or offer modules atop this piece and enter your information including PINEWS being your bet365 bonus code when prompted.

Before you can begin betting on the Super Bowl, you must deposit a minimum of $10 into your account (Even if you only want to bet $5 on your first wager).

How bonus bets work on bet365

Bonus bets will have seven days to use before expiring. That holds true regardless of which welcome bonus you choose.

Additionally, bonus bets are similar to bonus nets earned from the FanDuel promo code in that you can split them up into as many individual bets as you desire.

bet365 odds for the Super Bowl between the Chiefs and 49ers

(Odds from bet365 are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.)

With just a two point spread in favor of the 49ers, bet365 sees the Super Bowl between them and the Chiefs being as tight to predict as they come.

For more proof, look no further than the 49ers moneyline being -130, while the Chiefs sit at +110 to win. Between the spreads and moneylines, the Chiefs moneyline is the wager I like most there due to the better odds and me believing in them to win in general.

47.5 points is a fascinating amount to have as the totals market because this wager is a complete coin toss to me, as I see both sides of it coming true.

My pick in the Chiefs winning stems from Patrick Mahomes being the best football player I’ve ever watched, and having unwavering faith he, Andy Reid, and Travis Kelce will simply find a way to get the job done.

Be sure to keep an eye out for boosted odds bets on bet365, as this is just one of the many areas that bet365 excels in as one of the best NFL betting sites in the U.S.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.