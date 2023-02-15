Skip to content
Sports Betting
Link copied to clipboard

Bet365 bonus code unlocks $200 in bet credits for Wednesday’s NBA action

The Bet365 bonus code is very easy to redeem, as you just need to bet $1 on any Wednesday market to earn $200 in bet credits after your initial wager’s settled.

Inquirer readers can keep scrolling to learn how to claim their Bet365 bonus code below. (Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto).
Inquirer readers can keep scrolling to learn how to claim their Bet365 bonus code below. (Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto).Read morePavliha Alenka / Getty Images

If you live in one of the four states the Bet365 bonus code can be redeemed, you won’t want to pass up the opportunity to claim $200 in bet credits. Your bet credits are earned after you register for your account, deposit at least $10 and place a $1 bet on any market you wish on Bet365.

The Bet365 promo code doesn’t actually require you to type in a promo code during registration; just click here or on the module below. This helps make the process between signing up for your account and placing your first bet even quicker.

As long as your $1 bet meets odds of -500 or greater (so -300 is OK, -750 is not), your account will be credited with $200 in bet credits after your first bet settles. Your bet credits will be earned regardless if your first wager is successful or not.

What is your Bet365 bonus code?

Bet365 is a sportsbook that’s continuing to rise in popularity across North America. Although the Bet365 bonus code can only be redeemed in New Jersey, Colorado, Virginia, and Ohio, bettors across the country should keep an eye out, as Bet365 will likely expand into more stated during 2023.

If you’re able to redeem their welcome bonus, you’ll see why Bet365 is a growing name in the industry. Just click the link above to be directed to Bet365 and begin registering for your account by entering and verifying your personal information.

The final step you’ll need to take before you conclude the registration process is making an initial deposit of $10 or more. After that, browse Bet365 to find the first market you want to bet on. You only need to wager $1 on a market of -500 or greater odds to eligible for your bet credits.

After your first bet settles, you’ll get $200 in bet credits that cannot be withdrawn for cash. However, these bet credits can be used to wager on any market.

  1. See where Bet365 ranks in the Inquirer’s best sportsbook promo codes

Guide to using your Bet365 bonus code

  1. Use the Bet365 offer code above to be directed to the sign-up page and begin entering your personal information such as name, address, and last four digits of your SSN

  2. You won’t be prompted to type in a bonus code during the sign-up process

  3. Read and agree to Bet365′s terms and conditions for your offer

  4. Make your initial deposit of at least $10

  5. Bet at least $1 on any market with odds -500 or greater

  6. After this bet settles, you’ll earn $200 in bet credits regardless of your initial wager’s result

  7. Your bet credits will expire if your account is inactive for 90 consecutive days.

Wednesday’s NBA slate to place your first bet on

The NBA has a loaded slate of ten games on hand Wednesday, as teams play their final games before the NBA All-Star break takes place between Feb. 17 and Feb. 23. The odds below are accurate from Bet365 at time of publish and are subject to change.

Game
Bulls vs Pacers
Time
7:00 p.m. EST
Moneyline Odds
Bulls +120
Pacers -140
Game
Cavaliers vs 76ers
Time
7:00 p.m. EST
Moneyline Odds
Cavaliers +115
76ers -135
Game
Spurs vs Hornets
Time
7:30 p.m. EST
Moneyline Odds
Spurs +220
Hornets -270
Game
Pistons vs Celtics
Time
7:30 p.m. EST
Moneyline Odds
Pistons +290
Celtics -370
Game
Heat vs Nets
Time
7:30 p.m. EST
Moneyline Odds
Heat +100
Nets -120
Game
Knicks vs Hawks
Time
7:30 p.m. EST
Moneyline Odds
Knicks +130
Hawks -150
Game
Rockets vs Thunder
Time
8:00 p.m. EST
Moneyline Odds
Rockets +350
Thunder -450
Game
Jazz vs Grizzlies
Time
8:00 p.m. EST
Moneyline Odds
Jazz +275
Grizzlies -350
Game
Mavericks vs Nuggets
Time
9:00 p.m. EST
Moneyline Odds
Mavericks +180
Nuggets -220
Game
Pelicans vs Lakers
Time
10:00 p.m. EST
Moneyline Odds
Pelicans +135
Lakers -155

In order to redeem the $200 bet credits that come from your Bet365 bonus code, you have to bet at least $1 on any market. Of the moneyline markets above, the best payout for a $1 bet would be wagering on the Rockets at +350.

That said, you can always wager more than just $1 on Bet365 to receive your bet credits. One of the bets that catches my eye most is the +9.5 point spread attached to the Rockets. Although they sit in last place in the Western Conference, they lost two of their last three games by just two points against good Sacramento and Miami teams.

The other bet I like is wagering under 241.5 points on the Spurs vs Hornets game. Of all the totals markets Wednesday’s action has, their game has the highest point threshold despite these teams averaging just 224.9 points per game.

  1. See what your favorite team is priced at in the latest NBA Championship odds

Bet on a Bet365 bet boost

Bet365 has bet boosts on the Cavaliers vs 76ers, Spurs vs Hornets, and Knicks vs Hawks same game parlays. These odds range from +250 to +1100 with reasonable props being included in each parlay.

Bettors can also wager on a boosted three leg parlay of the Pacers, Celtics, and Nuggets all winning for +251.

These bet boosts aren’t qualifying wagers for your $200 in bet credits, but they do offer you a chance to not have to bet as much to earn a good payout should you be successful.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.

Published 