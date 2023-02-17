Bet365 bonus code scores $200 bet credits for Friday’s NHL slate

The Bet365 bonus code is one that’s redeemable in four states including Ohio, with more states expected to be added to the mix as time goes on. In the meantime, those who can redeem this welcome offer will receive $200 in bet credits following the placement of a $1 minimum qualifying wager.

Qualifying wagers can be found in Bet365′s terms and conditions. But as long as you register for an account by clicking here or on one of the links below and wager $1, you’ll get $200 in bet credits after your first bet settles.

The only other rule to be aware of with your qualifying wager is that the wager’s odds must be -500 or greater (meaning -175 will be acceptable, while +525 won’t be).

Explaining your Bet365 bonus code

If you haven’t heard of Bet365, it’s likely because they’re not yet as available on a national front as the likes of FanDuel, BetMGM, and Caesars. But Bet365 is a sportsbook with fantastic odds and one of the easiest welcome offers to redeem in the business.

$200 in bet credits are up for grabs and all you have to do is register for an account. You won’t even need to type in a promo code during the process.

After you enter and verify your personal information, Bet365 will make you deposit at least $10 into your account. After you’ve done that, you can browse their extensive selection of markets to find what you want to place your first bet on.

As long as your first bet is on a market of -500 odds or greater and is at least $1, you’ll see $200 in bet credits deposited into your account after your qualifying wager settles.

Check out the Inquirer’s list of best sports betting apps

Steps needed to receive your Bet365 bonus code rewards

Get directed to Bet365′s registration page by clicking on the offer code above Begin signing up for your account by entering your personal information No bonus code or promo code will need to be typed in on your end during the process Read and agree to the terms and conditions Bet365 has for you Make your first deposit of $10+ Place your first wager on any market with odds -500 or greater of at least $1 You’ll earn $200 in bet credits regardless of your initial wager’s result If your account is inactive for 90 days, your bet credits will be forfeited

Friday’s NHL schedule to place your $1 qualifying bet on

Game Time Game Penguins @ Islanders Time 7:00 p.m. EST Game Blackhawks @ Senators Time 7:00 p.m. EST Game Stars @ Wild Time 8:00 p.m. EST Game Kings @ Ducks Time 9:00 p.m. EST Game Rangers @ Oilers Time 9:00 p.m. EST

With the NBA All-Star break underway, the NHL is the biggest sporting market to be bet on Friday. Five games will be played with some of the league’s best teams taking the ice.

One of the best teams in the Western Conference is the Los Angeles Kings, and they’ll travel to Anaheim to face the Ducks in the day’s nationally televised game with the puck scheduled to be dropped at 9 p.m. EST.

The Rangers and Oilers game is the other game to have the puck drop Friday at 9:00 p.m. EST. The Rangers are riding a six game winning streak, while the Oilers have dropped two straight.

The other three games taking place are Penguins vs Islanders, Blackhawks vs Senators, and Stars vs Wild.

The Stars vs Wild game will be of high importance in the Western Conference’s Central Division, as the Stars are in first place with 71 points while the Wild are just ten points behind.

Check out where these teams stand in the latest Stanley Cup odds

Place a hockey same game parlay on Bet365

Bet365 players don’t have to bet on just one NHL game at a time, as Bet365 offers customers the ability to bet a same game parlay.

You can even combine bets from top European leagues into your parlay for a chance to maximize your winnings.

Bet365 allows you as many as 12 legs in your parlay, with a full list of eligible markets and props being findable in Bet365′s promotional tab.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.