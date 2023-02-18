Bet365 bonus code rewards $200 bet credits for Saturday college basketball

Redeeming the Bet365 bonus code will give you $200 in bet credits as a new player if you’re looking to wager on Saturday’s loaded slate of college basketball action.

In order to redeem the Bet365 bonus code, all you have to do is register for your account through this link or one of the other modules in this piece. You won’t even need to worry about typing in a bonus code during sign-up.

After signing up and making your initial deposit of at least $10, you just need to bet $1 on an eligible market or prop. Whether that bet wins or loses, $200 in bet credits will be yours following your first bet settling.

Describing your Bet365 bonus code

The four states new players can redeem the Bet365 bonus code in are New Jersey, Colorado, Virginia, and the recently launched Ohio. Other new players will have to wait for the sportsbook to expand into their state.

$200 in bet credits is a stellar welcome offer that just requires a couple of steps to redeem. Register for your account and follow the steps Bet365 has you go through.

When your initial deposit of $10 or more’s been made, you can begin to search for a sports market to bet on. Your market must have odds of -500 or longer, meaning a market with odds of -510 won’t be accepted, while +120 priced odds would be.

You don’t need to wager more than $1 on this market if you wish. After your $1 first bet is settled, your bet credits will be deposited into your account.

See where Bet365 ranks in the Inquirer’s best college basketball betting sites

How to sign-up for your Bet365 bonus code

Click on the Bet365 bonus code link above to be directed to their sign-up page Enter and verify your personal information which can include the last four digits of your SSN, name, and address At no point during the registration process will you have to type in a bonus code Read through Bet365′s terms and conditions for your welcome offer and agree to them Make your first deposit on Bet365 of at least $10 Find a market you want to bet on with odds -500 or longer and wager at least $1 No matter whether your first bet wins or loses, you’ll see $200 in bet credits deposited into your account after your first bet settles Your bet credits expire after 90 consecutive days of account inactivity

Taking a look at Saturday’s college basketball schedule

You can always count on college basketball having a full slate of games on Saturday’s. With the majority of Division I schools being in action, there’s no shortage of good bets waiting to be placed.

The marquee game of the day is No. 9 Baylor facing No. 5 Kansas. The Big 12 is the most loaded conference in the country, and these two teams are among the leading contenders to win it.

Another battle between ranked Big 12 teams will take place with No. 19 Iowa State facing No. 12 Kansas State. Plenty of other ranked teams will be in action Saturday including No. 1 Alabama, No. 6 Texas, No. 7 Virginia, and No. 8 Arizona.

As March Madness is less than a month away, each and every game matters more and more as teams look to establish their seeding.

Take advantage of Bet365′s multi-sport parlay bonus

Bet365 offers players multi-sport parlay bonus of up to 70 percent that can be claimed when you wager on two sports leagues. The leagues and markets that’re eligible to be included in your parlay can be found in the promotion’s terms and conditions.

If your parlay is successful, Bet365 will add a bonus between five and 70 percent to your winnings that’s determined by the number of legs in your parlay.

The bonus funds you receive from this bonus can be withdrawn in cash. You’ll receive your bonus within 24 hours of your parlay settling.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.