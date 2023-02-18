Bet365 bonus code nets $200 value for Sunday’s action

New sports bettors can easily claim $200 in bet credits for Sunday’s sporting slate on Bet365 by redeeming the Bet365 bonus code during registration. The steps to redeem your bet credits are few, with clicking here or on one of the modules below being the quickest way to begin registering for your account.

When signing up for your account, there’s no need to concern yourself with copying and pasting a bonus code. Follow the guided steps to create your account and deposit at least $10 on the site. After that, you’re enrolled in the Bet365 bonus code.

The last thing to do is find a market to bet at least $1 on. As long as your market’s odds are -500 or greater, you’ll receive your bet credits after this wager settles (meaning + 120 works while -525 doesn’t).

What is your Bet365 bonus code?

The Bet365 bonus code grants $200 in bet credits to new customers in the four eligible states Bet365 operates in. These states include Ohio, who recently launched sports betting as of Jan. 1.

To start getting your $200 in bet credits, you need to start by registering for an account. Follow the steps Bet365 has for you and don’t sweat entering in a bonus code. Just deposit $10+ to conclude your registration process to begin looking at Sunday’s markets you wish to bet on.

The only thing to remember when looking for your market is that the odds must be -500 or longer. You only need to bet $1, and you’ll receive your $200 in bet credits after your first wager settles.

What separates the Bet365 bonus code from other sportsbook welcome offers like Caesars’ is Bet365 will give you bet credits regardless if your first bet wins or not.

Additionally, Caesars only lets your bet credits be good for 14 days before expiring. Bet365 won’t void your bet credits unless your account is inactive for 90 days.

See where Bet365 ranks in the Inquirer’s best sports betting sites

Steps to using your Bet365 bonus code

If you’re looking to redeem the Bet365 bonus code, click on the module above to begin signing up for your account Enter and verify whatever personal information Bet365 requires during the sign-up process You won’t be prompted to enter a bonus code by Bet365 Read your welcome offer’s terms and conditions in full and agree to them Make your initial deposit of at least $10 Bet $1+ on any Bet365 Sunday market with odds of -500 or longer After this first bet settles, $200 in bet credits will be credited to your account regardless the result of your initial wager The only way your bet credits will expire is if your account goes 90 consecutive days being inactive

Taking a look at Sunday’s sporting schedule

The biggest event taking place on Sunday’s schedule is unquestionably the Daytona 500. NASCAR enthusiasts know this race is their sport’s version of the Super Bowl.

The odds on favorites according to Bet365 are Chase Elliot, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, and Ryan Blaney. If you’re looking to wager on the winner, I’d feel incredibly confident in picking any of those drivers. Of the four, Hamlin has the most experience and the longest track record of being a superb restrictor plate racer.

Outside of NASCAR, the NBA All-Star game will take place Sunday when LeBron James looks to become 5-0 as an All-Star captain when he battles Giannis Antetokounmpo’s team.

College basketball also presents a slate of games for bettors Sunday, with the biggest games including Ohio State vs Purdue, North Carolina vs No. 23 North Carolina State, and Memphis vs No. 2 Houston.

Wager on Bet365′s Daytona 500 bet boosts

With the Daytona 500 being the biggest NASCAR race of the season, Bet365 has bet boosts for each manufacturer’s best driver to be bet on.

Bet365 also has bet boosts on William Byron finishing in the top three of the race and Joey Logano going back-to-back as the series champion.

These odds are always subject to change from the time you first look at them, so it’s best to bet on these bet boosts when you see a price you like for one of their props.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.