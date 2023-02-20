Bet365 bonus code scores $200 bet credits for Monday’s slate

Don’t miss the opportunity to take advantage of the brilliant Bet365 bonus code and the opportunity to redeem the $200 in bet credits that come with it. To receive your bet credits, start by registering for your Bet365 account by clicking on this link or one of the offer codes below.

You won’t be prompted for a bonus code during sign-up. Just register for your account and make your initial deposit of $10. After that, you’ll be enrolled in your Bet365 bonus code and can place your first wager of $1+ on any market with -500 odds or longer (i.e., a market with odds of -110).

As long as your wager meets those criteria, your $200 in bet credits will be deposited following the settlement of your first bet.

Explaining what the Bet365 bonus code is

Ohio sports bettors and bettors in New Jersey, Virginia, and Colorado can redeem the Bet365 bonus code by following the steps below.

For starters, you can’t redeem your bonus code without creating an account. By clicking on the links in this piece, you’ll be directed to Bet365′s sign-up page. Enter your personal information, which can include your name, address, and the last four digits of your social security number.

Unlike some sportsbook promo codes that requite you to type in a promo code like BetMGM, you don’t need to do that on Bet365. You do have to make your initial deposit of $10 before being able to place your first bet, however.

The only two rules your first bet needs to meet to receive your bet credits is make sure your bet is $1 or more and has odds of -500 or greater. If your market has odds of -300, your bet is eligible, whereas a market with -510 odds isn’t.

When your first bet settles, your Bet365 account will be credited with your bet credits.

How to redeem your Bet365 bonus code

Start registering for your Bet365 bonus code by clicking on the link above and enter your personal information when prompted by Bet365 No bonus code needs to be typed in for this welcome offer to be redeemed Read through Bet365′s terms and conditions set in place for your welcome offer and deposit at least $10 into your account after agreeing to them Find a market to wager at least $1 on with odds of -500 or longer and receive your $200 in bet credits following your first wager settling regardless of its As long as your account doesn’t go inactive for 90 consecutive days, your bet credits won’t expire

Monday sporting events to bet your bet365 bonus code on

March Madness is less than a month away, and Bet365 bettors have some solid action to bet on Monday.

Duke hosts Louisville in an ACC clash at 7:00 p.m. EST on ESPN. Their game will be followed by two of the Big 12′s elite teams, as the reigning national champion Kansas Jayhawks take on TCU. Kansas is favored despite being the visiting team, with 20 point per game scorer Jalen Wilson leading the charge.

Outside of college basketball, the NHL has a big slate of action as well on Monday. The Senators will take on the Bruins in the most prominent spotlight of the day, as the Bruins have accumulated the most points in the league.

Other prominent games taking place include the Kraken vs Sharks, Islanders vs Penguins, and Jets vs Rangers.

Take advantage of Bet365′s hockey early payout offer

Place a pre-game moneyline bet on any NHL game and get the opportunity to cash out your payout before the game even concludes.

If the team you backed in a straight moneyline bet goes up by three goals at any point, Bet365 will pay out your bet in full no matter whether they wind up losing or not.

If you had a team winning by three or more goals in a parlay, that part of your parlay will hit if your team goes up by three goals at any point regardless if they don’t end up winning by three.

This is a unique promotion not offered by other sportsbooks and is one you won’t want to miss out on.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.