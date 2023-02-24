Bet365 bonus code scores $200 bet credits for Friday NBA action

Ahead of Friday’s NBA action tipping off, you can redeem the Bet365 bonus code to receive $200 in bet credits following your first $1 bet. Before you ask, nope, you didn’t misread that. Receiving $200 in bet credits really is as simple as registering for an account through this link or an offer module below and betting just $1 on any market.

During sign-up, you don’t need to worry about typing in a bonus code. You’ll get enrolled in the Bet365 bonus code by completing your initial deposit. Your $1 bet just needs to be -500 odds or longer in order to qualify (i.e., -350 is OK, while -600 isn’t). After this bet settles, you’ll see your bet credits show up in your account balance.

Elaborating on your Bet365 bonus code

Bet365 has quickly ascended the ranks of the best sports betting sites on the market. Although the Bet365 bonus code can only be redeemed in four states, including the recently launched Ohio, they’re expected to continue their expansion quickly.

Their welcome bonus is a generous one due to how easy it is to redeem. Bet365 won’t even prompt you to type in a bonus code, as all you need to do before placing your first bet is follow the registration steps. These steps include entering your personal information, looking at the terms and conditions, and depositing $10 into your account.

After that work is done, the fun can begin. Browse Bet365′s marvelous selection of markets and props to place your $1 bet on. Just make sure your bet has odds of -500 or longer before placing your bet.

If you’re wondering when your bet credits get deposited, that comes after your initial wager settles. It doesn’t matter if your wager wins or loses, you’ve redeemed the Bet365 bonus code.

See what the best NBA betting sites are

Steps needed to register for your bet365 bonus code

Get taken directly to Bet365′s sign-up page through the modules in this piece Enter and verify your personal information No bonus code needs to be typed in during sign-up Read and agree to Bet365′s terms and conditions Complete your initial deposit of at least $10 Wager at least $1 on an eligible sports market (-500 minimum odds) After your first wager settles, $200 in bet credits will be deposited into your account 90 consecutive days of account inactivity is the only way your bet credits will expire

Friday’s NBA slate to wager your Bet365 bonus code

Game Time Game Knicks vs Wizards Time 7:00 p.m. EST Game Cavaliers vs Hawks Time 7:30 p.m. EST Game Heat vs Bucks Time 7:30 p.m. EST Game Nets vs Bulls Time 8:00 p.m. EST Game Hornets vs Timberwolves Time 8:00 p.m. EST Game Thunder vs Suns Time 10:00 p.m. EST Game Rockets vs Warriors Time 10:00 p.m. EST Game Kings vs Clippers Time 10:30 p.m. EST

Bet365 customers have 16 NBA teams in action to bet on Friday from eight games across the association. The two games that stick out the most when looking at conference standings are the Heat vs Bucks and Kings vs Clippers.

The Bucks are in a vulnerable position right now with Giannis Antetokounmpo set to miss some time due to a wrist injury. The Heat recently added Kevin Love and Cody Zeller, fixing their biggest issue that’s plagued them all season, their front court depth.

In the Western Conference, the Kings and Clippers’ matchup will be critical for playoff seeding, as they’re in third and fourth place respectively. They’re only separated by one game, and are apart of the 11 teams that can finish anywhere from third to 12th place in the conference when it’s all said and done.

Outside of those games, it’ll be fascinating to see how Mikal Bridges plays for the Nets after scoring a career-high 45 points before the All-Star break. The Atlanta Hawks will also be a team to watch, as Friday marks their first game since firing head coach Nate McMillan.

Take advantage of Bet365′s NBA early payout offer

Early payout offers provide a fantastic potential opportunity to win some money, and Bet365 is offering that for the NBA this season on moneyline bets.

Place a moneyline bet on any NBA game. If your backed team goes up by 20 points at any point during the game, you’ll receive your bet paid out in full. It doesn’t matter if your team ends up losing, as that won’t impact you receiving your early payout.

This payout offer holds true for parlays as well. If you include a moneyline bet in your parlay and your team goes up by 20 points, that part of your parlay will be counted as a win no matter the end result.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.