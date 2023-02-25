Bet365 bonus code unlocks $200 value for Saturday’s college basketball slate

$200 in bet credits are up for grabs when you utilize our Bet365 bonus code. Bet365 couldn’t make it much easier to use, as it takes just a $1 bet following sign-up for you to see your bet credits deposited into your account.

Your first $1 bet must be odds of -500 or longer, (meaning -450 or +100 are good, while -560 isn’t). Signing up is as easy as clicking the modules below or on this link. You’ll have successfully redeemed the Bet365 bonus code after your initial deposit’s been made.

You’ll see your bet credits deposited into your account when your first bet’s settled.

Detailing your Bet365 bonus code and how to earn $200 bet credits

One of the best sportsbook promo codes out there is Bet365′s, as it’s a quick process to redeem with generous rewards attached. This welcome offer is only available in Ohio and three other states currently, but more states will likely be added soon.

Begin the process by signing up through the offer codes in this piece. In addition to sign-up not taking long, the process is streamlined by there not being a bonus code needing to be typed in.

Follow the steps Bet365 presents to you and conclude the registration process by making your initial deposit of $10. After this is done, find the market you want to bet on and make sure it has odds of -500 or longer.

You just need to put $1 on an eligible market for your wager to be eligible. Wait until this bet settles, and $200 in bet credits will be deposited into your account just like that.

See what the best college basketball betting sites are

What is Saturday’s college basketball slate?

With March Madness approaching rapidly, Saturday’s slate is one of the most important of the college basketball season. Almost the entire country will be in action, with many of the top 25 ranked teams in action.

Among the biggest games are No. 15 Saint Mary’s vs No. 12 Gonzaga, No. 17 Indiana vs No. 5 Purdue, and No. 8 Texas vs No. 9 Baylor. Saint Mary’s vs Gonzaga has the highest stakes of all these games, as the WCC Championship is on the line.

Other ranked teams in action include No. 1 Houston, No. 2 Alabama, and No. 3 Kansas. No. 7 Arizona and Arizona State renew their rivalry, and No. 6 Virginia could end North Carolina’s hopes of reaching March Madness with a win.

The action starts off hot and heavy at Noon EST, with No. 18 UConn, No. 19 Creighton, No. 23 Iowa State, and No. 24 TCU tipping off the day’s festivities.

Guide to using the Bet365 bonus code

Use the link atop this piece or the modules throughout to begin registering for your bet365 account Enter and verify your personal information that can include name, address, and last four digits of your SSN Bet365 won’t prompt you to type in a bonus code Read and accept the terms and conditions Bet365 has in place for your welcome offer Deposit at least $10 into your freshly created account to complete the registration process Find a betting market of -500 odds or longer to place your first bet of at least $1 on Your account will get credited with $200 in bet credits following the settlement of your first bet As long as your account doesn’t go inactive for 90 consecutive days, your bet credits won’t be voided

Bet365′s college basketball early payout offer

With the amount of college basketball games left dwindling, you won’t want to pass up on Bet365′s early payout offer for moneyline bets.

Opt-in to this promotion and place a moneyline bet on any team. If your team takes an 18 point lead during any point of the game, Bet365 will count your bet as a win and pay you your full bet.

This promotion also works in parlays. Should your backed team go up by 18 points during the game, that leg of your parlay will be counted as a win.

Whether it’s a parlay or a single bet, your payout won’t be affected if your team ends up losing.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.