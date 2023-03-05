Bet365 bonus code scores $200 bet credits when you wager $1 on Sunday’s slate

New customers can score $200 in bet credits when they redeem the Bet365 bonus code and make a minimum qualifying wager of $1 on any of Sunday’s betting markets. It doesn’t matter if your first bet wins or loses with this welcome offer. As long as your $1 bet is on a market with -500 odds or longer (such as -220 but not -510), your account will be credited with $200 in bet credits when your first bet settles.

Signing up for this welcome offer is as easy as clicking here or on any of the offer modules below. After that, you just follow Bet365′s prompted steps until you’re ready to place your first bet of $1 or more.

Explaining your bet365 bonus code in greater detail

Bet365 is a newer operator in the U.S. that have expanded recently across four states, including the recently launched Ohio. This welcome offer differs from other sportsbook promo codes, but it’s much easier to use than what’s offered by a lot of the competition.

This welcome offer doesn’t come with a bonus code you need to remember to use when signing up. Instead, you’re automatically enrolled in the offer just by registering. Use the offer modules or link in this piece to start the process.

When you’ve completed registration, all it takes to know you have $200 bet credits coming your way is betting $1 on a market with -500 or longer odds. When this bet settles as a win or loss, you’ll receive your bet credits.

Although you can’t withdraw these bet credits for cash, you can use them to wager on Bet365 markets.

Sunday’s sporting events to bet on Bet365 with

Sunday’s sporting slate is primarily dominated by basketball, with ten NBA games on hand. Arguably the biggest storyline entering the day is Stephen Curry returning to the Warriors following a leg injury that caused him to miss considerable time.

The Grizzlies will take on the Clippers, who have struggled since acquiring Russell Westbrook. The Suns and Mavericks will battle it out, as old teammates Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant go head-to-head.

In the Eastern Conference, the Celtics will host the Knicks, who defeated Boston in their last meeting by 15 points. Other games to watch include Bucks vs. Wizards, Jazz vs. Thunder, and Pacers vs. Bulls.

Just five NHL games are scheduled Sunday, but a lot of the league’s best teams are set for action. This include the Kraken and Avalanche, who go head-to-head in Colorado. The Golden Knights and Devils will also play against the Canadiens and Coyotes, respectively.

Finally, in college basketball, Michigan is taking on No. 15 Indiana, No. 1 Houston faces Memphis, and No. 21 Maryland battles Penn State in the biggest games of the day.

How you can sign up for the Bet365 bonus code for Sunday’s action

Use the offer module above to be directed to Bet365′s sign-up page Enter and verify personal information so Bet365 can confirm your identity and location At no point will you be prompted to type in a bonus code when signing up Read and agree to the terms and conditions Bet365 has for you Complete your initial deposit of at least $10 Place a $1 minimum qualifying wager on any market with -500 or longer odds After your first bet settles, you’ll see $200 in bet credits be deposited into your account regardless of result Bet credits cannot be withdrawn for real cash but will remain in your account so long as your account doesn’t go inactive for 90 days

Utilize Bet365′s early payout offers for different sports

NBA, NHL, soccer, and college basketball bettors can opt-in to Bet365′s early payout promotion and win moneyline bets if their backed team takes the lead by a certain threshold throughout the game. Each sport has different criteria to be met.

As long as your team takes the lead by the threshold amounts below, you’ll win your bet. It doesn’t matter if your team goes on to lose the game.

This promotion works in parlays also. If you include a moneyline bet in your parlay and the criteria below is met, that specific leg of your parlay will be counted as a win no matter what happen after.

Sport Advantage Needed Sport NBA Advantage Needed 20 Points Sport CBB Advantage Needed 18 Points Sport Soccer Advantage Needed 2 Goals Sport NHL Advantage Needed 3 Goals

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.