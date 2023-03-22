Bet365 bonus code nets $365 in bonus bets after $1 bet on Wednesday action

New customers’ Bet365 bonus code is a marvelous one, as $365 in bonus bets can be claimed when you sign-up with it. The Bet365 bonus code can be redeemed just by clicking on the offer module below and placing a $1 minimum bet on a market with -500 odds or longer (such as -225 but not -575). The process of signing up for your welcome bonus won’t include typing in a promo code.

The bonus bets you receive cannot be withdrawn in the form of cash to replace your first bet’s stake. But the bonus bets you do receive will be able to be used as your stake on other Bet365 betting markets. If you live in Ohio or the other three states this offer is available, take advantage of this brilliant welcome bonus by clicking here or on the module below.

Explaining your Bet365 bonus code in greater detail

One of the up and coming sportsbooks in the U.S. is Bet365, who’re already one of the best sports betting sites in the country despite only being available in four states as of now.

One of the reasons for this is how simple and easy it is to sign-up for their sportsbook as a new customer. Bet365 does a great job at simplifying this welcome bonus so new sports bettors don’t get confused during the sign-up process. This is evident as Bet365 doesn’t have a bonus code you have to type in when registering.

New players can click the module above to get started. Follow Bet365′s sign-up steps, which conclude with making your initial deposit of $10 or more. After this, you only need to bet $1 to qualify for your bonus bets. Just make sure your market has -500 or longer odds, and your bonus bets will be seen in your account when your first bet’s settled.

-500 or longer odds are any odds that have a + sign. They can also have a - sign with a number no larger than 500 next to them to qualify. If any market has a - sign with a number larger than 500, that won’t qualify.

Wednesday’s sporting slate for Bet365 customers

The NBA always has a loaded slate of games every Wednesday, and this one’s no different. The Warriors will take on the Mavericks in arguably the most important game of the slate, as both teams are jockeying for playoff seeding in the hyper-competitive Western Conference.

Also in the Western Conference are the Suns and Lakers, who’ll do battle in the final game of the day. The Trail Blazers and Jazz will also face off, with neither team being able to afford many more losses.

As for the Eastern Conference, the 76ers will look to avenge Monday’s loss to the Bulls as they jockey with the Celtics for second place behind the Bucks, who host the Spurs Wednesday. The Knicks and Heat will also play, with the Knicks’ rise from outside the play-in tournament to fifth place in the conference being one of the league’s biggest storylines.

Outside of basketball, just two NHL games will be played Wednesday, with those being the Penguins vs Avalanche and Coyotes vs Oilers.

See where your favorite team stands in the latest NBA Finals odds

These steps allow you to utilize your Bet365 bonus code

The offer module above will direct you to Bet365′s sign-up page where you’ll start by entering your personal information so Bet365 can verify you No bonus code needs to be typed in during the registration process Make your initial deposit of $10 after reading your welcome offer’s terms and conditions Place your first bet of $1 or more on a market with -500 or longer odds and you’ll receive your $365 in bonus bets after your qualifying wager settles Bonus bets only expire if your account is inactive for 90 consecutive days and cannot be withdrawn for cash

Cash out with Bet365′s early NBA payout offer

Through the end of the NBA Finals, Bet365 has an early payout offer that’s in affect for moneyline bets.

Place a pre-game moneyline bet on your backed team, and you’ll win your bet if they take a lead of 20 points during the game. If they go on to lose the game or win by less than 20, it won’t matter, as your win will be cemented.

This will work in a parlay as well. If your backed moneyline team goes up by 20 during the game, that leg of your parlay will be counted as a win.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.