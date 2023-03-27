Bet365 bonus code: Sign-up and get $365 in bonus bets after you’ve wagered $1

The Bet365 bonus code gives new customers better bang for their buck than most sportsbook promo codes you’ll find in the U.S. When you click the offer module below or this link, you’ll begin the process of signing up for $365 in bonus bets. Bonus bets are like an in-game currency that can’t be withdrawn in cash, but can be used to pay for your stake on other wagers.

After you’ve signed up for your account, the final step you must complete before earning your bonus bets is wagering at least $1 on an eligible market. Eligible markets are ones with odds of -500 or longer. This means a market with +110 or -110 odds is acceptable, while a market with -520 odds isn’t acceptable.

Going into more detail on your Bet365 bonus code for Monday’s sporting action

Bet365′s welcome offer is a brilliant one. They differ from other sports betting sites by giving you bonus bets no matter if your first bet wins or loses. Other sites like FanDuel make you place a bet, and any bonus bets you receive will only be earned if you lose your first wager.

The sign-up process is streamlined with Bet365, as they don’t make you type in a bonus code when signing up. You just have to follow a few short steps before being cleared to place your first bet. As long as you meet the aforementioned eligible -500 or longer odds, you can be assured to receive bonus bets after your first wager settles.

Unfortunately, Bet365 is only available in four states as of now. This will change as they continue to grow their base in the U.S. after originating from the U.K. You must be in Ohio, Virginia, Colorado, or New Jersey to claim this generous welcome bonus.

The NBA playoffs are inching closer, making Monday’s day of regular season action being an exciting one to wager on. Below is more information on the best games new customers can bet on Monday.

Taking a look at Bet365′s betting slate for Monday

Odds courteous of Bet365 are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.

Monday’s NBA action consists of eight games, including a battle between the two leading MVP candidates. Joel Embiid of the 76ers is the MVP favorite priced at -160. He’ll lead his team into Denver to battle the nuggets and Nikola Jokic, who’s priced at +170.

Denver are 5.5 point favorites at home, and are catching Philadelphia at a right time after they’ve lost three of their last four games. I’d feel comfortable picking Denver to cover the spread in this one.

Elsewhere, the Mavericks have fallen to 11th in the Western Conference and face the Pacers. The Pacers appear out of play-in contention, but Bet365 sees them putting up a fight. This game has just a one point spread in favor of the Pacers at home.

The Bulls (+160) vs Clippers (-180), Suns (-250) vs Jazz, (+210), and Timberwolves (+160) vs Kings (-180) make up the rest of Monday’s slate of games that aren’t projected blowouts according to Bet365′s odds.

Redeem your Bet365 bonus code for Monday’s slate through these steps

Enter and verify your personal information after clicking the offer module above No bonus code needs typed in when you’re registering for your account Read and agree to your terms and conditions and deposit $10 into your account Bet at least $1 on any Bet365 market that has -500 or longer odds $365 in bonus bets will be credited to your account when your first bet settles as a win or loss As long as your account doesn’t go inactive for 90 days, your bonus bets will still be redeemable

Place a pre-game moneyline wager and cash out with Bet365′s NBA early payout offer

Bet365 runs one of the best promotions you’ll find anywhere in the form of their early payout offer. They offer this promotion for the NBA, NHL, and college basketball.

For the NBA, it works like this. Place a pre-game moneyline wager on any game. If your backed teams take a lead of 20 points at any point in the game, your bet will be considered a win.

If your team winds up losing the game, your moneyline wager will still be won and you’ll receive your earnings.

This promotion can also be applied to a parlay. If you add a pre-game moneyline wager to your parlay and your team leads by 20 points, that leg of your parlay will be dubbed a success.

Access this promotion in your Bet365 account and opt-in to take advantage of it.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.