Bet365 bonus code unlocks $200 in bonus bets following $1 bet Saturday

Getting $200 in bonus bets couldn’t be easier, as the Bet365 bonus code grants all new customers with that reward following a $1 qualifying wager. Qualifying wagers must be on a market with -500 or longer odds (Meaning -550 isn’t okay, but -450 or +100 is). This fantastic sports betting site doesn’t even require you to type in a bonus code when signing up to enroll in it.

The quickest way to signing up for your welcome bonus is clicking on this link or the offer module located below. That’ll direct you to Bet365′s sign-up page, where you can just follow the prompted instructions from there before placing your $1 minimum bet.

Explaining the Bet365 bonus code in greater detail

You won’t find many college basketball betting sites better suited for your March Madness needs Saturday than Bet365. Although they’re only available in four states as of now, this is something you won’t want to pass on if you’re located there.

Whereas many sportsbooks won’t give you bonus bets unless your first wager lose, Bet365 is committed to crediting every new customer with $200 in bonus bets no matter the result of your first wager.

Bet365 also only requires a $1 minimum bet to get started. This is a nice feature that doesn’t make you commit to placing a large stake on your first wager. As long as your qualifying wager’s odds are -500 or longer (Meaning less likely to happen in the eyes of oddsmakers), you’ll be set to receive your bonus bets.

With how thrilling March Madness’ Final Four slate should be Saturday, we’ll take a closer look at the latest odds below.

Bet365′s odds for Saturday’s March Madness slate

Odds courteous of Bet365 are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.

The game I feel most comfortable in predicting Saturday is Miami upsetting UConn. Miami are +200 underdogs against the -240 priced Huskies in a high scoring projected game, with a totals prop of 149 combined points to be scored.

I’ve believed in Miami since the NCAA Tournament began due to their experience and diverse scoring talent. UConn will be a super tough matchup with how lengthy and athletic they’re defensively. But Miami never went on a losing streak like UConn did during the regular season.

That season-long trend of excellence from the Hurricanes is why I see Miami pulling off yet another upset.

Florida Atlantic vs San Diego State is a much tougher game to predict. Neither of these teams were anywhere near the top of people’s minds when predicting a March Madness winner at the start of the tournament. San Diego State are three point favorites priced at -150, while Florida Atlantic are +130 underdogs.

San Diego State gets the slightest of advantage in my eyes due to the tougher competition they faced during the regular season to battle harden them. But this game could go either way, and is projected to be a lower scoring game with just a 131.5 point prop total.

Sign-up for the Bet365 bonus code by following these steps

Click on the offer module above and enter your personal information to start the registration process Bet365 won’t prompt you to type in a bonus code during this process Make an initial deposit of $10 after reading Bet365′s terms and conditions Find a Bet365 betting market with -500 or longer odds to place your first bet of at least $1 on When your first bet settles regardless of result, you’ll get $200 in bonus bets credited to you Don’t let your account go inactive for 90 consecutive days to avoid your bonus bets expiring

Opt-in to Bet365′s early payout offer for college basketball while you can

With just two days left of college basketball action taking place, you can opt-in to Bet365′s early payout promotion. This promotion works as follows.

Opt-in and place a moneyline wager on either of Saturday’s Final Four games. If your team takes a lead of 15 or more points during any point in the game, your wager will be counted as a win.

It doesn’t matter if your team goes on to lose by 30 or win by one. You’ll have won your bet just by your backed team taking a 15 point lead during the game.

If you want, you can also incorporate this promotion into a parlay instead. Just make a parlay and include a moneyline wager after opting-in, and that leg of your parlay will be successful as long as the aforementioned criteria is met.

