Bet365 bonus code: $200 in bonus bets when you bet on NCAA National Championship

You’ve come to the right place if you’re wondering what the Bet365 bonus code is or how you can sign up for it. The Bet365 bonus code doesn’t actually require a bonus code to be typed in when you’re registering. Instead, you can redeem your Bet365 bonus code by clicking on this link or on the offer module located below.

You may be wondering what the Bet365 bonus code does for you. The answer is that you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets after you register for an account and wager just $1 on any Bet365 market with odds of -500 or longer (Such as +250 or -350, but not -510). After you place your first bet, you’ll have to wait for it to settle before you can see and use your bonus bets.

If you’ve never heard of bonus bets, think of them like a currency you can use in a video game. You cannot withdraw in-game currency as cash, but you can use it inside your game. That’s the idea here, as you can wager bonus bets instead of real money in attempts to win earnings that can then be withdrawn in cash.

Looking more at your Bet365 bonus code ahead of Monday’s NCAA Tournament Championship Game

March Madness odds have been incredibly competitive across this year’s tournament due to the amount of upsets we’ve seen and how unpredictable the matchups have been. Monday’s championship matchup between San Diego State and UConn is no different, making it a good time to get on board with Bet365.

Bet365 is one of the best college basketball betting sites out there despite currently being available in just four states. If you live in Ohio, Colorado, New Jersey, or Virginia, you can get $200 in bonus bets following the settlement of a minimum $1 qualifying wager.

As mentioned atop this piece, signing up can be done by clicking on the offer module above and following the prompted steps. The most important part of the entire process is making sure your -500 or longer odds requirement is met.

The bonus bets you earn will then be usable in attempts to win other wagers with Bet365. Now we’ll take a look at what the Bet365 oddsmakers have to say about Monday’s clash between the Huskies and Aztecs.

Bet365′s odds for Monday’s NCAA Tournament Championship Game

Odds are always subject to change and are accurate as of time of publish

Team Spread Total Moneyline Team San Diego State Spread +7.5 (-110) Total O 132.5 (-110) Moneyline +300 Team UConn Spread -7.5 (-110) Total U 132.5 (-110) Moneyline -380

As you can see, the oddsmakers heavily favor UConn to take care of business against San Diego State. The 7.5-point spread is a bit shocking, but that spread is likely in part due to how dominant UConn have been in their wins.

While the Aztecs are a fantastic and experienced team, they had to hit last second shots against Creighton and FAU in the last two rounds. Meanwhile, UConn have steamrolled all five of their opponents in the tournament, with no team being able to match their length and explosiveness on both sides of the ball.

The 132.5-point total feels spot on for this game given each team’s top 20 defensive rating. Given that statistic and likely nerves bound to be running wild in the first half, this is a game I’d be comfortable wagering the under on.

Bet365′s moneyline odds for this game are different than many of the other sports betting sites. UConn are heavier favorites in Bet365′s mind, meaning you have to bet more to win more if you think they’ll win.

The same holds true for the inverse. San Diego State’s moneyline odds are better priced on Bet365 than others, meaning you can win more by wagering less if you believe in them.

Both teams share a lot of similarities entering this game. Despite them not being the highest of seeds, you can expect this game to be a unique one that’ll live in NCAA Tournament lore forever.

Five step guide to redeeming your Bet365 bonus code

Don’t worry about typing in a bonus code during registration. Just click the offer module above and follow the prompted steps of entering your personal information. You must deposit at least $10 to finalize the creation of your account after reading your terms and conditions Wager at least $1 on a Bet365 market with -500 or longer odds and wait for it to settle $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account when your wager settles regardless if it wins or loses The only way your bonus bets expire is if you don’t have account activity for 90 consecutive days

Wager on a Bet365 same game parlay for the NCAA Championship

Bet365 is one of the best parlay betting sites in the industry. In addition to easily being able to make your own parlays, they have loads of same game parlays for the year’s biggest sporting events.

March Madness’ final game is no exception, as there’s tons of parlays with odds ranging from +333 to +850.

My favorite parlay of theirs is UConn winning and Adama Sanogo tallying 15 or more points and 10 or more rebounds for +550 odds. Sanogo averages 17.2 points and 7.6 rebounds on the season.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.