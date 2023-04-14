Bet365 bonus code: $200 in bonus bets with $1 wager on Friday NBA Play-In

When you register for the Bet365 bonus code, you’re getting a fabulous welcome bonus from one of the best NBA betting sites out there. $200 in bonus bets is what’s up for grabs, and all it takes is placing a $1 bet on an eligible betting market. Your market can be any sport or type of wager as long as its minimum odds are -500 or longer (Such as -400 or +145, but not -505).

Registering is as easy as clicking this link or the offer module below and following the prompted steps from there. We do need to note however that Bet365 is only available in Ohio, Colorado, New Jersey, and Virginia at this time.

Looking more into the ins and outs of your Bet365 bonus code

With the NBA Play-In Tournament already having provided three intense finishes and tightly contested games, you can take advantage of the Bet365 bonus code to earn bonus bets that can be used on the final two games of the tournament.

When you finalize the registration process for your new account, you’ll have to place a wager of at least $1 on an eligible market before anything else. The odds your first wager must meet are -500 or longer, as mentioned above.

You’ll have to wait for this bet to settle before bonus bets are credited into your account. What makes this one of the best sportsbook promo codes on the market is you can rest assured knowing you’ll get your bonus bets regardless if you win or lose your first bet.

The bonus bets you’ll then receive can be used to wager on any betting market with any odds.

Looking at the necessary steps when using the Bet365 bonus code

Click on the Bet365 offer module above to be directed to their registration page Enter and verify your personal information such as name, address, age, and last four digits of your SSN Bet365 doesn’t prompt you to use a bonus code during sign-up Finalize the creation of your account by making a $10 minimum deposit Wager at least $1 on an eligible betting market that has -500 or longer odds $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account following your first bet settling as a won or loss Bonus bets only expire after 90 consecutive days of account inactivity and are unable to be withdrawn as cash

Friday’s NBA Play-In Tournament preview

Odds are accurate as of time of publish and are subject to change.

Tipping off first in Friday’s NBA Play-In Tournament are the Bulls and Heat. Momentum is on the Bulls’ side after pulling off an incredible comeback against the Raptors in a game that saw them trail by 19 points. Meanwhile, Miami played an abysmal game in its first play-in game, which was a routing at home courteous of the Hawks.

Bet365 has Miami as 5.5-point home favorites, which is the same line the Heat had going into the Atlanta game. It’s surprising to see their moneyline at -220, as is seeing Chicago at +180. The 209 point total market is a toss-up in my mind, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see Chicago continue riding momentum and eliminate Miami.

The final NBA Play-In Tournament game sees the Thunder and Timberwolves duke it out. Oklahoma City is the second-youngest team in the NBA, but you wouldn’t have been able to tell if you watched them eliminate New Orleans in a nail-biter. On the other hand, Minnesota played an ugly fourth quarter and overtime in a loss to the Lakers.

Minnesota is a five-point favorite at home and priced at -200 to win. I picked the Thunder to win against the Pelicans, and I strongly predict them to win again at a solid moneyline price of +170. This game has shootout potential, and I can see the 227.5 point prop threshold being demolished.

Opt-in to Bet365′s early payout promotion for NBA action

Bet365 is home to the best NBA promotion in the industry in the form of their early payout offer. Opt-in to this promotion and wager on any NBA moneyline market.

Should your backed team take a lead of 20 or more points during the game, your wager will be counted as a victory, even if they go on to lose the game.

Bet365 allows you to use this promotion in conjunction with a parlay too. Should the 20 point lead criteria be met, that leg of your parlay will be successful.

