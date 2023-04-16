Bet365 bonus code nets $200 of bonus bets when you bet on Sunday NBA playoffs

While they may not be the most popular sports betting site, Bet365 and the Bet365 bonus code have quickly elevated the ranks to be one of the best platforms on the market. A large part of their success comes from their bonus code being one of the easiest to use and most generous out there.

You’ll receive $200 in bonus bets thanks to this welcome offer. All you have to do to earn them is wait for your first bet of at least $1 on any eligible market to settle. Eligible markets are ones with -500 or longer odds, such as +350 or -475, but not -505.

Yes, it really is that simple of a process.

Looking further into your Bet365 bonus code

The Bet365 bonus code compensates all new customers handsomely with $200 in bonus bets. The only criteria needing to be met before getting these bonus bets is having a bet of at least $1 settling on a market with -500 or longer odds.

Only having to bet $1 in order to receive bonus bets is the lowest amount you’ll find at any sportsbook. This offer’s made that much more generous by the fact that your first bet’s result won’t impact if you do get this bonus.

The only real caveat to this bonus is its availability. Just four states including Ohio are currently partnering with Bet365.

Steps to use your Bet365 bonus code at sign-up

You’ll be sent to Bet365′s sign-up page whence you’ve clicked on the offer module above Enter your personal information so Bet365 can verify your name, age, and location No bonus code is required to be typed in during the registration process After you make an initial deposit of $10 or more, your account will be finalized Make sure the betting market you want to wager on has -500 or longer odds and place your first bet of at least $1 No matter the result of this first wager, you can rest assured knowing you’ll get $200 worth of bonus bets when your first bet settles Bonus bets are unable to be withdrawn in cash and only expire if your account is inactive for 90 consecutive days

Take advantage of Bet365′s NBA early payout promotion

The promotions offered by Bet365 are unmatched by the best NBA betting sites on the market. Evidence of this is in the form of Bet365′s early NBA payout offer.

How this offer works is as follows. Bet on any NBA moneyline market. This has to a pre-game wager, not a live bet. If your team takes the lead during the game by 20 or more points, that’s all that’s needed for Bet365 to consider your bet as a success.

You’ll be able to apply this into a parlayed wager as well. Only one moneyline wager per parlay will be able to be applied to this promotion.

Nonetheless, this promotion is a brilliant one that can be taken advantage of during any of the four NBA Playoffs games Sunday.

Previewing the NBA Playoffs odds Sunday with Bet365

For as competitive as the Western Conference playoff hunt was, some of these spreads are surprising when looking at Bet365′s odds.

The Clippers are seven point underdogs against the Suns, with Los Angeles priced at +240 to win against Phoenix’s -300 price. As much as a Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Chris Paul trio is intimidating at home, the Clippers are more than capable of covering a seven point spread.

Although they may not be a comfortable moneyline bet until Paul George is back in the lineup, it’s important to note the Clippers’ continuity and chemistry is leaps and bounds further than the Suns’.

When it comes to the Lakers and Grizzlies game, I don’t see Memphis losing the series. But I can see a Game 1 upset where the +145 priced Lakers upset a younger Memphis team priced at -165.

As for the other two games, I fully believe in Denver and Milwaukee to take care of business in their opening game.

Read up on the latest NBA Finals odds

