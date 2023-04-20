Bet365 bonus code unlocks $200 in bonus bets for Thursday NBA, NHL playoffs

New customers wondering how to unlock the Bet365 bonus code are in luck, as the Inquirer has all you need to know about it here. When you click here or on the offer module below, just follow the registration steps. After that, you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets when you settle a qualifying wager of $1 or more.

The $1 qualifying wager you place can only be used on markets with -500 or longer odds. This means any underdog with a + sign or a market with -300 odds is eligible, but a market with -1100 odds isn’t.

When your first wager settles and you’ve received your bonus bets, you can use them in any increments. However, you cannot withdraw them for cash.

Looking deeper into how you can use your Bet365 bonus code Thursday

Unfortunately for as great as this welcome offer is, Bet365 is just operational in four states currently. Only New Jersey, Colorado, Virginia, and Ohio residents can utilize this bonus.

But if you’re able to sign up for this welcome offer, we promise you won’t be disappointed. None of the other best sports betting sites have as low of a buy-in as Bet365, as just $1 needs to be wagered on your first bet.

Make sure your first bet meets the minimum qualifying odds mentioned atop this piece, and you’ll receive $200 worth of bonus bets when your first wager settles.

Previewing Thursday’s sports action for Bet365 customers

Thursday’s slate of NBA playoff games could be the best ones of the postseason thus far. Brooklyn and Golden State’s backs are against the wall down 2-0 in their respective series against the 76ers and Kings.

With all the series now swapping home teams, the spreads are incredibly different than the first two games. Brooklyn is a 4.5-point underdog, vasty different than the ten-point underdog line the Nets carried in Philly. Meanwhile, the Warriors are six-point favorites despite being without the suspended Draymond Green.

Finally Phoenix is still favored on the road against the Clippers after evening up the series 1-1. The wager I’m most comfortable and confident in is the Kings covering the spread, and quite possibly winning the game at +200. For as good as the Warriors are at home (33-8), they went 3-6 without Green this season.

Switching gears to the NHL, four games are on hand with the Rangers vs. Devils being the toughest game to predict. The Lightning on the road at +155 against the Maple Leafs is the moneyline market I like the most.

As for the other two games, I like the Golden Knights to win at home against the Jets despite being down 1-0 in the series. As for the Kraken vs. Avalanche, I don’t see Colorado stumbling and losing both of its home games.

If you’re looking to bet on baseball, the Angels vs. Yankees, Rockies vs. Phillies, and Mets vs. Giants make up some of the most intriguing games from Thursday’s seven-game slate.

Guide to follow when registering for your Bet365 bonus code

You can select which state you’re registering in after you click on the offer module above Enter and verify your personal information such as name, address, age, and last four digits of your SSN The Bet365 welcome offer doesn’t require you to type in a bonus code Make your minimum deposit of $10 or more Place your first bet on whatever market suits your interests most, but make sure it has -500 or longer odds in order to qualify You’ll receive $200 worth of bonus bets in your account following your first bet’s settlement Bonus bets only expire when your account goes inactive for 90 consecutive days

Opt-in to Bet365′s early payout offers for NBA, MLB, and NHL action

Bet365 has early payout promotions for all three major North American sporting leagues that’re in action Thursday. Each of these promotions are similar in that they require you to place a pre-game moneyline market wager in order for your bet to be eligible.

But each sporting league has a different threshold that needs to be achieved by your moneyline backed team in order for your bet to win.

In the NBA, your team must lead by 20 points at any point during the game. Even if they go on to lose, your wager will still be considered a win as long as they lead by that amount at any point.

In the NHL, your team must lead by three or more goals. As for the MLB, five runs is the lead your moneyline backed team must lead by.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.